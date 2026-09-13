Hold up. We might have our scrappy underdog to take on THE FRONTRUNNER. I Play Rocky, the latest movie by Peter Farrelly just had a bananas screening at TIFF. Looks to me like your audience award winner and honestly, I’d be worried if I were The Odyssey folks. This is exactly the kind of movie that can steal away the prize from the epic. All heart. Or as our friend Chris Gore called it, Hopecore. I can’t wait.

Credits just hit on #IPlayRocky and the entire theater is already on its feet. Biggest reaction I’ve seen at #TIFF so far. pic.twitter.com/y7U50bPcW0 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 13, 2026