Here is the trailer for You Can See Everything. What I gather from it is that the public is prepared to go after her Conservative husband as the villain in the piece with Elizabeth Holmes coming off as the more sympathetic. I never thought she belonged in jail with a baby and now two kids. She should be able to raise them. Anyway, Fielder and Oppenheim have come up with something wholly original and a must-see.

The movie that got the most buzz and topped Michael Patterson’s poll of best films seen (by “professionals”)

The larger poll of “the people” produced a different result.