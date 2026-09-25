You used to find Best Actor by following Best Picture. Best Actress, however, didn’t usually go that way, since it was hard to find strong roles for women in Best Picture contenders. But things changed after 2020, obviously, and the last Best Actress winner without a Best Picture nomination was in 2021, when Jessica Chastain won for The Eyes of Tammy Faye. To be fair, none of the nominees had a corresponding Best Picture nomination, so that would be true no matter who won.

Since then, however, they’ve all gone with it. Let’s look at 1996 onward:

1996: Susan Sarandon – Dead Man Walking

1997: Frances McDormand – Fargo

1998: Helen Hunt – As Good as It Gets

1999: Gwyneth Paltrow – Shakespeare in Love

2000: Hilary Swank – Boys Don’t Cry

2001: Julia Roberts – Erin Brockovich

2002: Halle Berry – Monster’s Ball

2003: Nicole Kidman – The Hours

2004: Charlize Theron – Monster

2005: Hilary Swank – Million Dollar Baby

2006: Reese Witherspoon – Walk the Line

2007: Helen Mirren – The Queen

2008: Marion Cotillard – La Vie en Rose

Expanded ballot:

2009: Kate Winslet – The Reader

2010: Sandra Bullock – The Blind Side

2011: Natalie Portman – Black Swan

2012: Meryl Streep – The Iron Lady

2013: Jennifer Lawrence – Silver Linings Playbook

2014: Cate Blanchett – Blue Jasmine

2015: Julianne Moore – Still Alice

2016: Brie Larson – Room

2017: Emma Stone – La La Land

2018: Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

2019: Olivia Colman – The Favourite

2020: Renée Zellweger – Judy

2021: Frances McDormand – Nomadland

2022: Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

2023: Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

2024: Emma Stone – Poor Things

2025: Mikey Madison – Anora

2026: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Obviously, things have dramatically changed since the Great Awokening of 2020 and the influx of new voters in the Academy, many of whom are female to change the demographics. That has had, I’d say, a fairly dramatic effect. This is one of the reasons they don’t want to shrink the ballot back down to five, which they really should do. They like having more representation across all groups.

It is not absolutely necessary that the Best Actress be in a Best Picture contender, but you’d think they’d get in, given the ten slots and the uptick of movies by and about women. But there are certain circumstances where this might be the case. I’d submit Ruth Madeley for Being Heumann as a possibility, considering she will be disabled, and but for Marlee Matlin, that kind of representation is rare in this category.

Another possibility is that the Academy would like to improve its history of only one Black actress winning in almost 100 years of Oscar history, which might mean that, even without a Best Picture nomination, Rosalind Eleazar could win for Misty Green. It’s possible. The third way is if a beloved veteran who hasn’t yet won is up for the prize, like Julianne Moore in Still Alice, for instance. Moore is the favorite to win her second Oscar, but it wouldn’t carry the same urgency to vote, since she’s already won.

The pundits have decided it’s Moore, but I’m not so sure, since I haven’t seen the movie. I don’t know if it is a mass-formation thing, a Telluride High thing, or if it’s real. I will soon find out. Right now, my attention is more focused on two other performances. One is Inde Navarette for Obsession (she’d win in supporting), and Olivia Wilde for her absolutely brilliant performance in The Invite, which she also directs and appears to be a surefire Best Picture contender.

This has only happened twice in all of Oscar history and only for Best Actor – Laurence Olivier in Hamlet and Roberto Benigni in Life is Beautiful. So Wilde would make history if she won, but it is not outside the realm of possibility, given how good she is in the part. I still haven’t stopped thinking about that movie, all of the performances, but especially the two leads, Wilde and Seth Rogen.

And then there is the “It” girl, Inde Navarrette, who is oh so brilliant in Obsession. It is a wildly unpredictable performance, funny and tragic and grotesque. She just is a whole universe of conflicting emotions all in one person. The entire movie rests on her performance, and she carries it well. The only slight problem is how graphic the violence is and whether that will turn off voters. It might. Demi Moore may have lost for The Substance for that reason. But I don’t know; Navarrette is young and vibrant, and that’s the kind of actress that often wins, especially a first-time nominee.

Then there is Sandra Hüller, who is having quite the year. She is a brilliant supporting player in Project Hail Mary and is in Digger and Fatherland, but in Rose, she has a real shot at a nomination and, who knows, maybe even a win, though I’d suspect that’s a long shot.

I generally judge Best Actress using three rules:

Likability of Star

Likability of Role

Likability of Movie

It is ideal to have all three. If a film is nominated for Best Picture, that settles the movie debate. Then, you move on to who the star is, how well people know her and whether she plays a character people like or even love. Love is a big one in this category. If you fall hard for her, she’ll likely win.

The trick for unknown actresses is working the circuit, getting people to know who they are as Marion Cotillard did the year she won for La Vie En Rose. You show up everywhere looking pretty, shaking hands, making friends – exhausting and borderline soul-crushing but it gets the dirty job done.

Obviously, everyone knows Julianne Moore and Olivia Wilde. They don’t have to worry about whether people know them or not. It then gets down to how much people like the roles they play, do they root for them? Do they care about them? Do they remember them? Does the character still resonate long after you see the film?

If the answer is yes to all of that, you have a winner on your hands. But wins can also be driven by other things. With Ruth Madeley, for instance, you’re looking at potentially a situation where a person in a wheelchair rolls on stage to accept an award. Do you think that will produce a standing ovation? If you guessed yes then you are correct. That is the kind of thing that can become undeniable — but I have to see the movie first before I can make that call.

The critics will be pushing Virginie Efira for All of a Sudden. She already has a massive push by the pundits and you know how that goes. They can will it into existence. Perhaps it’s one of the best films of the year. I do not yet know, but she is “in the conversation,” as they say.

Other actresses in the running include:

Emily Blunt, Disclosure Day

Mikey Madison, The Social Reckoning

Renate Reinsve, Fjord

Carrie Coon, The Liberation

Jessica Lange, Long Day’s Journey Into Night

Zendaya, The Drama

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sense and Sensibility

It could be wide open or it could be fixed. It’s hard to tell at this stage. At Gold Derby, it’s Julianne Moore’s to lose and that might be the case.

I have to make this short because my dog has to go to the vet. So here are my predictions for this week:

Best Picture

The Odyssey

La Bola Negra

Project Hail Mary

Wild Horse Nine

Fjord

I Play Rocky

The Invite

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Obsession

Dune III

Alt. Elsinore, Club Kid, Digger, Ink, Primetime, Artificial, The Debut

Director

Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey

Los Javis, La Bola Negra

Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine

Olivia Wilde, The Invite

David Fincher, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Alt. Christian Mungiu, FjordCurry Barker, Obsession, Denis Villeneuve, Dune III, Danny Boyle, Ink

Actor

Andrew Scott, Elsinore

John Malkovich, Wild Horse Nine

Matt Damon, The Odyssey

Tom Cruise, Digger

Anthony Ippolito, I Play Rocky

Alt. Seth Rogen, The InviteRyan Gosling, Project Hail Mary, Brad Pitt, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, Guy Pearce, Ink

Actress

Ruth Madeley, Being Heumann

Julianne Moore, The Debut

Inde Navarette, Obsession

Olivia Wilde, The Invite

Rosalind Eleazar, Misty Green

Alt. Sandra Huller, Rose, Renate Reinsve, Fjord

Supporting Actor

Paul Giamatti, The Debut

Guitarricadelafuente, La Bola Negra

Sam Rockwell, Wild Horse Nine

Jeremy Strong, The Social Reckoning

Edward Norton, The Invite

Supporting Actress

Anne Hathaway, The Odyssey

Penelope Cruz, La Bola Negra

Carla Gugino, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Sandra Hüller, Digger

Penelope Cruz, The Invite

Original Screenplay

Wild Horse Nine

Obsession

Club Kid

I Play Rocky

Fjord

Adapted Screenplay

La Bola Negra

The Invite

Project Hail Mary

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

The Odyssey

Editing

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

La Bola Negra

Wild Horse Nine

The Odyssey

Project Hail Mary

Casting

The Odyssey

Club Kid

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

La Bola Negra

Primetime

Visual Effects

Dune: Part Three

The Odyssey

Project Hail Mary

Werwulf

Disclosure Day

Cinematography

Dune: Part Three

The Odyssey

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Werwulf

La Bolla Negra

Costumes

Werwulf

The Odyssey

Dune: Part Three

Ink

Sense and Sensibility

Makeup and Hair

Digger

The Odyssey

Dune: Part Three

La Bola Negra

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Production Design

The Odyssey

Dune: Part Three

Project Hail Mary

Werwulf

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth