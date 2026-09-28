You know you’re in trouble when you can’t even make it through a trailer without dissolving into a puddle. Such is the glory of Andrew Scott in Elsinore. The Oscar game tends to flatten things, to make our experience so much about winners and losers, but honestly, this just looks good. I’ve heard people say it hits all of the biopic clichés, but so what if it does? All that matters is if it hits you in the heart and this one actually does.

What does Andrew Scott have to do to get some award recognition in an industry that seems to overlook him every time? He’s just brilliant as an actor, with his real breakthrough coming from Fleabag, but he’s been good in everything he’s ever done since, including All of Us Strangers and Blue Moon.

One of the things that bothers me about the new Woke Code is that identity is supposed to take the place of storytelling — the plight of a marginalized person in an oppressive world as drama. But that’s not enough for a story. It just isn’t. This, however, centers his art rather than his identity. He gets the role of a lifetime as he lies dying. THAT is drama, at least to me. So I’m very excited about this movie and I hope he does very well in award season.