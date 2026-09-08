Not much news has sprung from festival season, which, it must be said, looks more exclusive and less inclusive every year. Right about now, it has never looked more like a tiny bubble that operates like the Silo in the brilliant Apple TV series. They locked themselves in around 2016 and have never bothered to step outside and see the rest of America. If it doesn’t agree with their strict doctrine, they keep it out.

The Oscars and the Emmys have become a validator for the Democrats, their media narratives, and the reality they wish to foist upon all of us. Making their point or winning hearts and minds would have been accomplished much better with some humility, humanity, and the wisdom that we’re not all the same and somehow have to find a way to get along. But oh no, not these folks. They are totalitarians to the last: conform or else.

Now we’re about to see a handful of artists try to take on the “monsters” of Big Tech, all while benefiting from the riches the tech bros have afforded them. They post their anti-Musk reviews on X, for crying out loud. They use TikTok for their publicity to “go viral.” They marinate in hypocrisy, and no one ever calls them out on it. Well, except me, the old lady yelling at clouds.

Andrew Garfield is out there shouting about “billionaires.” George Clooney is saying “the people with all the money want us to hate each other,” or some such. Hey fellas. Looked in the mirror lately? No, you might not be billionaires, but you’re not all that far off.

Andrew Garfield has a net worth of around $16 million, and George Clooney is hovering around $330 million, and they believe they are justified in screaming about wealth and power? Um, okay.

Today’s target is Elon Musk, and honestly, they keep trotting out his baby mama, Ashley St. Clair, to gossip about him and deliver the necessary dirt, all to earn back the good graces of the totalitarians. No, I am not kidding. That is what she is doing. She’s tattling on big, bad Elon in hopes of, oh, I don’t know, growing a platform?

I don’t fault any of them their success. They earned it. But somehow they don’t offer others the same courtesy if they are non-compliant. What they’re doing now is a form of emotional blackmail, typical of the Left, whether you are a nobody small fry like me or the richest man in the world: CONFORM OR ELSE!

Now Alex Gibney has shot his shot, and of course the Penske-owned monopoly formerly known as the trades complies (because they HAVE TO). All owned by Penske, all saying exactly the same thing, more or less.

None of them have any real courage because they know what would happen to them. Remember when poor Sean O’Connell dared to write about Turning Red and, because he wasn’t a teenage Asian girl, almost got fired and exiled from utopia?

They remind me of that bit from The Bandwagon.

Anyway, why are they mad at Elon? Well, for one thing, he bought their number-one propaganda delivery device, Twitter. It was the hissy fit heard round the world. They don’t like DOGE. They don’t like his desire to populate the world one psycho broad at a time. He’s got enough fuck-you money that he doesn’t have to care about this. But probably he cares about it because he might have Asperger’s—but he is still only human.

I am bored by Alex Gibney’s Trump Derangement Syndrome. I am bored with totalitarian groupthink. Can we have something else, please? BIG TECH BAD!!! But we love Big Tech and use it all the time but BIG TECH BAD! Apple BAD! Except when they virtue-signal with the right kinds of movies. Ditto Disney, Universal, and every other mega-corporation that CONFORMS because that is how they get to keep their stuff without the mob of angry Gen-Z activists who Uber everywhere, use DoorDash, tap their iPhones as they TikTok “Socialism!”

Both Aaron Sorkin and Luca Guadagnino are preparing BIG TECH BAD movies. An official trailer dropped today, and I love Luca, I do; this still reads like yet another version of Reefer Madness.

A hundred years ago, what covered the headlines was car crashes. They were called “autoists,” and it was big news because cars were the existential threat killing people and dragging humanity along too fast.

It doesn’t stop there. The Left makes their own reality, then makes movies that preach to the choir and do nothing to change anything. Then they win awards, round the bases, and pretend it all had an impact. They win an award and it somehow means something? Stephen Colbert winning means something? Jimmy Kimmel? No. These folks are not brave.

Even Laura Poitras seems to have curated a piece of propaganda aimed at the ruling class and activists inside the Silo they all exist in, but it has absolutely no impact on the country—or world—outside of it except to sell yet more mass hysteria and never tell the truth.

With their fashionable tees that say “fight fascism” and “Fuck ICE,” they have zero concern for the working people of America. They want to sell Medicare for All but refuse to do anything about the border and prefer to call ICE agents Nazis and the Gestapo, even though the same practices happened under them and they said nothing. So they will say protesters didn’t get shot under Obama. And I would agree. But ICE agents weren’t attacked either. They weren’t stalked, doxxed, and threatened by a citizen army at war with the federal government and the voters who voted for mass deportation.

There is nothing brave here. Nothing revolutionary or original. It is the same story told over and over again. It’s skit night at the Scientology Center where every movie, every late-night comedy monologue, every documentary fortifies what they believe and demonizes those they believe stand in their way.

Fascism? I’m afraid Laura Poitras has no idea what that looks like. Conform or else is an easy way to see fascism, and that is what the people she aligns with have become. ICE is an enemy because, to them, they are attempting to mass-deport the millions who flooded over the border after the people of America trusted Joe Biden for four years. Why do you think Trump won again?

I’m not a fan of mass deportations myself. I’m not a fan of dehumanizing any group of people, but I’m also not a fan of ignoring the needs of a democracy when the people have had enough. Their needs aren’t even being met, let alone the needs of people who have crossed over illegally. So who will pay for Medicare for All Over the World? The taxpayer, and if they don’t, they’ll be called a fascist by the fascists.

Conform or else.

We need culture. We need art. We need truth-tellers. But when your culture pushes a single ideology—even in documentaries—it’s nothing more than propaganda. And oh, how easy it is for the people at the top of the food chain to spit on the lowly working class for daring to want some representation in government and culture.

Amanda Seyfried and Charlie Kirk

To illustrate how cut off the ruling class has become, Amanda Seyfried will appear in the upcoming Nathan Fielder and Noah Oppenheim doc You Can See Everything. Seyfried has positioned herself as a hero for SPEAKING OUT! Which translates to her saying a disgusting thing after the death of Charlie Kirk, suggesting “hateful” people get what they deserve. She “stands by it,” as though being one of your typical social-media assholes is even brave by now. No one is trying to silence her, and trust me, no one could shut anyone up on the Left because they have all of the power.

It isn’t often that I come across someone who has the wisdom and the decency to see the bigger picture of who Charlie Kirk was, what he really stood for, and why it’s such a big loss that he was shot by the real fascists.

He was a bulwark against the rise of the kind of young men like Amanda Seyfried fears, but she’s not smart enough to get that.

Am I allowed to say that? Of course. But not really. I am supposed to shut up and praise all of those lovely folks who live such lives of luxury and who openly disdain the majority in America. But I just can’t do that.

This video is one I wish everyone would watch (they won’t, but they should). To tie it all together, here is a YouTuber referencing Elon Musk who posted the video about Charlie that is all too rare now.

And here is the video:

@shabooki_sunshine I thought I hated Charlie Kirk… until one simple question forced me to realize that I didn’t actually know anything about him. This is a story about political propaganda, media manipulation, dehumanization, hatred, and the moment I realized that the “brainwashed extremist” had actually just been me all along, so… Have you ever actually watched any of his debates? #CharlieKirk #PoliticalDebate #MediaManipulation #Propaganda #PoliticalViolence #FreeSpeech #CultureWar #LeftVsRight #Conservative #Liberal #PoliticsTok #PoliticalTikTok #DebateTok #MediaLiteracy #Algorithm #EchoChamber #Polarization #Family #RedPill #WakeUp ♬ original sound – Shabooki Sunshine

It is one year out from the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and Hollywood has nothing but what amounts to truly hateful rage aimed at him. Why? Because they’re the real fascists. They can’t tolerate any dissent. Conform or else. I’m BORED. Be better. Be smarter. Be more brave. That is how they can save this country, not by preaching to the choir.

Learn about things you know nothing about. Do not allow anyone to tell you who you have to hate or why you have to be defined by that hate. You can crack open the door to the Doomsday Bunker and learn things.

Charlie Kirk’s big crime was not thinking the way they do, but at least he, unlike any of them, was open to debating anyone. He was like everyone else. A mixture of flaws, opinions, ambitions, failures, and successes. To turn him into an enemy of the state? Well, that’s straight out of Orwell’s 1984. Alex Gibney is doing the same thing with Elon Musk. Don’t they ever stop and ask themselves why?

I broke from the Left when they demanded I say what they wanted me to say, hate the people they told me to hate OR ELSE. I’d rather be outside with the Proles.

Charlie Kirk did not dehumanize anyone. He had his own beliefs, and he debated them. Then they cherry-picked inflammatory lines, and a cartoon of Charlie emerged. Because those who exist in the Silo never have any curiosity to see for themselves what someone is like, they celebrated his death. Jimmy Kimmel got a slap on the wrist, and his entire world fell apart. The fascists puffed up that one of their own saw a fraction of the same punishment people on the right routinely suffer.

Amanda Seyfried said, “I had to hire bodyguards,” as if that is in any way worse than Charlie Kirk getting shot in the neck because Tyler Robinson did not like WORDS. Words are not hate. Words are not violence. Violence is violence. But do you think these folks will ever tell this story, in any way? I can promise you, it won’t. An assassination in America of a political figure because of what he thought, and Laura Poitras thinks she’s brave for wearing a “fight fascism” T-shirt.

You can’t make this stuff up.

Almost one year ago, Charlie Kirk was assassinated because of his speech, and none of these folks would DARE go near that. Why? Because they can’t, even if they wanted to.

I am grateful for Nathan Fielder and Ari Aster, the only two filmmakers I can think of who have the actual courage to confront what the Left has become. No one else does. They simply give their people what they crave: confirmation of their mass delusions about the other half of the country.

But oh, what if it were different? What if free speech and free thought actually were allowed in Hollywood? The ruling class would be like the Emperor. Naked and vulnerable.