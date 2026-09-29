Film Threat has launched a Kickstarter to create a digital archive of the history of independent, undergound cinema. You can be part of it.

Launched in 1985, FILM THREAT magazine established itself as the most respected authority in covering cult, undergroundand independent cinema — as well as offering a unique take on Hollywood. Our pages have featured exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage, in-depth interviews with rising filmmakers, and a wealth of insight and information about not only the movies you love, but ones you otherwise never would have heard of.

For decades, FILM THREAT was an outspoken, irreverent, and sometimes even obnoxious indie voice in a dry, corporate access media landscape, and now comes an all-new book — The FILM THREAT Compendium — along with a completeDigital Archive of the magazine’s original print run. Together, they celebrate the spirit of true indie film. This project is about preserving the cinema history you care about, and we need your help to bring it to life.

I love the Film Threat guys. They’re never afraid to say what they think. They love movies. They see everything. They have refused to cave to an oppressive culture and have remained steadfastly independent. We wish them the best of luck in helping to build a permanent archive of their history. I should probably do something like that for Oscarwatch/AwardsDaily before we shut it down.

Check it out.