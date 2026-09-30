My readers have been begging and pleading with me to leave politics out. Just write about film, they say. Just write about the Oscars. And you know what? I would love to do that. The truth is that it’s not politics they hate. It’s criticizing their politics. I don’t really spend much time talking about my politics, what I think and believe, because I’m too busy pushing back against the near-total ideological takeover of the Left’s politics in the arts and culture. And that’s how they not only like it, but demand it.

For me, it comes down to how much politics is in Hollywood now, and it’s everywhere. The Stop the Merger campaign was proof enough that they believe Hollywood belongs only to them and should be reserved to push their point of view and message as the Titanic sinks to the bottom of the ocean.

I would love to just talk movies, and I will be soon, because some great movies are coming, like I Play Rocky, Elsinore, The Further Misadventures of Cliff Booth, and The Mosquito Bowl. I am even excited about seeing Verity. I love movies and always have. I’ve spent my entire life turning to movies and art to understand the human experience. But I’m not into dogma. I don’t like having people tell me what to think, and I certainly don’t like being lectured by Hollywood. Almost no one does.

I also don’t like having to sit there as someone goes through their own therapy arc to accept their body or their gender or their identity or whatever it is. They are aiming content for marginalized groups at the majority, and no one is interested. It’s so bad that even mainstream films meant for everyone can’t find an audience because Hollywood has burned its reputation with fans.

If they trust the filmmaker —like Curry Barker, who built a reputation on YouTube, or Christopher Nolan, who always delivers on a grand, epic scale—even if his desire to reflect Peak Woke is also a factor—people will turn out to see something they have never seen before.

This year’s box office is not a tragedy. It’s a success and will end up at least as successful as last year, and might even land a little higher, at $9 billion, the highest since the COVID crash of 2020.

But they’re a long way from the glory days.

There’s no doubt that politics killed the Hollywood brand, even if all you get is denial and hedging from those who cover film. They don’t talk about it because they don’t want to become a target, but come on. Entertainment became like eating your vegetables. They stopped giving us what we wanted and gave us instead what we should want.

Even if we’re crawling out of it slowly, politics is still a problem in a year like this, with one month to go before the midterms. Do you think Hollywood won’t use whatever diminishing power it has to influence that vote?

Unfortunately, politics is everything, everywhere, all of the time, whether you notice it or not. Politics is the fundamentalism that has overtaken the Left not just in America but worldwide. “Free Palestine” is the new Black Lives Matter, and wealthy, guilty white people continue to need absolution, and young people need a reason to believe. All you have to do is virtue-signal “Free Palestine,” and the mob will leave you alone. Every time I see that, I want to rip my hair out because it reminds me how collectively stupid people are and how easy it is to control them through fear.

I heard that Hollywood might cover that story of the lesbian bar that had a full-blown breakdown over whether people would wear masks or not. If they do make a film about it, I doubt it’ll ever be as funny as it should be because they won’t touch untouchable targets.

Brave are those who stand up for the truth. Weak are those who do not. It’s as simple as that. I never knew artists or Hollywood to be weak. I grew up after the Red Scare, so I never saw what people do when their status and careers are threatened, but now I see. Ten years of this madness, and it’s crystal clear. But oh, how I would love it if all of Hollywood didn’t see things as “us vs. them.” They get rewarded for it because that’s how much of Gen Z has been indoctrinated to believe—poor things.

So, for instance, the absolute abomination that is *Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story* will get 12 million views, get talked about all over TikTok, and be one of the worst things I’ve ever seen. Then I think, okay, I’ll write about how terrible it is, how Lizzie Borden didn’t need a feminist reboot, how it didn’t need to make her the victim of an oppressive heteropatriarchy, or to make poor Abby, the murdered stepmother, the villain.

Okay, I think I’ll write that, and maybe the message will get through, only to realize I am just a glob of spit in an ocean of shit content. Nothing I say will matter. They got the views. That’s what matters. The quality comes second. All the (absolutely terrible) filmmakers had to do was bring people in and put enough sex and violence in it to get people talking, and their job is done.

Can I talk about the series as art? No, because it isn’t. It’s woke garbage. There’s no art in it. It’s absolutely absurd that they have united Lizzie Borden with Aileen Wuornos (and yes, there is a finger-banging scene on the murder couch in the Borden house, even though Wuornos was caught before there even was an Airbnb) and equally absurd that they make Lizzie a suffragette to redeem her, as if to say, See, humanity? If only you’d let Lizzie be a lesbian, the parents would never have been murdered.

We saw the same thing with Ed Gein—transgender; the same thing with Jeffrey Dahmer (gay). It’s pathological and obsessive by this point, and even more so since queer sex seems to know no bounds, whereas heterosexual sex is treated like it was during the time of the Puritans.

The Lizzie Borden story on its own is brilliant. It is full of drama, conflict, and tension. All they had to do was stick to the story. Of course they never would. They needed it to be fetish porn, blending sex with extreme violence, so people would get offended. So far, no one has told the Lizzie Borden story as it is. They always have to sex it up. She killed them while naked; she was having an affair with the maid. No, the truth is far more frightening.

But politics is unavoidable. Whether it’s celebrities being pressured to say “Free Palestine” or the films that will be coming out now in an attempt to influence the midterm elections, like Ava DuVernay’s *14th*, Alex Gibney’s *Musk*, not to mention *Digger*, etc. Things are changing, thankfully, but they haven’t changed. A film like *Fjord* at least has some perspective and critique of the status quo.

Its politics infect the casting too. It is so rare now for someone to get the part because they’re right for it. It always has to be the ticking off of boxes, and everyone knows it. They play the game because they have no choice. To Hollywood, it’s all political, moving the needle to help social justice issues: more women directors, casting women in traditionally male roles, always interracial couples. They just seem to be sending the message that something is wrong with society and we must fix it, but it almost always wrecks the story, at least in my opinion, unless it feels authentic and true.

A friend asked me what Hollywood will do as the demographics in America change. And they are changing; there is no doubt about it. Right now, though, America is still mostly white, mostly heterosexual. That isn’t the image Hollywood reflects. They must always show America as the same—a Marxist view where everyone is equal, and there is no such thing as a sense of place. But the key to great storytelling is to show us the world we know, then tell a story that springs from that. Hollywood doesn’t do that very often, although it is changing.

Hollywood slipped through some kind of dimension after the election of Barack Obama and forgot its place in the world. They began to see themselves as an “Elite,” a special society of better people who were more than just entertainers. Rather than serve at the audience’s pleasure, they began to see themselves as superior to their audience and in a position to school or lecture them rather than just entertain them.

So you have a guy like Bradley Whitford seeing himself as some sort of hybrid political influencer, and he is not the only one.

I promise I will stop talking about politics once Hollywood stops being about politics. Since I’ve felt what it’s like to walk in the shoes of the people they’ve thrown away like human garbage, I feel like I have to stand my ground and stand up to them because, honestly, someone has to.

Meanwhile, despite an unprecedented push by Hollywood and the Democratic Party to “block the merger,” it looks like it will go through. Hollywood and the trades will still pretend that this signals a merger of government and entertainment, when that is what the merger is breaking up.

The reason it’s so hard for Hollywood to find its way back is that none of them exist in the real world. They must always paint themselves as the oppressed side even though they’re still the side with most of the cultural power. That is what’s broken and what I hope the merger will attempt to break up.