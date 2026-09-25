



The Montclair Film Festival

Presented by Volvo Car USA

Announces The Complete

2026 Montclair Film Festival Program

Tim Blake Nelson, Edward Burns, Jesse Eisenberg, Susie Essman, Paul Giamatti, Stephan James, Karina Longworth, Rachel Maddow, Julianne Moore, John Turturro to attend, joining previously announced MFF Honorees Beth de Araújo, Stephen Beresford, Ava DuVernay, Tony Gilroy, and Jack O’Connell

Special Events include Jesse Eisenberg’s THE DEBUT, with a Q&A featuring Eisenberg, Paul Giamatti, and Julianne Moore hosted by Stephen Colbert, Karina Longworth presenting Fred Zinnemann’s THE SEARCH in conjunction with the new season of her award-winning podcast YOU MUST REMEMBER THIS, and star Stephan James in Conversation

Competitions in Fiction, Non-Fiction, Future/Now, and Short Film Categories Unveiled Along with Full Film Program

KILL. BURY. PRINT., Directed by Ben Klein and Produced by Rachel Maddow to Receive The Festival’s 2026 David Carr Award

Program highlights include Sophia Takal’s ACT ONE, Sian Heder’s BEING HEUMANN, Edward Burns’ BENEATH THE BLUE SUBURBAN SKIES, Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi’s LA BOLA NEGRA, Jordan Fistman’s CLUB KID, Marie Kreutzman’s GENTLE MONSTER, Tim Blake Nelson’s THE LIFE AND DEATHS OF WILSON SHEDD, Peter Farrelly’s I PLAY ROCKY, Noah Segan’s THE ONLY LIVING PICKPOCKET IN NEW YORK, James Gray’s PAPER TIGER, Mike Leigh’s TENDER LOVING CARE, among many others

September 25, 2026, Montclair, NJ– Today, Montclair Film announced the full slate for the 2026 Montclair Film Festival, taking place October 16-25, in Montclair, NJ.

On Saturday, October 17 at 8:00 PM at The Wellmont Theater, the festival will honor director Ben Klein and Producer Rachel Maddow with the 2026 David Carr Award For Truth In Non-Fiction Filmmaking for their film KILL. BURY. PRINT. Each year, the Montclair Film Festival honors the legacy of New York Times reporter and longtime Montclair resident David Carr by presenting an award to an outstanding film that honors Mr. Carr’s passion for the truth and his commitment to great journalism. For KILL. BURY. PRINT., a look at an intensifying standoff between a community newspaper and the sheriff of the Oklahoma county it covers, The Montclair Film Festival awards the 2026 David Carr Award to Ben Klein and Rachel Maddow, both of whom will participate in a post-screening Q&A.

On Sunday, October 18, at 6:30 PM in the Audible Lounge at Montclair Mezzanine, star Stephan James (I PLAY ROCKY) will participate in a conversation about his career and creative process.

On Monday, Monday, October 19 at 7:30 pm at The Bellevue, Director Writer and star Tim Blake Nelson will attend the festival’s presentation of his new film THE LIFE AND DEATHS OF WILSON SHEDD and participate in a Q&A after the screening.

On Wednesday, October 21 at 7:30 pm at The Bellevue, star John Turturro will attend the festival’s screening of THE ONLY LIVING PICKPOCKET IN NEW YORK, and will participate in a post-screening Q&A.



On Thursday, October 22 at 7:30 pm at The Bellevue, Susie Essman will attend the festival’s screening of THE GOOD LIFE and participate in the postscreening Q&A.

On Saturday, October 24 at 7:30 PM, Writer Director and star Edward Burns will attend the festival’s screening of his film BENEATH THE BLUE SUBURBAN SKIES, and will participate in a Q&A following the screening.

On Saturday, October 24 at 7:30 pm at MKA Upper School, Writer, Director and star Jesse Eisenberg will join stars Paul Giamatti and Julianne Moore for a conversation with moderator Stephen Colbert after the festival’s presentation of their new film THE DEBUT.

On Saturday, October 24 at 7:30 pm at The Bellevue, Karina Longworth will give a special extended introduction for a screening of Fred Zinnemann’s 1948 classic THE SEARCH in conjunction with the new season of her award winning podcast YOU MUST REMEMBER THIS. On Sunday, October 25 at 12:00 PM in the Audible Lounge at Montclair Mezzanine, Ms. Longworth will participate in a conversation exploring the new season of the show and the stories behind her work as one of our leading storytellers.

