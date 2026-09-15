2026 Emmy Winners
Outstanding Drama Series
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt ***Winner***
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends and Neighbors
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow’s Bay ***Winner***
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis ***Winner***
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus ***Winner***
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
Noah Wyle, The Pitt ***Winner***
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man
Steve Carell, Rooster
Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay ***Winner***
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
Jean Smart, Hacks ***Winner***
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures ***Winner***
Carey Mulligan, Beef
Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Riz Ahmed, Bait
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac, Beef
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me ***Winner***
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Patrick Ball, The Pitt
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Gerran Howell, The Pitt
Tom Pelphrey, Task ***Winner***
Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
Fiona Dourif, The Pitt
Allison Janney, The Diplomat ***Winner***
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Karolina Wydra, Pluribus
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Paul W Downs, Hacks
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay ***WINNER***
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay
Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay ***Winner***
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Megan Stalter, Hacks
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis ***Winner***
Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault
Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis
Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Constance Zimmer, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis
Richard Gadd, Half Man
David Harbour, DTF St. Louis ***Winner***
Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning
Richard Jenkings, DTF St. Louis
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
Dancing With the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors ***Winner***
Outstanding Variety Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert ***Winner***
Saturday Night Live
Writing for a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (Team Building)
Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, The Chair Company (Life Goes By Too F**king Fast, It Really Does)
Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback (Valerie Does It All)
Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks (Hacks)
Anthony King, Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat (Mergers And Acquisitions)
Katie Dippold, Widow’s Bay (Welcome To Widow’s Bay!) ***Winner***
Directing for a Drama Series
Salli Richardson Whitfield, The Gilded Age
Hanelle M Culpepper, Paradise
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Vince Gilligan, Pluribus
Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses ***Winner***
Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Task
Directing for a Comedy Series
Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary
Christopher Storer, The Bear
Andrew DeYoung, The Chair Company
Lucia Aniello, Hacks
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms Pat Show
Hiro Murai, Widow’s Bay ***Winner***
Writing for a Drama Series
Peter Ackerman and Debora Cahn, The Diplomat (Amagansett)
Valerie Chu, The Pitt (12:00PM)
Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman and R Scott Gemmill, The Pitt (1:00PM)
Vince Gilligan, Pluribus (We Is Us) ***Winner***
Will Smith, Slow Horses (Scars)
Brad Ingelsby, Task (A Still Small Voice)