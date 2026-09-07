A surprise screening at Telluride dropped off Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s You Can See Everything, distributed by A24. Since it was a surprise screening, cell phones were taken, so no early word could leak out. The film will be released in October.

Elizabeth Holmes is, however, in on the joke and using the moment to rebrand.

She is just pivoting to the next thing. What disturbed me most about the trailer was the sound of a baby. I never liked the idea of Holmes being separated from her baby to serve time in prison. That seemed like cruel and unusual punishment, even if she was guilty. She’s serving a 10-year sentence sees her two kids on weekends but that is not enough. She doesn’t get out until 2031. Her kids will be 10 and 8.

Reactions to the film will start to trickle out in the coming days as hype builds around the freak show. I love Nathan Fielder’s work, especially The Curse, which I still think is the best thing I’ve ever seen on television in a decade. I’m sure this will be funny, weird, revealing. I kind of hope Elizabeth Holmes makes the most of it.