When the Best Picture race is already over by Summer, it makes for a very boring Oscar season. But that doesn’t mean people should create drama just to create drama. On the one hand, pundits at Gold Derby should be discouraged from falling into mass-formation psychosis and pushing their chosen winners. On the other hand, there is no point in denying reality, as I tried to do last year with One Battle After Another. Of course that movie was going to win. It absolutely reflects the hive mind of what the awards have become: inside the bubble of the film industry, press, and voters.

The bubble is a tragic place for the Oscars to land. Just look at the Tonys and now, the Emmys. Even if the people who are loyal to these shows are “fine with it,” that doesn’t mean they have any relevance outside the confines of a shrinking awards niche. No one wants to see the Oscars land there, but perhaps it is inevitable. Everything is changing and changing fast in permanent ways that can’t be undone.

The Odyssey, however, is a liferaft for Hollywood and everyone in the industry should understand that. Movies like this don’t come around very often. If people say in ten or twenty years that The Odyssey won Best Picture in 2026, everyone would agree and know the film. No one will say, The Odyssey, what’s that? And to me, that is the ideal place the Oscars should land, even if I didn’t particularly like the film myself and felt like I was drowning while watching it. The Oscars can’t be about my taste or your taste, but about a film that does something more than wow a handful of Oberlin Gender Studies graduates.

No one needs any analysis for this. It’s a no-brainer. But I thought I would offer one up anyway instead of my usual angry screed about Hollywood’s collapsing empire.

First, let’s look at what usually defines a Best Picture winner. To do that, we have to separate Oscar history into categories. The times with the expanded or preferential ballot and the times with five Best Picture contenders. These were very different times. I like to think of them as a pendulum. Collectivism (preferential ballot) and individualism (five-picture ballot).

There is no question that the Director as King arose when there were five because you got the big sweeps during this period. Before 1943, and since 2009, we tend to see the director decoupled from Best Picture. But since the Academy expanded its membership to 10,000, and many are international voters, we don’t see splits as much as we used to: the larger the consensus, the easier it is to predict.

Before 2009, we saw more American directors win the Oscar. These were big names that drew people to the theaters, and they were rewarded for it. So first let’s look at how things split and then fused.

Those in BOLD and red won Best Picture and Best Director.

1927/28 – 3 (Wings / Frank Borzage, 7th Heaven; Lewis Milestone, Two Arabian Knights)

1928/29 – 5 (The Broadway Melody / Frank Lloyd, The Divine Lady)

1929/30 – 5 (All Quiet on the Western Front / Lewis Milestone)

1930/31 – 5 (Cimarron / Norman Taurog, Skippy)

Preferential ballot, variable number of nominees:

1931/32 – 8 (Grand Hotel / Frank Borzage, Bad Girl)

1932/33 – 10 (Cavalcade / Frank Lloyd)

1934 – 12 (It Happened One Night / Frank Capra)

1935 – 12 (Mutiny on the Bounty / John Ford, The Informer)

Preferential ballot, 10 nominees:

1936 – The Great Ziegfeld / Frank Capra, Mr. Deeds Goes to Town

1937 – The Life of Emile Zola / Leo McCarey, The Awful Truth

1938 – You Can’t Take It With You / Frank Capra

1939 – Gone with the Wind / Victor Fleming

1940 – Rebecca / John Ford, The Grapes of Wrath

1941 – How Green Was My Valley / John Ford

1942 – Mrs. Miniver / William Wyler

1943 – Casablanca / Michael Curtiz

No preferential ballot, five nominees:

1944 – Going My Way / Leo McCarey

1945 – The Lost Weekend / Billy Wilder

1946 – The Best Years of Our Lives / William Wyler

1947 – Gentleman’s Agreement / Elia Kazan

1948 – Hamlet / John Huston, Treasure of the Sierra Madre

1949 – All the King’s Men / Joseph L. Mankiewicz, A Letter to Three Wives

1950 – All About Eve / Joseph L. Mankiewicz

1951 – An American in Paris / George Stevens, A Place in the Sun

1952 – The Greatest Show on Earth / John Ford, The Quiet Man

1953 – From Here to Eternity / Fred Zinnemann

1954 – On the Waterfront / Elia Kazan

1955 – Marty / Delbert Mann

1956 – Around the World in 80 Days / George Stevens, Giant

1957 – The Bridge on the River Kwai / David Lean

1958 – Gigi / Vincente Minnelli

1959 – Ben-Hur / William Wyler

1960 – The Apartment / Billy Wilder

1961 – West Side Story / Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins

1962 – Lawrence of Arabia / David Lean

1963 – Tom Jones / Tony Richardson

1964 – My Fair Lady / George Cukor

1965 – The Sound of Music / Robert Wise

1966 – A Man for All Seasons / Fred Zinnemann

1967 – In the Heat of the Night / Mike Nichols, The Graduate

1968 – Oliver! / Carol Reed

1969 – Midnight Cowboy / John Schlesinger

1970 – Patton / Franklin J. Schaffner

1971 – The French Connection / William Friedkin

1972 – The Godfather / Bob Fosse, Cabaret

1973 – The Sting / George Roy Hill

1974 – The Godfather Part II / Francis Ford Coppola

1975 – One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest / Miloš Forman

1976 – Rocky / John G. Avildsen

1977 – Annie Hall / Woody Allen

1978 – The Deer Hunter / Michael Cimino

1979 – Kramer vs. Kramer / Robert Benton

1980 – Ordinary People / Robert Redford

1981 – Chariots of Fire / Warren Beatty, Reds

1982 – Gandhi / Richard Attenborough

1983 – Terms of Endearment / James L. Brooks

1984 – Amadeus / Miloš Forman

1985 – Out of Africa / Sidney Pollack

1986 – Platoon / Oliver Stone

1987 – The Last Emperor / Bernardo Bertolucci

1988 – Rain Man / Barry Levinson

1989 – Driving Miss Daisy / Oliver Stone, Born on the 4th of July

1990 – Dances with Wolves / Kevin Costner

1991 – The Silence of the Lambs / Jonathan Demme

1992 – Unforgiven / Clint Eastwood

1993 – Schindler’s List / Steven Spielberg

1994 – Forrest Gump / Robert Zemeckis

1995 – Braveheart / Mel Gibson

1996 – The English Patient / Anthony Minghella

1997 – Titanic / James Cameron

1998 – Shakespeare in Love / Steven Spielberg, Saving Private Ryan

1999 – American Beauty / Sam Mendes

2000 – Gladiator / Steven Soderbergh, Traffic

2001 – A Beautiful Mind / Ron Howard

2002 – Chicago / Roman Polanski, The Pianist

2003 – LOTR: Return of the King / Peter Jackson

2004 – Million Dollar Baby / Clint Eastwood

2005 – Crash / Ang Lee, Brokeback Mountain

2006 – The Departed / Martin Scorsese

2007 – No Country for Old Men / The Coen brothers

2008 – Slumdog Millionaire / Danny Boyle

Preferential ballot returns, 10 nominees:

2009 – The Hurt Locker / Kathryn Bigelow

2010 – The King’s Speech / Tom Hooper

Preferential ballot evolves – variable number of nominees between 5–10:

2011 – 9 (The Artist / Michel Hazanavicius)

2012 – 9 (Argo / Ang Lee, Life of Pi)

2013 – 9 (12 Years a Slave / Alfonso Cuarón, Gravity)

2014 – 8 (Birdman / Alejandro G. Iñárritu)

2015 – 8 (Spotlight / Alejandro G. Iñárritu, The Revenant)

2016 – 9 (Moonlight / Damien Chazelle, La La Land)

2017 – 9 (The Shape of Water / Guillermo del Toro)

2018 – 8 (Green Book / Alfonso Cuarón, Roma)

2019 – 9 (Parasite / Bong Joon-Ho)

2020 – 8 (Nomadland / Chloe Zhao)

Move back to a solid 10 after the “Great Awokening” and the DEI mandates, including the Academy’s

2021 – 10 (CODA / Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog)

2022 – 10 (Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Daniels)

2023 – 10 (Oppenheimer/Christopher Nolan)

2024 – 10 (Anora/Sean Baker)

2025 – 10 (One Battle After Another/Paul Thomas Anderson)

This list illustrates a tumultuous period in Hollywood and America, reflecting a divided society between the broader audience and the insulated award industry (fused with Democratic politics). But it also shows us that, for whatever reason, a solid 10 produces more non-splits. Or at least that seems to be the pattern with four in a row. We haven’t seen a real split with the director being nominated but not chosen since 2016.

Most of these wins don’t reflect what the broader audience would consider the Best Picture of the Year. The only one since 2009 would be Oppenheimer, and now The Odyssey will be the second.

Christopher Nolan will break David Lean’s Record

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957), won Picture and Director, and his next movie was Lawrence of Arabia (1962), which also won Picture and Director. But they were separated by a five-year gap. Nolan would have done this in record time, wiping clean the history of how long it took to mount a production in the old days.

Nolan’s Oppenheimer (2023) won Picture and Director at the Oscars, and he would win again just three years later for The Odyssey (2026). That puts him well ahead of any other director’s consecutive wins in history. Other directors have won Picture and Director more than once, but none has done it for back-to-back movies in just a three-year window.

William Wyler and Frank Capra come the closest, but they made other films in between. Noland, like Lean, made only these movies back-to-back.

What Nolan has done with The Odyssey is extraordinary. For him to win a second time he would need to top Oppenheimer and he’s done it.

The Odyssey—adapted from Homer no less—has almost made $2 billion worldwide. People showed up because they wanted to see the spectacle, and they knew he would deliver. They knew they’d be getting something they had never seen before. It wasn’t like Spider-Man or other IPs, where you go for the familiar feeling of a world you know. This was a complete unknown. The way people came out defies all expectations.

But it wouldn’t be winning for its success alone (though that is a good reason); there is more to it than that. Nolan is the DGA President. He’s a guy who is against streaming and pro-movie theater, pro-IMAX. One of the best things Netflix did to compete is start releasing films in IMAX, as they did with Cliff Booth and later with Narnia.

But Nolan also affirmed Elliot Page as a male character in a blockbuster. He cast Lupita Nyong’o as the “most beautiful woman in the world,” and these two choices have solidified his status inside the Woketopia. It’s a win/win across the board. The casting for The Odyssey – and why I call it “Peak Woke” is that it reflects today’s Left’s worldview, or their ideal society of what that might look like, as their male protagonist strains under the weight of a world changing around him and moving past him.

Are there any films that can top what Nolan has done here? Two films back-to-back that are that successful, that high-achieving? Who?

Some have said La Bola Negra but that has three strikes against it. It’s an international film, it’s a “queer epic” and worst of all, it’s a Netflix movie. What Nolan represents vs. what Netflix represents (picking up a film at a festival and pushing it into Best Picture) are two very different things. That it’s “Queer” and subtitled are temporary barriers. That it’s Netflix is its biggest problem. I don’t know why pundits aren’t talking about this.

Wild Horse Nine? I do not think so, though I have not seen it. I do not see how this movie will be more popular with the Producers Guild, the Directors Guild, and the Screen Actors Guild. To pull in a Best Picture win, you will need to be strong with all three, and I can’t imagine Wild Horse Nine landing there. Even the BAFTAs will likely bow to The Odyssey.

In a perfect world, at least from my point of view, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth would win everything but that, too, is a Netflix movie, although there is a world in which David Fincher could win Best Director and The Odyssey would win Best Picture, although the same could be said for Los Javis, the directors of La Bola Negra.

At the moment, I see Best Director this way:

Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey

Los Javis, La Bola Negra

Martin McNonagh, Wild Horse Nine

Olivia Wilde, The Invite

David Fincher, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

These also:

Cristian Mungiu, Fjord

Curry Barker, Obsession

Tony Gilroy, Behemoth!

Denis Villenueve, Dune III

Lord & Miller, Project Hail Mary

Peter Farrelly, I Play Rocky

I guess we’ll have to wait and see. But one thing I know for sure, it would be industry malpractice to not give Christopher Nolan his due for this monumental achievement.