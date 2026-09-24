Sasha Stone, Scott Kernen and Jeremy Jentzen discuss the Digger reception. Mixed, divisive- what does that mean for Oscar? Can identity-driven stories be enough? The Odyssey remains the strong frontrunner that, so far, no film has matched or challenged. The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth trailer drops, and boy does it look good. Then we try to suss out who took Digger out of their predictions after the screening. What happened to the Social Reckoning? The Invite remains one of the best of the year.

For the Emmy Sidebar: the absolutely terrible Netflix show, Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story.