These special events join these previously announced programs:

Martin McDonagh’s WILD HORSE NINE will open the festival on Friday, October 16, at 7:00 PM The Wellmont Theater;

Brad Bird’s RAY GUNN will screen as the festival Animation Centerpiece on Saturday, October 17 at The Wellmont Theater;

Director Beth de Arajúo will attend the festival’s screening of her film JOSEPHINE on Sunday, October 18 at 7:00 PM at The Bellevue and receive the festival’s Breakthrough Director Award after a post-screening Q&A;

Writer Stephen Beresford will attend the screening of ELSINORE, the festival’s Fiction Centerpiece, on Sunday, October 18 at 7:30 PM at MKA Upper School and receive the festival’s Screenwriter Award after a post-screening Q&A;

Star Jack O’Connell will attend the screening of INK on Monday, October 19 at 7:30 PM at MKA Upper School and receive the festival’s Performer Award after a post-screening Q&A;

Director Ava DuVernay will attend the festival’s screening of 14th, the festival’s Documentary Centerpiece, on Friday, October 23 at 7:30 PM at MKA Upper School and receive the festival’s Documentary Filmmaker Award after a post-screening Q&A, moderated by Stephen Colbert;

Director and Writer Tony Gilroy’s BEHEMOTH! Will close the festival on Sunday, October 25 at 5:00 PM at MKA Upper School, and Mr. Gilroy will receive the festival Filmmaker Tribute Award following a post-screening Q&A moderated by Stephen Colbert.



In Competition



This year, the Montclair Film Festival presents juried awards to films in three categories; Documentary, Fiction, and Future/Now, which seeks to support emerging voices in independent filmmaking with The Mark Urman Award, a $5,000 cash prize to help support & encourage future work for the winning filmmaker.

This year’s Documentary Feature Competition films, competing for the 2026 Bruce Sinofsky Award, are CLOSURE directed by Michal Marczak, THE GREAT EXPERIMENT directed Stephen Maing and Eric Daniel Metzgar, ONE IN A MILLION, directed by Itab Azzam and Jack MacInnes, REHEARSALS FOR A REVOLUTION, directed by Pegah Ahangarani, and WHEN A WITNESS RECANTS, directed by Dawn Porter.

This year’s Fiction Feature Competition films are ALL OF A SUDDEN directed by Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, FATHERLAND, directed by Paweł Pawlikowski, MINOTAUR, directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev, POSSIBLE LOVE directed by Lee Chang-dong, and ROSE, directed by Markus Schleinzer.

This year’s Future/Now Competition features, competing for the 2026 Mark Urman Award, are BEDFORD PARK, directed by Stephanie Ahn, JACKRABBIT, directed by Jared Hogan, MALLORY’S GHOST directed by Arabella Oz and co-directed by Nick Canellakis, MUDVILLE, directed by Adam Pinney, and TheyDream, directed by William David Caballero.

Each year, the Montclair Film Festival presents awards to short films in three juried categories; Documentary, Fiction, and New Jersey Films.

The 2026 Documentary Shorts Competition features, THE BADDEST SPEECHWRITER OF ALL, directed by Ben Proudfoot and Stephen Curry, BUCKSKIN, directed by Mars Verrone, DIVISION, directed by James Paul Dallas, THE HOTLINE, directed by Ricki Stern and Jesse Sweet, and ONE LAST ORDER, directed by Lauren DeFilippo and Sam Soko.

The 2026 Fiction Shorts Competition features ALBATROSS, directed by Amandine Thomas, CALLBACK, directed by Matthew Puccini, I SAW YOU IN THE FLOOD, directed by Kevin Xian Ming Yu, IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, directed by Stacey Torkelson, SCRATCH, directed by Aliya Kamalova, and SWEET BOY, directed by John Kim.

The 2026 New Jersey Shorts Competition features BEAST OF THE SEINE, directed by Jon Portman, GETAR HERO, directed by Teddy Stern, LIKE LITTLE EARTHQUAKES, directed by Matteo Moretti and Freddie Gluck, THE QUIET BETWEEN, directed by Sam Evoy, ST. JOSEPH, directed by Maky Rupert, and US BEING EPIC, directed by Jeannette Louie.

Other program highlights in this year’s festival include:



ACT ONE, directed by Sophia Takal

BEING HEUMANN, directed by Siân Heder

BITTER CHRISTMAS, directed by Pedro Almodóvar

LA BOLA NEGRA, directed by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi

BUNKER, directed by Florian Zeller

CLUB KID, directed by Jordan Fistman

GENTLE MONSTER, directed by Marie Kreutzman

I PLAY ROCKY, directed by Peter Farrelly

THE LORRAINE, directed by Sam Pollard

PAPER TIGER, directed by James Gray

TENDER LOVING CARE, directed by Mike Leigh

The complete list of films in the 2026 program is attached to this release.

“Cinema is thriving and this year’s festival program is a testament to the incredible artistry of the global filmmaking community,” said Montclair Film Artistic Director Tom Hall. “Bringing artists and audiences together in conversation is what makes our festival special, and we are deeply honored to be able to share these outstanding films with our community.”

Tickets for Montclair Film Festival events go on sale on Monday, September 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM for Montclair Film Members and Thursday, October 1, 2026 at 10:00 AM for the public. Tickets will be available at festival.montclairfilm.org.

The 2026 Montclair Film Festival Program



OPENING NIGHT FILM

WILD HORSE NINE by Martin McDonagh



CLOSING NIGHT FILM

BEHEMOTH! By Tony Gilroy



DOCUMENTARY CENTERPIECE

14th by Ava DuVernay

FICTION CENTERPIECE

ELSINORE by Simon Stone



ANIMATION CENTERPIECE

RAY GUNN by Brad Bird



FILMMAKER TRIBUTE

Tony Gilroy, moderated by Stephen Colbert

PERFORMER AWARD

Jack O’Connell, for INK



SCREENWRITER AWARD

Stephen Beresford, for ELSINORE



DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKER AWARD

Ava DuVernay, for 14th

BREAKTHROUGH DIRECTOR AWARD

Beth De Araújo, for JOSEPHINE

DAVID CARR AWARD FOR TRUTH IN FILMMAKING

Ben Klein and Rachel Maddow, for KILL. BURY. PRINT.



CONVERSATIONS, PANELS, & SPECIAL EVENTS

In Conversation

In Conversation With Stephan James

Sunday, October 18, 6:30 PM, Audible Lounge at Montclair Mezzanine

In Conversation with Karina Longworth

Sunday, October 25, 12:00 PM, Audible Lounge at Montclair Mezzanine

Panels

INSIDE PUPPET HEAP: FABRICATION IN FILMMAKING

Go behind the scenes with Puppet Heap, the award-winning studio behind dozens of

original films, television productions, and iconic puppet creations. Through screenings of

Puppet Heap’s original short films, narrated by the studio’s larger-than-life mascot, The

Heap, audiences will discover how puppets are designed, built, and brought to life for the

camera. Featuring production puppets, fabrication insights, techniques, and a live Q&A,

this engaging presentation offers a look inside the creative process behind professional

puppet filmmaking. Recommended for ages 10+

Sunday, October 18, 1:00pm, The Audible Lounge at Montclair Mezzanine



WHO GETS TO MAKE MOVIES NOW? NEW PATHS, NEW VOICES

The path to becoming a filmmaker is evolving in disruptive and exciting ways. Today’s emerging talent is coming from an increasingly wide range of backgrounds—not just film schools or traditional industry jobs, but also online communities, independent production, other creative disciplines and entirely unexpected places. Christopher Rosen will lead a panel of creators and entertainment stakeholders exploring

the new routes into filmmaking, the experiences and perspectives fresh voices bring to

the screen, and what these changing pathways mean for how the industry discovers,

develops and champions the next generation of big-screen storytellers.

Christopher Rosen is deputy editor at The Ankler and co-host of the Prestige Junkie podcast.

Presented in partnership with The Ankler

Sunday, October 18, 4:00pm, The Audible Lounge at Montclair Mezzanine

ART CAN SAVE OUR DEMOCRACY: HOW CREATIVITY CAN BE A FORCE FOR GOOD

Law professor, writer and human rights advocate, Alan Jenkins leads a panel of local arts

organization leaders to discuss the vital role the arts play in defending and fighting for

democracy. Be a part of this urgent conversation and discover how artists and cultural

institutions fight injustice, inspire civic engagement, and imagine new possibilities in

our world. Alan will be joined by panelists from Montclair arts organizations including

Montclair Art Museum, Jazz House Kids, Vanguard Theater Group, and Montclair Film to

discuss how big global issues are being addressed in our community.

Monday, October 19, 7:00pm, The Audible Lounge at Montclair Mezzanine

BREAKING INTO THE BUSINESS: YOUR GUIDE TO NEW JERSEY’S FILM & TELEVISION INDUSTRY

Presented by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission, this panel will bring together industry veterans and film commissioners to discuss how to break into New Jersey’s growing film and television industry. The conversation will highlight resources including NJ 411, the Actors Hub, Film Ready New Jersey, and the Take 2 program. Panelists will also share practical guidance for identifying legitimate opportunities, avoiding common pitfalls, and

building meaningful industry connections.

Presented in partnership with the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and the

New Jersey Film Commission

Thursday, October 22 at 6:00pm, The Audible Lounge at Montclair Mezzanine

MEET THE PROGRAMMERS

Meet the Programmers invites filmmakers into the world of festival programming to learn about the process behind selecting films to play at festivals. Hosted by Mallory Martin, Executive Director of Film Festival Alliance, this conversation will feature programmers from Montclair and other visiting festivals, while offering insight, tips, and an open dialogue on the behind the scenes of building a program.

Presented in partnership with Film Festival Alliance

Saturday, October 24 at 10:00am, The Audible Lounge at Montclair Mezzanine

BOX OFFICE, BUZZ, AND THE RACE AHEAD

From blockbusters like PROJECT HAIL MARY and THE ODYSSEY to such indie breakouts as OBSESSION and THE INVITE, this year’s most talked-about movies are bringing big, enthusiastic audiences back to theaters—and reshaping the awards conversation along the way. As box-office momentum, new creator pipelines, and evolving business models collide with critical acclaim, industry buzz, and Oscar® ambition, what does commercial success mean for a film’s awards prospects now?

Join Katey Rich and a panel of film insiders and awards experts for a conversation to unpack the season’s biggest contenders, the performances and filmmakers breaking through, and how a resurgent theatrical marketplace could influence the race all the way to Oscar® night.

Katey Rich is awards editor at The Ankler and hosts the Prestige Junkie podcast.

Presented in partnership with The Ankler

Sunday, October 25 at 4:00pm, The Audible Lounge at Montclair Mezzanine

Special Events

StorySlam – Scary Stories for the Screen

Fan favorite storytellers from past events return for a special Montclair Film Festival StorySlam! These dynamic past performers will entertain us with ‘coming of age’ stories around the theme ‘Feeling Fifteen’. Get ready for an evening of laughter and emotions that you’ll be talking about for some time.

Wednesday, October 21 at 7:30pm, The Audible Lounge at Montclair Mezzanine

Montclair Improv Comedy

Let loose with a hilarious night of laughter brought to you by our friends at Montclair Improv Comedy. Veterans of some of the best improv theaters bring you an original night of comedy.

Thursday, October 22 at 7:30pm, Cinema505



Meet Us On Church Street

Free live events and activities throughout the day on October 24th. Together with Montclair’s Complete Streets, join us for a day of family-friendly fun. More information available on the Montclair Film website in early October.

Saturday, October 24, Church Street





FEATURE FILMS

14th, directed by Ava DuVernay

ACT ONE, directed by Sophia Takal

ADAM’S APPLE, directed by Amy Jenkins

ALL OF A SUDDEN, directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

AUNTIE MAME, directed by Morton DaCosta

AVEDON, directed by Ron Howard

BEDFORD PARK, directed by Stephanie Ahn

BEHEMOTH!, directed by Tony Gilroy

BEING HEUMANN, directed by Siân Heder

THE BELOVED, directed by Rodrigo Sorogoyen

BENEATH THE BLUE SUBURBAN SKY, directed by Edward Burns

BITTER CHRISTMAS, directed by Pedro Almodóvar

LA BOLA NEGRA, directed by Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi

BUNKER, directed by Florian Zeller

CLARISSA, directed by Arie Esiri, Chuko Esiri

CLOSURE, directed by Michal Marczak

CLUB KID, directed by Jordan Firstman

COWARD, directed by Lukas Dhont

THE DEBUT, directed by Jesse Eisenberg

THE DIARY OF A CHAMBERMAID, directed by Radu Jude

THE DREAMED ADVENTURE, directed by Valeska Grisebach

EDWARD SAID: BETWEEN WORLDS, directed by Maiken Baird

ELSINORE, directed by Simon Stone

EVERYTHING ELSE IS NOISE, directed by Nicolás Pereda

EVERYTIME, directed by Sandra Wollner

FATHERLAND, directed by Pawel Pawlikowski

FJORD, directed by Cristian Mungiu

GENTLE MONSTER, directed by Marie Kreutzer

THE GOOD LIFE, directed by Mark Mannucci

LA GRADIVA, directed by Marine Atlan

THE GREAT EXPERIMENT, directed by Stephen Maing, Eric Daniel Metzgar

I PLAY ROCKY, directed by Peter Farrelly

INK, directed by Danny Boyle

IN WAVES, directed by Phuong Mai Nguyen

IRON BOY, directed by Louis Clichy

JACKRABBIT, directed by Ballard C. Boyd

JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT, directed by Quinn Whitney Wilson, Viridiana Lieberman

JOSEPHINE, directed by Beth de Araújo

KILL. BURY. PRINT., directed by Ben Klein

THE LAST CRITIC, directed by Matty Wishnow

THE LIFE AND DEATHS OF WILSON SHEDD, directed by Tim Blake Nelson

LOOK BACK, directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda

THE LORRAINE, directed by Sam Pollard

MALLORY’S GHOST, directed by Arabella Oz, Nick Canellakis

MINOTAUR, directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev

MOUSE, directed by Kelly O’Sullivan, Alex Thompson

MUDVILLE, directed by Adam Pinney

MUSK, directed by Alex Gibney

MY NDA, directed by Miriam Shor, Juliane Dressner

NOGA, directed by Jono Bergmann, Benji Bergmann

NUISANCE BEAR, directed by Gabriela Osio Vanden, Jack Weisman

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HARLEM, directed by William Greaves, David Greaves

ONE IN A MILLION, directed by Itab Azzam, Jack MacInnes

THE ONLY LIVING PICKPOCKET IN NEW YORK, directed by Noah Segan

PAPER TIGER, directed by James Gray

POSSIBLE LOVE, directed by Lee Chang-dong

RAY GUNN, directed by Brad Bird

RE/PAIR, directed by Lacey Schwartz Delgado

THE RED HANGAR, directed by Juan Pablo Sallato

REHEARSALS FOR A REVOLUTION, directed by Pegah Ahangarani

ROSE, directed by Markus Schleinzer

SAPIRO V FORD: THE JEW WHO SUED HENRY FORD, directed by Gaylen Ross

SOUL PATROL, directed by J.M. Harper

A TALENT FOR MURDER, directed by Anton Corbijn

TANGLES, directed by Leah Nelson

TENDER LOVING CARE, directed by Mike Leigh

THEYDREAM, directed by William D. Caballero

threeASFOUR: FULL CIRCLE, directed by Sean Ono Lennon, co-directed by Brian Gonzalez

