LET’S TALK CINEMA IS BACK!!!!!!

We left off in the 1970s, and to be honest, I’m not sure I have anything left to say about the cinema of the 70s. I know the decade is loved for its grit, rawness, and untamed spirit. I love many movies from the era, but I must admit that it isn’t my favorite decade of cinema, as it is for so many others. That doesn’t mean I don’t appreciate it or respect what it delivered to us. I mean, there are some truly ICONIC films from this decade!

That said, I feel like it’s time to put the 1970s to rest and move on to the 1960s. So, consider this our farewell to the 1970s!

Now is your last chance to drop some of your favorite films from the decade. Maybe there’s a film you feel has been left out of the discussion, or perhaps there’s an underrated gem you think everyone MUST see. Whatever the case may be, I want to hear from you! Share your favorites, and let’s give this decade a proper goodbye.

Jerm’s Favorite Films of the 1970s

The Godfather and The Godfather Part II The Sting Harold and Maude Star Wars All the President’s Men Kramer vs. Kramer Halloween Paper Moon What’s Up, Doc? Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

I am fully aware that some of my choices might be on the controversial side and might not be to everyone’s liking or taste. However, I don’t care! I’ve seen all of these films countless times. Some of them hold a special place in my heart for a variety of reasons, and I just couldn’t bring myself to leave them off my list to sound like more of a “cinephile elitist.”

All of these films holds up and has stood the test of time. You don’t need to be a film scholar or some cinema “expert” to appreciate them. ANYONE could sit down, watch these movies, and be wildly entertained. And isn’t that part of what makes cinema so wonderful? I genuinely cannot wait to show my children some of these films for the first time. Well, they’ve already seen Star Wars, and they LOVED it! One of the many reasons I love cinema is the joy of introducing someone to a film they’ve never seen before and watching how they respond. Of course, that can sometimes backfire when they end up hating something you absolutely love! But there’s something special about sharing a movie that means so much to you with someone else, especially when they end up loving it just as much as you do. That’s the magic of cinema, my friends!

So, drop your favorite films from the 70s! Give me something new to discover, something I’ve overlooked, or even something you think deserves a second chance.

To the 70s, we thank you for the incredible films you’ve given us.

And to the 60s, HERE WE GO!

As always, be kind, be respectful, and of course…Let’s Talk Cinema!