It is quite something to feel the warm embrace of a publicity machine like Netflix. I’ve felt that warm embrace many times over the years. Now, I feel nothing but a cold hand, just as I do with every aspect of the Hollywood machine, from the Penske empire that helped kill my business in 2024, on down to every publicist and studio that has this site on their black list as they, you know, pretend to care about censorship and free speech. Spoiler alert: they don’t – they care about their speech.

But I used to be inside the bubble and was treated well. I went to the parties and the screenings and most of all, I was well paid to help push contenders. It wasn’t so much that it was a direct bribe. It doesn’t work like that. It’s about gratitude if you are an independent site and you aren’t getting paid, as those who work for Penske media do (Deadline, Indiewire, Variety, Hollywood Reporter, Gold Derby, The Golden Globes, Rolling Stone).

But if you are like Matt Neglia at Next Best Picture and you are, at the moment, top of the heap, there’s a pretty good chance they are getting those big checks that can influence the Oscar race. It isn’t exactly pay to play. It’s about gratitude. I was never one to criticize any films or studios in the Oscar race, whether I was getting paid or not. It was my “do no harm” policy. All of that advocacy would mean nothing after a Hollywood Reporter story, and Rebecca Keegan talking to everyone around town about my political beliefs, ended everything.

Watching them go into a mass formation cancellation remains the most shocking and surprising thing to ever happen to me in the 27 years I’ve been writing about the Oscars. It is almost funny it is so absurd because they see themselves as the good guys. That’s where we are now. They take to the stage and preach about how they’re artists who care about free speech—like Sally Field at the Emmys—and that the Paramount merger will silence them. As if.

The good part is that I am on the other side and can view the world that I used to be involved in objectively, which is why I am skeptical of the sudden push to put La Bola Negra in the number one spot by some pundits, as if the race is between that and The Odyssey.

But I have no way of knowing for sure if money is driving Matt Neglia and the Oscar Expert, who have recently aligned to become a joint effort in the Oscar coverage race, to push La Bola Negra to the top of their lists to win Best Picture. Maybe they really love the movie that much, and they think The Odyssey is, well, cold. Maybe.

It also seems likely Universal is spending big. There is always a competition between Netflix and Universal every year, especially in the money game. La Bola Negra has just been chosen by Spain to represent them at the Oscars. Pushing it into the Best Picture prestige game helps it win there, pushing it ahead of, say, Fjord.

I have found Netflix’s strategy to be to make the movie seem like a Best Picture contender, and it will win something, one of the big awards. It is a strategy that has paid off for them, but Best Picture has, thus far, eluded them.

The warm embrace of Netflix or any studio means up-close and personal encounters with famous people, VIP invites to screenings, and being treated as someone very important. You might not even notice it until it is taken from you and you’re kicked to the curb as someone “too toxic” to be a valuable brand.

So, can La Bola Negra shock and win Best Picture? Well, only if The Odyssey fails to move people. I don’t think they’ll vote for it because it’s a good movie so much as because Christopher Nolan cast Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy, Elliot Page, and ignited a culture war, which, in turn, will motivate voters to “stick it to the Right.”

That’s the game. It’s why Bad Bunny recently won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), beating The Oscars, the Golden Globes, the Grammys and the Tonys. Why? Because it was also at the center of the culture war, and they could “stick it to the Right.” Just imagine if someone like me, a devoted advocate for their movies for over two decades, could suddenly be human garbage; that shows you who they really are and what they think.

So if La Bola Negra can become a target of the Right, then maybe. But The Odyssey has that sewn up. Imagine the self-righteous speeches. Imagine the standing ovations and the tears.

I remember a Hollywood that cared about universal good and evil, but that Hollywood does not exist anymore. Today’s Hollywood sees itself as the universal good and the other half of the country as the universal evil. It is absolutely killing the business. But it is what it is.

So no, I don’t think La Bola Negra can beat The Odyssey. I don’t know what can, because whatever it is, it will have to be something that affirms the moral superiority of today’s Left. Does any other movie do that to that extent? Even conservatives loved The Odyssey, so the movie itself isn’t political, but the culture war that exploded in its wake is why it will win, in my opinion.

Netflix is determined to finally win Best Picture and came very close with Emilia Perez, which was derailed in hilarious, satire-worthy fashion. They have committed to theatrical release now as part of that strategy and will be giving La Bola Negra quite the rollout:

Oct. 16:

New York City

Los Angeles

Oct. 23:

New York City

Los Angeles

San Francisco

Toronto

Oct. 30 (17 markets):

New York City

Los Angeles

San Francisco

Chicago

Dallas and Fort Worth

Houston

Atlanta

Washington

Boston

Miami

San Diego

Santa Barbara, California

Palm Springs, California

Vancouver, Canada

Montreal

Austin, Texas

Nov. 6 (70+ markets):

New York City

Los Angeles

San Francisco

Toronto

Chicago

Dallas and Fort Worth

Houston

Atlanta

Washington

Boston

Miami

San Diego

Santa Barbara, California

Palm Springs, California

Vancouver, Canada

Montreal

Philadelphia

Tampa, Florida

Phoenix

Seattle

Detroit

Orlando, Florida

Minneapolis

Denver

Cleveland

Sacramento, California

Charlotte, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina

Portland, Oregon

St. Louis

Indianapolis

Nashville, Tennessee

Pittsburgh

Salt Lake City

Baltimore

San Antonio

Kansas City, Missouri

Columbus, Ohio

Cincinnati

West Palm Beach, Florida

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Louisville, Kentucky

New Orleans

Buffalo, New York

Richmond, Virginia

Albany, New York

Dayton, Ohio

Tucson, Arizona

Spokane, Washington

Des Moines, Iowa

Omaha, Nebraska

Portland, Maine

Rochester, New York

Charleston, South Carolina

Iowa City, Iowa

Boise, Idaho

Monterey, California

Billings, Montana

Puerto Rico

Ottawa, Ontario

London, Ontario

Windsor, Ontario

Kingston, Ontario

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Quebec City

Calgary, Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta

Victoria, British Columbia

Halifax, Nova Scotia

It won’t even hit Netflix until early December. We’ll see if that strategy pays off. But still, it’s not on the same scale as The Odyssey. There is a theoretical scenario where it could steal Best Director from Nolan since he’s already won. I could see that happening. La Bola Negra might not do as well on a preferential ballot as The Odyssey will.

Netflix’s award strategy will ensure La Bola Negra comes away with lots of nominations and “wins something.”