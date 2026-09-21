Finally, a great movie about to hit theaters. IMAX on November 25th. David Fincher directs Brad Pitt in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth and audiences are not ready. This thing is about to slice through like a hot knife through butter. And not a moment too soon.

The plot has been kept under wraps for months now. No one knew what to expect but now we see a little more of what this baby has to offer. What looks obvious to me is that it doesn’t look like anything else, especially right now. Quentin Tarantino wrote the screenplay and wanted David Fincher and only David Fincher to direct it. Wow, that is about all I can say. Wow.