TIME WARP, directed by Allison Berg

WE ARE THE SHAGGS, directed by Ken Kwapis

WHEN A WITNESS RECANTS, directed by Dawn Porter

THE WHOLE WORLD IS A LIE, directed by Charlie Birns

WILD HORSE NINE, directed by Martin McDonagh



SHORT FILMS

ABOUT THAT PICASSO…, directed by John Block

ALBATROSS, directed by Amandine Thomas

THE BADDEST SPEECHWRITER OF ALL, directed by Ben Proudfoot, Stephen Curry

BEAST OF THE SEINE, directed by Jon Portman

BEFORE DAWN, directed by Julia Galeta

BOOK U CAN ASK ???S, directed by Casimir Nozkowski

BUCKETS, directed by Drew van Steenbergen

BUCKSKIN, directed by Mars Verrone

CALLBACK, directed by Matthew Puccini

CHARLIE AND THE ROCKET MAN, directed by Lori Grinker

CHIKABOOM!, directed by c. Craig Patterson

CHURCH HAT, directed by Miceál Og O’Donnell

COPY, SAVE, directed by Alyssa Loh

THE CORNER, directed by John Ridley, Jeanmarie Condon

CRISIS ACTOR, directed by Lily Platt

A DERAILMENT, directed by Nathan Truesdell

DIVISION, directed by James Paul Dallas

DR. FRIED AND THE PEPTIDES, directed by David Beckman-Gaynes

ESCALATION, directed by AJ Schnack

EVERGREEN, directed by Luke McCormick Gardiner

A FLASH AND HOW IT LASTS, directed by Zhihao Hu

FREE JOAN LITTLE, directed by Yoruba Richen

GETAR HERO, directed by Teddy Stern

HALCYON DAYS, directed by Grace Hanna

HIGH VOLTAGE, directed by Hannah Whisenant

HOMEBODIES, directed by Rachel Olson

HOMEBODY, directed by Shruti Parekh

THE HOTLINE, directed by Ricki Stern, Jesse Sweet

I SAW YOU IN THE FLOOD, directed by Kevin Xian Ming Yu

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, directed by Stacey Torkelson

IN MY BLOOD, directed by Alex Bendo

IN THE TRENCH, directed by Morgan Miller

JASON, directed by Gabriella Canal

JIMMY’S CORNER: ONE MORE ROUND, directed by Olivier Bernier

LIKE FATHER, directed by Jared Callahan

LIKE LITTLE EARTHQUAKES, directed by Matteo Moretti, Freddie Gluck

MATCHED, directed by Elvira Ibragimova

MATCHES, directed by Jake Delaney

MAURICE AND MARVIN, directed by David Friend

THE MONKS WHO KNOW BALL, directed by Nathaniel Swyer

THE MOON AND THE STAR, directed by Jonah Shallman

MR JESUS, directed by Emily Best

A NEW INFERNO, directed by Nita Blum-Reddick, Jonathan Pickett

NOT VALID FOR TRAVEL, directed by Jiaying Lin

ONE LAST ORDER, directed by Lauren DeFilippo, Sam Soko

ORACLE OF DELPHI, OHIO, directed by Carter Stewart

PETTICOATS, directed by Gaëlle Graton

PISMO BEACH, directed by Christian Tucci

PROPOSAL, directed by Nikhil Venkatesa

THE QUIET BETWEEN, directed by Sam Evoy

ROMANTASWIPE, directed by Rose Hannah Frankel

ROOM FOR ERROR, directed by E.J. McLeavey-Fisher

ROOM OF THE ABSOLUTE, directed by Natalie Shirinian, Elizabeth Baudouin

SCENES FROM THE DIVIDE, directed by Alison Klayman

SCOUT’S HONOR, directed by Isabel Pask

SCRATCH, directed by Aliya Kamalova

A SHORT DOCUMENTARY ABOUT A GIANT PENCIL, directed by Daniel Straub

SLICK, directed by Jenna Rossman

ST. JOSEPH, directed by Maky Rupert

SUNSPARK, directed by Danny Bourque

SWEET BOY, directed by John Kim

TAMPONS & TAXES: OR HOW TO PLAY THE OLE BOYS CLUB AND WIN, directed by Emily Harrold

TESTING TESTING SANDI BACHOM, directed by David France, Paul McGuire

TODAY & TMRW, directed by Mariales Diaz Batista

TOO ROMANTIC, directed by Talia Light Rake

AN UNKNOWN SUBSTANCE, directed by Steven Leckart

US BEING EPIC, directed by Jeannette Louie

VERSE, directed by Noam Argov

THE WADDLES, directed by Max Jenkins

WATER COOLER, directed by Emma V.F.

WE WERE HERE, directed by Pranav Bhasin

WELCOME TO SNUGVILLE, directed by Caroline Dean

WILD EAST, directed by Maia Wikler



ABOUT MONTCLAIR FILM

Montclair Film, a non-profit, tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) organization connects filmmakers from around the region and world with audiences by presenting films and year-round programs that engage, educate, and entertain through the power of visual storytelling. The fifteenth annual Montclair Film Festival presented by Volvo Car USA will take place from October 16-25, 2026. Additional Film Festival support is provided by major community and industry partners including Audible, Ketel One Vodka, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, and the Montclair Center BID. Montclair Film’s programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, and by a grant from New Jersey Department of State, Division of Travel and Tourism, among many others. Montclair Film provides unique and meaningful ways to engage with diverse, creative, and sophisticated audiences and seeks sponsors for its signature film festival and other year-round programs that attract more than 83,000 annual attendees and generate more than 800 million media impressions yearly. For information about Montclair Film, visit www.montclairfilm.org

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