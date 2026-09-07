For my final day covering the 53rd Telluride Film Festival, I took part in watching three major films, two of which were incredibly provocative and inciting debates, and another fairly laid back. Let’s dive into them

Fjord: Director Cristian Mungiu

Easily one of my most anticipated films of the festival, Mungiu’s work proved to be my absolute favorite. It’s a film that is willing to show both sides of a deeply divided issue, the idea of liberal intolerance and conservative expression, it will challenge the viewer in this regard, to see a side that hardly ever is shown, bringing the audience down to their level as opposed to bringing anyone up to the viewer’s own perspective. It’s a film elevated by Mungiu’s direction and writing, in addition to Stan and Reinsve’s performances which are grounded in their realism, but gripping nevertheless.

Score: 9/10

Club Kid: Director Jordan Firstman

Jordan Firstman’s directorial debut is one that is an escape, a charming love letter to New York and a coming-of-age story about Firstman’s character having to look after his son, and dealing with his own personality flaws, and the consequences that come with them. It’s charming and sweet, but it isn’t afraid to be dark and difficult to witness, especially when tragedy or consequence strikes. Club Kid shows that love and connection is present even when life’s problems strike, and it is a success due to that very moral.

Score: 8/10

You Can See Everything: Directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim

The surprise screening of the fest, this documentary on Elizabeth Holmes, is one that has to be viewed with no information whatsoever. Its themes of the media’s exploitation of individuals (both flawed and innocent) aren’t entirely new, but Fielder and Oppenheim’s execution of said themes is nothing short of masterful. It’s difficult to stomach, hard to fathom, but it is unforgettable to see unfold, and won’t leave one’s mind as soon as the credits roll. A film that is willing to be this open about who we are as people, not bringing people up to our level, but bringing us down to theirs, is subversive and masterful. I can’t describe how this is presented; you’ll need to see it for yourself.

Score: 9/10

As always,

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