La Bola Negra won, with I Play Rocky and Being Heumann coming in 2nd and 3rd.

From Deadline:

The People’s Choice Award from the just-wrapped 51st Toronto Film Festival has gone to Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi’s La Bola Negra, with first runner-up going to I Play Rocky and second runner-up Being Heumann.

Also in the awards revealed Sunday morning, the International People’s Choice Award went to Simon Stone’s Elsinore. The Documentary People’s Choice winner was Barry Avrich’s Darlene Love: I Know Where I’ve Been. The Midnight Madness People’s Choice winner was Ladies and Gentlemen, Brian Mulroney(incidentally, box office phenomenon Obsession was first runner-up last year).

It seemed like Club Kid might do really well in this, given the reactions, but there is no doubt that La Bola Negra ignited the crowd. Netflix seems to do really well with these for whatever reason.

Elsinore winning in International bodes well for Andrew Scott’s potential frontrunner status in Best Actor.

Here is a color-coded chart with how TIFF winners blend in. It doesn’t seem to matter if you are first or third in terms of winning Best Picture. Four times since 2017, the BP winner came from the TIFF People’s Choice awards.

It is extremely good for I Play Rocky to land in Best Picture, like The Holdovers, for instance. Being Heumann is also placed strong, I’d say, and bodes well for at least some nominations, especially Best Actress. If you had I Play Rocky in your top ten, good on ya.