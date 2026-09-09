While everyone was glued to their socials to see what films would rise to the top and what films would faceplant at this year’s Telluride and Venice film festivals, the Creative Arts Emmys announced their winners. The official Primetime Emmys take place September 14th, which we will be announcing live, so I hope you will join in on the “fun”!

The biggest surprise of the Creative Arts winners was the runaway success of the freshman series Widow’s Bay. Somehow, it managed to take out all of the major competition, including the highly favored Hacks, with 8 Emmys. Strangely enough, another freshman series, Margo’s Got Money Troubles, also managed to win more Emmys than Hacks, with 3. Unfortunately, Hacks only managed 1 Emmy win so far, despite its record-setting number of Emmy nominations for a comedy in a single year. This poses a big conundrum for Hacks this coming Monday. Of course, this could all mean nothing, but I am left wondering how to predict the comedy categories with all of the Widow’s Bay love that I did not see coming.

Another major surprise was the 6-Emmy haul from DTF St. Louis on the Limited/Film side of the awards. After years of great work and a few Emmy nominations, Linda Cardellini finally took home her first Emmy for Supporting Actress! David Harbour, her costar, also took home his first Emmy for Supporting Actor! I think this makes DTF St. Louis the clear frontrunner on that side of the Emmy categories.

Sometimes I feel like the Emmys are predictable, but then other times they sort of do what they want, and that makes them unpredictable. So I am really torn on this recent development and these major wins that I did not see coming. I will just predict with my gut, and we will see how it all shakes out.

Jerm’s Official Emmy Predictions 2026

Drama

Series: The Pitt

Actor: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Actress: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Supporting Actor: Patrick Ball, The Pitt

Supporting Actress: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Directing: The Pitt, “12:00 PM”

Writing: Pluribus, “We Is Us”

Comedy

Series: Widow’s Bay

Actor: Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay

Actress: Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting Actor: Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Supporting Actress: Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay

Directing: Widow’s Bay, “Welcome to Widow’s Bay”

Writing: Widow’s Bay, “Welcome to Widow’s Bay”

Limited Series/TV Movie

Series: DTF St. Louis

Actor: Oscar Isaac, BEEF

Actress: Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures

Variety/Competition

Reality Competition Series: The Traitors

Variety Series: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Those are my gut predictions, but of course, I could easily see some alternatives to my choices that could definitely win. Like I said, sometimes the Emmys are predictable, while other times they like to throw a few curveballs. Tune in on Monday, and we will find out together!

Drop your predictions in the comments below! I wish you good luck!

As always, be kind, be respectful, and of course….Let’s Talk Television!