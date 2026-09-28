The regional film festivals are in full swing, with New York having kicked off this past week (I am attending in the sense that I have tickets for three films, specifically those of Chris Rock’s Misty Green, Lee Chang-dong’s Possible Love, and Paweł Pawlikowski’s Fatherland), with many more to follow suit, Montclair Film Festival, Middleburg Film Festival, and The Hamptons International Film Festival being some of the various examples. These fests, alongside New York to an extent, serve as a Charcuterie board for films that skipped certain early fests for festivalgoers and, as a bonus, can help put the “Oscar Race” for those who are interested into a clearer image. Though this, too, is up for debate among certain people.

As October approaches, it’s very much when the race starts to narrow down. Certain films or contenders are more solidified than others, and if one consistently shows up in contention, it becomes the default frontrunner. Whether or not this translates to Awards love remains to be seen in whatever category one is analyzing. I have never believed in the pundit terms of “Frontrunner Fatigue” or “Losing Steam/Fading,” as those are just theories as to how a film doesn’t turn out the way someone envisioned. Rather, it’s a product of being underseen, being way less beloved or positively received than one initially believed during its said premiere or screening, and more love being translated to other films in the conversation.

What is Locked

There are certain films that feel destined to at least make the ten, those being

The Odyssey

La Bola Negra

Wild Horse Nine

Project Hail Mary

The Debut

The Invite

Six films this early on in the race making up the ten, perhaps not completely solidified, makes sense. A film of this six could in theory miss, but it’s not wise to predict that to occur without evidence.

Two films, one unseen, that just have all the foundations of making it into the ten would be

Dune: Part Three

Obsession

These are films that have a ton of support behind them, again, one is sight unseen, but on fundamentals alone are more likely than not going to make the ten.

The last two slots are very much dependent on how the remainder of the race goes, with any combination of these 14 being in the running

I Play Rocky

Fjord

All of a Sudden

Elsinore

Werwulf

Digger

The Social Reckoning

Behemoth!

Artificial

You Can See Everything

Being Heumann

Club Kid

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Michael

This is one of those BP races as of late where most of the major contenders this early feel likely to make the cut (though one can never be certain), and it’s those last two slots that will cause quite the discourse.

A fundamental that people cannot forget about, especially regarding Best Picture is accessibility and being widely seen. A film with critical acclaim might get goose-egged on nomination morning simply because voters do not catch it or have much interest in it without being notified of its existence. A divisive film with a ton of eyes and a ton of support, though scattered, can very much make the ten. A film that has steak eaters behind it, a film that is simply entertaining, or makes headlines and thrives on debate, can go the distance for that reason alone. If there is something someone can latch onto for interest or engagement, that can change the whole race. Think of that as we progress through this final quarter of the year.

For the sake of analysis, here is the consensus among Award Expert Users

Oscar Predictions for Week of 28 September 2026

This is a housekeeping post where certain telltale signs will be factored in, some above, and some below the line.

With the film fast approaching, and concern of Iñárritu’s Digger in every aspect from critic reviews to audience scores, etc, I have made the bold (some will argue, premature) decision to take it out of every category outside of Makeup and Hairstyling This includes;

Tom Cruise out of Best Actor for Digger and replaced with Pedro Pascal for Behemoth!

Digger out of Production Design, and replaced with La Bola Negra

Digger out of Cinematography, and replaced with Werwulf

Digger is no longer frontrunner in Best Makeup and Hairstyling, it is now Werwulf

In other categories

Guitarricadelafuente has been moved into the #1 slot for Best Supporting Actor over Paul Giamatti, after it has been solidified that he is in fact going supporting along with the entire cast of La Bola Negra

Godzilla Minus Zero in Best Visual Effects over Avengers: Doomsday

The Mosquito Bowl in Best Sound over Hope

Alas, here they are

Best Picture

The Odyssey La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Wild Horse Nine Project Hail Mary Dune: Part Three The Debut Obsession The Invite I Play Rocky Fjord

(alts: Digger, Elsinore, The Social Reckoning, All of a Sudden, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Disclosure Day, Werwulf, Behemoth!)

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine Cristian Mungiu, Fjord Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three

(alts: Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Digger Paweł Pawlikowski, Fatherland, Christopher Miller and Phil Lord for Project Hail Mary, Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three Steven Spielberg, Disclosure Day)

Best Actor

Matt Damon, The Odyssey Andrew Scott, Elsinore John Malkovich, Wild Horse Nine Ryan Gosling, Project Hail Mary Pedro Pascal, Behemoth!

(alts: Tom Cruise, Digger Sebastian Stan, Fjord Brad Pitt, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Pedro Pascal, Behemoth!, John Turturro The Only Living Pickpocket in New York, Jaafar Jackson, Michael)

Best Actress

Julianne Moore, The Debut Inde Navarrette, Obsession Sandra Hüller, Rose Ruth Madeley, Being Heumann Olivia Wilde, The Invite

(alts: Juliette Binoche, Queen At Sea Renate Reinsve, Fjord Mikey Madison, The Social Reckoning, Sandra Hüller, Fatherland, Emily Blunt, Disclosure Day )

Best Supporting Actor

Guitarricadelafuente, La Bola Negra Paul Giamatti, The Debut Sam Rockwell, Wild Horse Nine John Leguizamo, The Odyssey Steve Buscemi, Wild Horse Nine

(alts: John Goodman, Riz Ahmed, Digger, Willem Dafoe, Werwulf)

Best Supporting Actress

Anne Hathaway, The Odyssey Penélope Cruz, La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Olivia Colman, Elsinore Samantha Morton, The Odyssey Penélope Cruz, The Invite

(Alts: Mariana Di Girolamo, Wild Horse Nine Sandra Hüller, Digger Tao Okamoto, All of a Sudden or Sandra Hüller, Project Hail Mary, Samantha Morton, The Odyssey )

Best Original Screenplay

Wild Horse Nine Obsession Fjord The Debut I Play Rocky

(alts: Elsinore, and Club Kid)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Project Hail Mary The Odyssey La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) The Invite All of a Sudden

(alts: Ink, The Social Reckoning, Being Heumann, Dune: Part Three)

Best Casting

The Odyssey Wild Horse Nine La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Obsession The Debut

(alts: I Play Rocky, Being Heumann, The Social Reckoning and Digger)

Best International Feature

La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Fjord All of a Sudden Rose Minotaur

(Alternate: Possible Love and Fatherland)

Best Animated Feature

Wildwood Hoppers Toy Story 5 Ray Gunn Forgotten Island

Best Documentary Feature

Naza Once Upon a Time in Harlem You Can See Everything American Doctor One in a Million

Best Cinematography

The Odyssey Dune: Part Three Fatherland La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Werwulf

Best Editing

The Odyssey Wild Horse Nine La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Project Hail Mary I Play Rocky

Best Production Design

The Odyssey Project Hail Mary Dune: Part Three Werwulf La Bola Negra

Best Costume Design

The Odyssey Werwulf Sense and Sensibility La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Dune: Part Three

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Digger Werwulf The Odyssey Clayface Dune: Part Three

Best Visual Effects

Dune: Part Three Project Hail Mary The Odyssey Godzilla Minus Zero Whalefall

Best Sound

The Odyssey Dune: Part Three Project Hail Mary La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) The Mosquito Bowl

Best Score

The Odyssey La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Wild Horse Nine Disclosure Day Project Hail Mary

Best Song

La Nieve from La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) How to Write a Song (Without You) from Power Ballad This City May have Chewed Me Up (But It Hasn’t Spit Me Out) from The Debut By Any Means from By Any Means I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5

As always,

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