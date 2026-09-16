Make no mistake, the screeching banchees who are coming at Ed Sheeran now with knives out are the same people who demanded no artists play the Kennedy Center while Trump was in charge. They also pressured all artists not to play America’s 250. They have driven cancel culture and mandated everyone go along with them or else. They are the most authoritarian, oppressive force in American culture in my lifetime. So it’s absolutely hilarious that they are shocked, shocked that some promoters did not want Mackelmore playing along with Ed Sheeran and threatened to stop the show entirely if he wasn’t dropped.

That’s the story you won’t hear. You will hear that Ed Sheeran dropped Macklemore over his anti-Israel “Free Palestine” rant. But that is not what happened. Now, as more acts drop out of the concert, the mob is coming for Sheeran, even though they’ve said not one word — NOT ONE WORD — for the past years of extreme oppressive thought and speech policing of the kind we’ve never seen in the modern age.

In 2014, Mackelmore wore a fairly typical Jew costume on stage, which brought out comments from Seth Rogan.

I personally don’t think the venues should have prevented Macklemore from playing but that’s because I don’t support censorship. All of the scolds coming for Ed Sheeran, however, do. They do not support free expression. Almost no one feels comfortable speaking the truth now. The artists who are dropping out aren’t being brave. They’re attempting to save their careers because the screeching mob would come for them too.

Once again, there is nothing brave or powerful saying the thing everyone says all of the time now. There are not oppressive forces against him or any of them by those “evil Jews.” Get over yourselves.

We will be through this nightmare period when more people are brave enough to stand up to the mob, not bow to them.