What a mess the Oscar race is now. People always ask me why everything sucks now. Why doesn’t anyone watch the movies? Why do the movies almost always seem like the same movie? Why does no one watch the show? Well, this is partly why. The dumbed-down hive mind that shapes the consensus early on Rotten Tomatoes. Then they round the bases and celebrate having killed a movie or a performance. Do I wish the Oscar voters would ignore them? I do.

The problem is they’re all the same people. The ones who “review” the films are the same ones who predict the films on Gold Derby and other sites. They’re the same people who vote on the Critics Awards, and before long, what is supposed to represent the best of the year is boiled down to their idea of best, and trust me, that consensus leaves much to be desired. If you’re looking for the smoking gun of who killed the Oscars, you can start there.

You can also blame me for helping to birth this unstoppable monster. It’s like the baby alien that looks harmless when it pops out of John Hurt’s stomach, but then it slithers off into the shadows and emerges as a thing that can’t be killed and bleeds acid for blood. Yeah, that’s where we are now.

I haven’t yet seen I Play Rocky, but the reception in Toronto was rare for our current awards season. We don’t get excitement and enthusiasm, lots of applause and a standing ovation for a film that isn’t, you know, No Kings: The Movie, like last year’s agonizing Best Picture winner. I always think every year they think bigger, escape the tiny bubble, but every year it’s the same thing.

We knew going in they would want to kill the movie because it’s Peter Farrelly, and Green Book winning was the biggest catastrophe for these folks since Trump winning in 2016. It was on that level. It changed everything. And ever since, the Oscars have kept shrinking because they have to appeal to the kinds of people who lost their minds over Green Book. Lord help us.

Now, we’re watching it play out in real time. We’re watching what killed the Oscars — a hive mind of critics with ulterior motives. A movie that people loved and applauded seems like it could be an Oscar contender. But to the gatekeepers, it isn’t enough of whatever it is they define as “best,” which is an insular, tiny elite bubble of no-nothings. If I am here for any reason, let it be to help undo some of the damage I’ve caused building this mess.

Celebrate great movies. Love movies audiences love. Not critics who need movies to reflect and express their politics but what stories genuinely move people. I can only hope I can get through to Oscar voters because this is worse than it was when I started 26 years ago.

I wasn’t necessarily calling this a strong Oscar contender, but these snooty little buzzkills make me want to root for it all the way. I won’t show their tweets or highlight their reviews. It’s a Film Twitter thing. If you know, you know. I’ve always thought of my job in the Oscar race to be “first, do no harm.” Obviously, some of that changed as the industry changed, but I look around now, and the puritanical woke scolds have never been worse.

This is why we can’t have nice things. And we desperately need them back. We need to remember what all of this is for, and it ain’t for critics. Rise above.