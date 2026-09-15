Focus Features announced today that FocusFest is returning for its second year on Saturday, October 10, at The Commons on the Universal Studios Lot.

Last year’s event sold out, and this year Focus is expanding it with more screenings, special guests, themed food and drinks, exclusive merchandise, and interactive experiences. I wish I could be there!

The festival is divided into three sections: “For the Fearful and the Fearless,” “For the Yearners,” and “For the Moments That Shape Us.” Yes, “For the Yearners” is absolutely the one for me.

First up, “For the Fearful and the Fearless” will feature Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu and Curry Barker’s Obsession. Obsession was one of the advance screenings at last year’s FocusFest, before it became the massive hit it is today. The film has since become the highest-grossing movie in Focus Features history, which is still sort of insane to think about. And now Focus is going all in on its Oscar campaign.

Inde Navarrette is officially being campaigned in Best Actress. Horror performances are too often ignored by the Academy, but Navarrette’s work is not something voters should be able to dismiss simply because of the genre. I haven’t seen it, but I hear she is terrifying, funny, completely unhinged, and somehow heartbreaking? It seems like the kind of performance people will remember. I have her in my Best Actress predictions, and depending on how the season plays out, she could become a serious threat to win. Focus clearly believes in her and in the film, so it will be interesting to see how it shakes out!

Also, how cool is it that a movie screened at the very first FocusFest, went on to become the studio’s biggest hit ever, and now has a legitimate shot at the Oscars? That gives this year’s advance screenings a little more intrigue. We may be getting an early look at another contender.

Which brings me to “For the Yearners.” This section includes Joe Wright’s Pride & Prejudice, Autumn de Wilde’s EMMA., and an early screening of Georgia Oakley’s new adaptation of Sense and Sensibility. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Esmé Creed-Miles will also appear as special guests. I love Ang Lee’s 1995 version of Sense and Sensibility. Emma Thompson. Kate Winslet. Alan Rickman. Hugh Grant. Come on! It is one of my favorite films and one of the greatest Jane Austen adaptations ever made. So yes, this new version has a VERY high bar to clear.

I hope it is every bit as good as the 1995 film. Maybe even better? I know that may sound like blasphemy to some, and I am not saying it will be, but I certainly hope Georgia Oakley swings for the fences. I also love Daisy Edgar-Jones, and I have been waiting for the right role that puts her into the Oscar conversation. She has the emotional vulnerability needed for Austen, and I can easily imagine her thriving in this world. Of all the films being shown at FocusFest, Sense and Sensibility is the one I am most curious about. I want it to be great. I want Edgar-Jones to be great. I really hope it is destined for Oscars!

The final section, “For the Moments That Shape Us,” will feature Todd Field’s TÁR, Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, and an early screening of Simon Stone’s Elsinore, starring Andrew Scott. I love The Holdovers, and TÁR is one of those movies people will probably be arguing about forever. Pairing them with Elsinore certainly makes me curious. Andrew Scott is already in the Best Actor conversation, and Focus is describing his performance as deeply emotional and profound. Add Olivia Colman to the mix, and this is another one I will be watching closely.

The rest of Focus’ 2026 slate includes Paul Greengrass’ The Uprising and Robert Eggers’ Werwulf. With the full awards push behind Obsession, probably Elsinore, and hopefully Sense and Sensibility, Focus has a lot going on this year!

No pressure, Focus.

Tickets are on sale now through the official FocusFest website. Fans can also join Focus Insider for free for access to Insider-only events, giveaways, advance screenings, and more.