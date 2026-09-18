I’ve always thought it was important to look at the bigger picture of the Oscar race. Less so these days than how it all used to be before everything changed. The Oscar race is not that hard to figure out now. It’s mostly become like Fashion Week wherein all of the designers show their work, the critics write about it, and eventually the award voters anoint what the hive mind already believes.

This year is slightly different given that the Frontrunner is a Big Oscar Movie that will hold its place in American film history. Love it or hate it, there is no denying what The Odyssey is. It’s a monumental work that became a must-see for people worldwide.

So it could just win anyway. But if you were looking back at this moment in history, what would The Odyssey tell you about our culture? For one thing, the casting would be most prominent. It stands out more than anything else about the movie, and I don’t think anyone could argue. It’s an unusual choice to cast Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy and Elliot Page. These feel deliberate and are meant to make a point.

In other words, as with Everything Everywhere All at Once and One Battle After Another, there is no getting around Peak Woke. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. It just is the main influencer in Hollywood now, but especially at award shows.

We’re no longer at the point where we have to worry about ratings for the Oscars or the Emmys. They’ve more or less given up and will move to streaming. The Oscars will land on YouTube and they will find an audience. It will be worldwide and fan-driven, more than it will change the film industry as such.

Hollywood sees itself as an oppressed resistance. It isn’t the reality, but it is how they see themselves. They are trapped in a bunker, and “their” country has been “invaded” by those bad racists over there. So all of the movies reflect this unless they exist outside of the Doomsday Bunker, and some of them do, like Obsession, for instance, or Sense and Sensibility.

Others that might not reflect that ongoing existential panic would include Jesse Eisenberg’s The Debut, perhaps You Can See Everything, should it actually make the leap to Best Picture. Peter Farrelly’s I Play Rocky feels like a revelation, and a film that almost doesn’t belong in Hollywood in 2026, but here we are.

Two of the best pundits at Gold Derby have it in their top ten:

They’re not exactly the same, as you can see, but both of them have I Play Rocky, and that’s kind of important at this stage since they tend to play it safe.

For I Play Rocky to land in the Best Picture race, along with Project Hail Mary, Fjord, and Obsession, we do start to see a break in the clouds. We see something that looks a little like getting back to the business of telling stories for everyone. Not all the way there, by any means, but the chokehold the activists have had on Hollywood has been staggering and, in my view, killing its host.

I wish that we were in the business of predicting the Oscars, but it feels like we’re in the business of shaping them. I don’t know what that will mean this year, but I do know one of the best ways to shape the Oscars is to let the public, not the critics, show Hollywood which films excited them most.

People used to watch the Oscars and the Emmys because they felt included, not excluded. Hollywood’s bizarre, ongoing war on Paramount over its upcoming merger with Warner Bros. makes it look more insulated than ever. They’ve punished Paramount unless their shows somehow make the right kind of political statement. South Park could never win an Emmy until they went after Donald Trump and Charlie Kirk, for instance.

The most popular shows on streaming are Taylor Sheridan’s Landman and The Madison, both of which were shut out of the Emmys.

Paramount’s threats to move out of Hollywood and to Texas seem to have rattled the industry, but not enough to make them get over themselves and allow this massive change. I get that they like to keep things the way they are, under their total control. But something has to change. They pretend it’s about the employees who will lose their jobs, but really, it’s still about the people at the top who want to use Hollywood to push their chosen political messaging.

All of this to say that the themes running through the Oscars are probably what we’ve had to endure for the past ten years, as we’ve watched everything shrink and the empire collapse. The message is that they are the ones under siege from the other half of America. You know, their audience? The films that resonate will likely be the ones that broadcast that message best.

The Odyssey has it sewn up. This Academy is not likely to change any time soon. They mirror the Golden Globes in demographics. It has created a hive mind that will be hard, if not impossible, to shake up. There is no going back.

But look, some great movies are coming out this year. There isn’t much doom and gloom right now. As an outsider looking in, I can see how the general public views this mess, but hope springs eternal.

Here are my predictions for this week:

Best Picture

The Odyssey

Project Hail Mary

Wild Horse Nine

La Bola Negra

Fjord

I Play Rocky

The Invite

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Obsession

Dune III

Alt. Elsinore, Digger, Ink, Primetime, Artificial, The Debut

Director

Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey

Los Javis, La Bola Negra

Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine

Olivia Wilde, The Invite

David Fincher, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Alt. Christian Mungiu, FjordCurry Barker, Obsession, Denis Villeneuve, Dune III, Danny Boyle, Ink

Actor

Andrew Scott, Elsinore

Matt Damon, The Odyssey

Tom Cruise, Digger

Seth Rogen, The Invite

John Malkovich, Wild Horse Nine

Alt. Ryan Gosling, Project Hail Mary, Brad Pitt, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, Guy Pearce, Ink

Actress

Inde Navarette, Obsession

Rosalind Eleazar, Misty Green

Julianne Moore, The Debut

Ruth Madeley, Being Heumann

Olivia Wilde, The Invite

Alt. Renate Reinsve, Fjord

Supporting Actor

Paul Giamatti, The Debut

Guitarricadelafuente, La Bola Negra

Sam Rockwell, Wild Horse Nine

Jeremy Strong, The Social Reckoning

Edward Norton, The Invite

Supporting Actress

Anne Hathaway, The Odyssey

Penelope Cruz, La Bola Negra

Carla Gugino, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Sandra Hüller, Digger

Penelope Cruz, The Invite

Original Screenplay

Wild Horse Nine

Misty Green

Fjord

Obsession

Ink

Adapted Screenplay

La Bola Negra

The Invite

Project Hail Mary

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

The Odyssey

Editing

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

La Bola Negra

Wild Horse Nine

The Odyssey

Project Hail Mary

Casting

The Odyssey

The Debut

Digger

La Bola Negra

Primetime

Visual Effects

Dune: Part Three

The Odyssey

Project Hail Mary

Werwulf

Disclosure Day

Cinematography

Dune: Part Three

The Odyssey

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Werwulf

La Bolla Negra

Costumes

Werwulf

The Odyssey

Dune: Part Three

Ink

Sense and Sensibility

Makeup and Hair

Digger

The Odyssey

Dune: Part Three

La Bola Negra

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Production Design

The Odyssey

Dune: Part Three

Project Hail Mary

Werwulf

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth