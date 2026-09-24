I actually couldn’t believe this story was true, but it is. Javier Bardem shared a petition with 192,000 signatures to remove the artist Pink as UNICEF ambassador, a role she has held since 2015. What was Pink’s crime? Standing against antisemitism and against Macklemore in the Ed Sheeran dust-up.

Here is what Pink said, perfectly reasonable and sane:

Last Sunday I reposted somebody else’s post about Macklemore’s set at Ed Sheeran’s show. It said things in words I didn’t write, and I wouldn’t have chosen all of them. Then the comments came, and I did what I do when I’m hurt, which is post snarky memes and act like I’m fine. That’s on me. A repost isn’t a statement, and a meme isn’t a spine. Social media makes all of us cheap and fast, and we all know it. But I’d rather be disagreed with for what I actually said than hated for what anybody else wrote, so let me say it.

I was born a Jew. I didn’t pick it, and I’ve never hidden it. And this week a whole lot of people decided what I believe without asking me, without checking a single thing I’ve ever said or done, because a repost and the word “Jew” were apparently enough to fill in the rest. But let me fill it in… myself.

Of course I don’t speak for Israel, or for any government. I never have. What I said in October 2023 is still exactly what I believe: Hamas is a terrorist organization. Palestinians deserve a future that honors their humanity and their aspirations. Protecting innocent life comes first, everywhere, and nobody should ever celebrate the death of a child. Anybody’s child. I’ve spent a decade as a UNICEF ambassador for kids who didn’t choose the country or the war they were born into, and I have grieved every one of them, on both sides of that fence. I didn’t do it from behind a screen; I went to those children and held them. I’m not going to litigate a complex war in an Instagram caption, and I’m not going to recite anybody’s slogan to earn back a follower.

And here is what the Change.org petition says:

This past weekend, the world witnessed a disheartening display of divisiveness and hatred from Pink.

Pink ranted against supporters calling for an end to the genocide in Gaza.

Her statements fueled ongoing conflict and struggles for visibility and empathy. Today, Pink chose to reinforce her position and specifically mentioned her role as a UNICEF Ambassador while doing so.

As individuals who care deeply about the welfare of children around the world, we must hold UNICEF Ambassadors to the highest standards of neutrality and compassion. Palestinian children, like all children affected by genocide, deserve ambassadors who unequivocally extend support and empathy towards their plight.

Pink’s recent comments are not just unfortunate but also incompatible with the role of a UNICEF Ambassador—an individual expected to promote peace, understanding, and humanitarian values above personal biases. UNICEF’s mission is to uphold the rights and dignity of all children, regardless of political affiliations or geographic boundaries. We rely on ambassadors to be torchbearers of these principles, fostering inclusive dialogue and meaningful support.

UNICEF is actively helping children and families in Gaza and throughout the region. Pink’s statements underscore these efforts.

Observing this scenario, it is critical to reassess whether Pink can continue to effectively represent UNICEF’s values and mission. An ambassador should unify, not divide, and should always maintain neutrality to ensure they are trusted voices for universal child welfare.

We propose that UNICEF takes decisive action and remove Pink as an ambassador. This move would reaffirm UNICEF’s commitment to impartiality and its dedication to all children, irrespective of nationality or heritage.

It is both hilarious and sad that Hollywood pretends their speech is under threat when the truth is that fear and silence have ruled Hollywood for this reason. Pink is one of the few people brave enough to stand up for what she believes in. What is most concerning about this story is the deliberate propaganda by Hamas to turn hearts and minds against Israel, which has been more effective than almost any propaganda campaign probably in the last 100 years.

If Hamas had done to the United States what they did to Israel- that kind of killing and bloodshed- there would be no Palestine. That is what happens when you start a war, and that is what they did. They are using children as shields and sacrificing them for their broader objective, but the propaganda is too strong, and it is especially so in Hollywood, where people who do not go along with it stay silent out of fear and allow someone like Pink, who says what she believes, to twist in the wind.

Nothing has changed. Woke 1.0 has simply evolved into something much bigger. These are not people who stand for freedom of thought and speech. They stand for “conform or else.” At least for now, all that means is a loss of career but it will get worse because it always does.

I don’t know what Pink will do, but shame on Javier Bardem – someone I greatly admired – for going along with it. Will he suffer any career damage because of it? Of course not, just as Mark Ruffalo won’t. That’s not how this works. The mob decides. As with Jonathan Glazer who compared Israel to the Nazi death camps at the Oscars, Bardem will be rewarded for it. There is no courage in siding with the mob. Siding against it is the real risk.