The first major day at the festival was a focus on the British contenders. The patron brunch was expectedly stellar, with major stars, beautiful sights, and some whispers about what the festival has in store for us.

However, the major take away was the films that I saw, and without further adieu, it seems fitting to just dive into it.

Wild Horse Nine: Director Martin McDonagh

The “secret” patron screening was one that so many were attempting to get into and witness firsthand. Sometimes it’s a documentary, other times it’s something slighter, but for this year the festival came out swinging with Martin McDonagh’s black comedy, which succeeds entirely due to a combination of directing, writing, and acting. It’s phenomenal all around, with Malkovich giving a strong performance that could go the distance and not only get nominated, but on a good day, outright win. However, in addition to him, the film’s chances lie in supporting acting categories; writing for McDonagh (his focus on themes from existentialism, authoritarianism, friendship, and the sacrifices people ultimately make) is profound to see unfold. It’s a steak-eater movie through and through, and incredibly strong for that very reason.

Score: 8.5/10

Ink: Director Danny Boyle

Following this, I was able to attend the North American premiere of Danny Boyle’s Ink, starring Jack O’Connell and Guy Pearce in compelling roles following the rise of The Sun newspaper, and a major staple of the media as a whole. Provocative, intellectually stimulating, and somehow ice-cold to the touch, the film works overall; Boyle and Graham’s combined vision leads to something that works in its own distinct way. For that reason alone, it is successful. However, its strength show a sort of weakness to an extent, a weakness where one’s heart doesn’t fully resonate with the material, but one can’t help admiring what was ultimately crafted.

Score: 8/10

Elsinore: Director Simon Stone

Stone’s film is elevated by Scott’s soulful performance, and for that, it is successful. Its story of Ian Charleston’s attempt to portray Hamlet before he passes is one of brilliance and incredible dedication, showing just how full of merit this one individual ultimately is. Alongside Olivia Colman it is a film that lives through its performance more than anything else, and for that it is ultimately successful. For that alone one should see the film, as its strengths outweigh its supposed weaknesses.

Score: 8/10

As always,

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