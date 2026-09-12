COMPETITION

Golden Lion for Best Film: Woman Unknown

Grand Jury Prize: “Possible Love,” directed by Lee Chang-dong

Silver Lion for Best Director: “Dau,” Ilya Khrzhanovsk

Special Jury Prize: “Naza” – Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor

Best Screenplay: “Un Bon Petit Soldat” (“A Good Little Soldier”) — Stéphane Brizé, Coralie Amédéo, Olivier Gorce

Volpi Cup for Best Actress: Mathilde Arcel, “Woman Unknown”

Volpi Cup for Best Actor: John Malkovich, “Wild Horse Nine”

Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor: Malou Khebizi, “15/18 (A Place to Heal)”

Armani Beauty Audience Award: “Eu contez” (“I Matter”), Alina Șerban

Luigi De Laurentiis Award for Debut Film: “La maison du vent” (“House of the Wind”), Auguste Bernard Kouemo Yanghu

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The 83rd Venice Film Festival is handing out its awards, although Oscar season and festival season feel more muted this year than ever. But that’s what happens when you become exclusive and essentially shut out your audience over time, or at least people aren’t an invested in movies-as-political-activism, which is where so much of this precurser season has led, especially this year.

But either way, we’ll see how it goes.

The Hannahcast is watching it on livestream and translating in English:

If you want to raw dog it in Italian, you can do that here:

Variety has the full list, but this is it so far:

COMPETITION

Golden Lion for Best Film:

Grand Jury Prize:

Silver Lion for Best Director:

Special Jury Prize:

Best Screenplay:

Volpi Cup for Best Actress: Mathilde Arcel, “Woman Unknown”

Volpi Cup for Best Actor: John Malkovich, “Wild Horse Nine”

Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor: Malou Khebizi, “15/18 (A Place to Heal)”

Armani Beauty Audience Award: “Eu contez” (“I Matter”), Alina Șerban

Luigi De Laurentiis Award for Debut Film: “La maison du vent” (“House of the Wind”), Auguste Bernard Kouemo Yanghu

HORIZONS

Best Film: “Un détour par Diane” (“Diane in the Loop”), Ann Sirot and Raphaël Balboni

Best Director: Jaqueline Lentzou, “Mia Mera Sti Zoi Tis Tzo: Kefalaio Faidra” (“A Day in the Life of Jo: Chapter Phaedra”)

Special Jury Prize: “La maison du vent” (“House of the Wind”), Auguste Bernard Kouemo Yanghu

Best Actress: Laleh Marzban, “Moragheb” (“Falling House”)

Best Actor: Riccardo Scamarcio, “I figli della scimmia” (“The Children of the Monkey”)

Best Screenplay: Tommaso Landucci and Damiano Femfert, “I figli della scimmia” (“The Children of the Monkey”)

Best Short Film: “Quelques instants de bonheur” (“A Few Moments of Happiness”), Shaden Safieddine Tazi

VENICE CLASSICS

Best Restored Film: “La lunga notte del ’43” (“Long Night of 1943”), Florestano Vancini

VENICE IMMERSIVE

Grand Prize: “The Pigeon Ring,” Shixin Tao and Yuqi Zhang

Special Jury Prize: “Out of the Ashes,” Rory Mitchell and Nonny de la Peña

Achievement Prize: “Empire at Sea,” Peter Flaherty