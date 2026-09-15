2026 Emmy Winners

Outstanding Drama Series

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt ***Winner***

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends and Neighbors

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow’s Bay ***Winner***

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis ***Winner***

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus ***Winner***

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Noah Wyle, The Pitt ***Winner***

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man

Steve Carell, Rooster

Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay ***Winner***

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Jean Smart, Hacks ***Winner***

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures ***Winner***

Carey Mulligan, Beef

Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Riz Ahmed, Bait

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac, Beef

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me ***Winner***

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Patrick Ball, The Pitt

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Gerran Howell, The Pitt

Tom Pelphrey, Task ***Winner***

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt

Fiona Dourif, The Pitt

Allison Janney, The Diplomat ***Winner***

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Paul W Downs, Hacks

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay ***WINNER***

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay

Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay ***Winner***

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Megan Stalter, Hacks

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis ***Winner***

Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault

Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis

Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Constance Zimmer, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis

Richard Gadd, Half Man

David Harbour, DTF St. Louis ***Winner***

Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning

Richard Jenkings, DTF St. Louis

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Dancing With the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors ***Winner***

Outstanding Variety Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert ***Winner***

Saturday Night Live

Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (Team Building)

Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, The Chair Company (Life Goes By Too F**king Fast, It Really Does)

Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback (Valerie Does It All)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks (Hacks)

Anthony King, Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat (Mergers And Acquisitions)

Katie Dippold, Widow’s Bay (Welcome To Widow’s Bay!) ***Winner***

Directing for a Drama Series

Salli Richardson Whitfield, The Gilded Age

Hanelle M Culpepper, Paradise

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Vince Gilligan, Pluribus

Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses ***Winner***

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Task

Directing for a Comedy Series

Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer, The Bear

Andrew DeYoung, The Chair Company

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms Pat Show

Hiro Murai, Widow’s Bay ***Winner***

Writing for a Drama Series

Peter Ackerman and Debora Cahn, The Diplomat (Amagansett)

Valerie Chu, The Pitt (12:00PM)

Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman and R Scott Gemmill, The Pitt (1:00PM)

Vince Gilligan, Pluribus (We Is Us) ***Winner***

Will Smith, Slow Horses (Scars)

Brad Ingelsby, Task (A Still Small Voice)