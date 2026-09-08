My time in Telluride, Colorado for the year has come to a close, and with that, I have seen ten films, some more prevalent in the minds of Oscar pundits and followers than others, but a noteworthy experience, nonetheless. Perhaps most fascinatingly, as the subtitle suggests, the more the season has adapted and changed, the more it has somehow stayed the same, at least according to this writer.
The Best Picture Race Remains The Odyssey’s to Lose
Call me biased, or stubborn, but after being blessed with essentially every major festival film this weekend (McDonagh’s Wild Horse Nine, Los Jovis’ La Bola Negra, and Jesse Eisenberg’s The Debut), there was just nothing that made me question whether or not Nolan’s film is in a good place to leap to the stage. It’s the biggest film of the year in some ways, the most significant and unanimously praised, with a likely win at the PGA and the DGA (perhaps even SAG), it seems virtually unstoppable. It is the year of the “populist film” and going with one so many saw and ultimately connected with just seems too undeniable at this moment in history.
The Steak eaters have their fair share
Two films that really stuck out to me for the film festival were Eisenberg’s The Debut, and McDonagh’s Wild Horse Nine, which very much appeal to the older demographic of filmgoers. Both movies feature veteran, well-respected actors who are giving it their very all, with Malkovich and Moore being dubbed as “new frontrunners” who could very well win. Both films are safe in the Best Picture ten, and anyone doubting them needs to seriously reconsider what the lineup ultimately will feature. Both of these films will likely receive major festival audience awards, boosting their presence overall.
International voters and the “New Academy”
Seeing the two most highly discussed international films of Mungiu’s Fjord and Los Jovis’ La Bola Negra really showed how daring, ambitious cinema is what people ultimately want. The former’s provocative story of an intolerant society, and the latter’s daring look at Queer culture in the form of celebration are both commendable efforts that should be celebrated by those who experience them. Whether or not the Academy responds to either of them remains to be seen.
Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim Steal the Show
Fielder and Oppenheim’s You Can See Everything was the major TBA screening, and it was an astonishing piece of filmmaking. It’s a documentary that lingers with all who watch it; its three-hour runtime sitting with the viewer, and its themes and the dissection of those concepts remain ever-present. An Oscar campaign is one that is deserved for something this daring, and it will happen.
Oscar Predictions for week of September 8
Not much to note of, but if I had to make a few changes or acknowledge some “key race alerts”
- Best Actor and Best Actress are true tossups, the former a three (or even four if you count Cruise) race between Damon, Malkovich, and Scott, I lean towards the former simply because I believe The Odyssey is our Best Picture winner, while Actress is now a real race between Moore and Navarrette. My better judgmenet suggests its Moore, but predicting a film like The Debut to win two acting Oscars (a big accomplishment) for a film that may or may not be a top tier contender seems a bit premature. Tough races all around.
- You Can See Everything is now in International Feature over 14th
- The Debut now has a song title, so that has been altered
Without further adieu, here they are
Best Picture
- The Odyssey
- Wild Horse Nine
- La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- Project Hail Mary
- Digger
- Obsession
- Dune: Part Three
- The Debut
- The Invite
- Fjord
(alts: Ink, Misty Green, Elsinore, The Social Reckoning, All of a Sudden, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Disclosure Day, Werwulf, Behemoth!)
Best Director
- Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey
- Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine
- Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- Alejandro G. Iñarritu, Digger
- Cristian Mungiu, Fjord
(alts: Paweł Pawlikowski, Fatherland, Christopher Miller and Phil Lord for Project Hail Mary, Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three Steven Spielberg, Disclosure Day)
Best Actor
- Matt Damon, The Odyssey
- Andrew Scott, Elsinore
- John Malkovich, Wild Horse Nine
- Tom Cruise, Digger
- Ryan Gosling, Project Hail Mary
(alts: Sebastian Stan, Fjord Brad Pitt, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Pedro Pascal, Behemoth!, John Turturro The Only Living Pickpocket in New York, Jaafar Jackson, Michael)
Best Actress
- Inde Navarrette, Obsession
- Julianne Moore, The Debut
- Rosalind Eleazar, Misty Green
- Sandra Hüller, Rose
- Juliette Binoche, Queen At Sea
(alts: Cynthia Erivo, Prima Facie Ruth Madeley, Being Heumann Renate Reinsve, Fjord Mikey Madison, The Social Reckoning, Sandra Hüller, Fatherland, Emily Blunt, Disclosure Day )
Best Supporting Actor
- Paul Giamatti, The Debut
- John Goodman, Digger
- Steve Buscemi, Wild Horse Nine
- Sam Rockwell, Wild Horse Nine
- John Leguizamo, The Odyssey
(alts: Guitarricadelafuente, La Bola Negra Riz Ahmed, Digger, Willem Dafoe, Werwulf)
Best Supporting Actress
- Anne Hathaway, The Odyssey
- Penélope Cruz, La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- Olivia Colman, Elsinore
- Samantha Morton, The Odyssey
- Penélope Cruz, The Invite
(Alts: Mariana Di Girolamo, Wild Horse Nine Sandra Hüller, Digger Tao Okamoto, All of a Sudden or Sandra Hüller, Project Hail Mary, Samantha Morton, The Odyssey )
Best Original Screenplay
- Wild Horse Nine
- Obsession
- Fjord
- The Debut
- Digger
(alts: Misty Green, Queen At Sea and Club Kid)
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Project Hail Mary
- The Odyssey
- La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- The Invite
- Ink
(alts: The Social Reckoning, All of A Sudden, Dune: Part Three)
Best Casting
- The Odyssey
- Digger
- Wild Horse Nine
- La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- Obsession
(alts: Being Heumann, The Social Reckoning and The Debut)
Best International Feature
- La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- Fjord
- All of a Sudden
- Fatherland
- Rose
(Alternate: Coward and Minotaur)
Best Animated Feature
- Wildwood
- Hoppers
- Forgotten Island
- Toy Story 5
- Iron Boy
Best Documentary Feature
- Once Upon a Time in Harlem
- You Can See Everything
- American Doctor
- To Hold A Mountain
- One in a Million
Best Cinematography
- The Odyssey
- Digger
- Fatherland
- Dune: Part Three
- La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
Best Editing
- The Odyssey
- Wild Horse Nine
- La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- Project Hail Mary
- Digger
Best Production Design
- The Odyssey
- Digger
- Project Hail Mary
- Dune: Part Three
- Werwulf
Best Costume Design
- The Odyssey
- Werwulf
- Sense and Sensibility
- La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- Dune: Part Three
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Digger
- Werwulf
- The Odyssey
- Clayface
- Wicker
Best Visual Effects
- Dune: Part Three
- Project Hail Mary
- The Odyssey
- Avengers: Doomsday
- Whalefall
Best Sound
- The Odyssey
- Dune: Part Three
- Project Hail Mary
- La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- Disclosure Day
Best Score
- The Odyssey
- La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- Wild Horse Nine
- Disclosure Day
- Project Hail Mary
Best Song
- La Nieve from La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5
- How to Write a Song (Without You) from Power Ballad
- This City May have Chewed Me Up (But It Hasn’t Spit Me Out) from The Debut
- By Any Means from By Any Means
As always,
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