America needs Hopecore from the movies more than almost anything else. For years now, all we’ve gotten is Bummercore. Existential angst by the ruling class has become as dull as a butter knife. But it feels like there is a shift happening, a desire to see uplifting movies like Project Hail Mary, I Play Rocky and now, Mr. Irrelevant. Hopecore, bring it on.

“He will change the way you see the world. Based on the incredible true story of John Tuggle, watch the Official Trailer for #MrIrrelevantMovie, only in theatres December 25.

Mr. Irrelevant is the inspiring true story of John Tuggle (David Corenswet), the last player selected in the last round of the 1983 NFL draft by the New York Giants. A true underdog, Tuggle defied expectations on the field and off for his then first-year head coach, Bill Parcells (Michael Shannon), his newfound love (Isabel May), and his team, proving that remarkable hope and perseverance can transcend even the greatest challenges.”

Is this the kind of thing the woke critics will go for? I don’t know. Maybe. Is it Oscar-friendly? It should be. But it’s hard to say with the new bloc of international voters. Will they care about films that are rooted in the kind of feel-goodism Hollywood used to be known for? Not sure. These kinds of movies are a drug, however, and they are hard to resist.

All I can hope is that cynicism doesn’t erode the optimism. It’s Paramount, after all, and Mark Ruffalo is gonna be mad.

Here’s a bit on the real guy: