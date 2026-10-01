“thank u i really appreciate that,” Jane Doe responded. “<3 i’ll bring my cigs tomorrow”

But then Jane Doe received a phone call from the fraternity’s president, according to the text messages.

She was disinvited from the party. It was for her own good, he said.

Jane Doe sent a biting text to Mr. Ingalls.

“I knew this was going to happen,” she wrote. “The woman will always get the short end of the stick. Yall aren’t my friends. Yall are covering your asses.”

By Nov. 3, Jane Doe appears to have concluded that she was assaulted at the October party. She sent a text to Mr. Newell.

“let’s be clear that 90% of what happened that night was not consensual. i was given more key than i can remember,” she said, using a shorthand for ketamine, “and i know that i told u i felt uncomfortable and i didn’t know anyone in the room.”

She is now suing, along with her lawyer, all of the deep-pockets involved in allowing this incident, assault, whatever you want to call it, to occur. It is in front of a Grand Jury that will decide whether charges should be brought, since every time they tried to bring charges, Jane Doe’s own words contradicted the description of an assault.

That doesn’t excuse what the boys did. They were like seagulls attacking a bag of chips someone left on the beach. It was not theirs to take, but they took full advantage of the situation. It wasn’t about consent. It’s about something more, and to me, it’s about a culture that has blurred the lines and boundaries meant to protect kids.

We are lacking this in our culture now. There is no baseline of decency like there was when I was growing up. You can see anything on the internet now, on TikTok, Snapchat, Netflix. Porn is everywhere. All sorts of sexual expression is allowed except heterosexual men. They’re either categorized as rapists by one half of culture and the other half caters to their sexual needs for a price. It feels like the end of days.

Say what you will about Charlie Kirk and Christian Conservatives but at least there is some kind of moral conduct at play there, which is what ever young person — and honestly, every artists needs. Having no boundaries or limits blurs the lines between right and wrong, especially now, with these two competing impulses influencing young people.

Take this video, for instance, fully mainstreamed in American culture:

Right around the same time as the incident, in October of 2024, Lily Phillips was sleeping with 100 guys and saying there was nothing wrong with it and how fun it was and how much she loved it; then a video came out of her crying, and people wondered what was really going on.

Was it painful? Who knows. She denied it because she was making so much money and her own mother was helping her.

Bonnie Blue and her 1,000 men and the baby it produced, and the “gangvan…”

No one seemed to want to see her as predatory because of course not. Anything goes. This is why I was complaining about Madonna at the VMAs waving around her cooch at almost 70 years old. I mean, I’m not exactly a prude here and am a known exhibitionist (as Film Twitter assholes, including a writer at The Contending, shamed me for last night) but at some point, we have to have clear boundaries back.

One half of our culture exists in this boundary-free world where shows as mainstream as Netflix show extreme sexual behavior with no protections — it’s an anything-goes unless you are a heterosexual man. On the other side, it’s Bonnie Blue, Lily Phillips, and Sofia Rain making millions off of horny men on OnlyFans and in Bob Houses.

And that’s all before you get to Ketamine and alcohol. Poor Jane Doe was snorting Key off some guy’s hard-on. It’s all awful. I can’t tell you how many terrible situations I’ve been in that I deeply regret. That doesn’t make it rape, and it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s non-consensual. What is being cool? Sleeping with a thousand guys or running a Bop house where you make hundreds of millions? I don’t know.

What’s missing, in my view, is decency. A moral line so that none of them walking into the frat house that night would have even thought this was something any of them should do, starting with the ketamine-fueled threesome and onward to a situation that spiraled out of control.

What it wasn’t was The Accused.

Megan is right about the category placement, which makes it harder for Inde Navarette to win. How can she beat Julianne Moore in The Debut, she points out. Or Olivia Wilde in The Invite? She might have had a better shot in drama, but the problem is, Obsession is not a drama. It’s pure satire. Pitch-black comedy of the kind we rarely see anymore, which is why audiences devoured it. We miss those days.

Obsession can be seen as a film about consent, since he wishes in The Monkey’s Paw that she loves him “more than anything.” Inde Navarrette’s brilliant performance carries an undercurrent of tragedy. But there is another way to look at it: the Crazy Bitch trope. The one half of our culture that sees most men as rapists and predators will never understand the Crazy Bitch because women are always victims.

The women who can never get enough of their boyfriend’s love, who stalk them obsessively, who are always jealous- it’s a “be careful what you wish for” kind of scenario- these exist too. We just have to pull ourselves out of the idea that all women are helpless victims. This is why Gone Girl is such a great movie, at least to my mind. It dares to paint the woman as the villain.

Writer Liza Libes covered how Netflix is making Cathy the sympathetic one in the East of Eden reboot—because of course they must!

But this infantilizes women. Cathy is the embodiment of evil, or at least she is in East of Eden. I don’t understand this need to rewrite these great works of fiction, but that is what you have to do if you need women to always be the victim.

Obsession isn’t just about one thing. There is no single way to interpret it, which is another reason it’s so good. If it were just a movie about Me Too or consent, it would be TERRIBLE, but thankfully, it’s not only about that. We actually get a chance to see what would happen if the love interest became the villain.

Of course, Obsession is funny. It fits the description of comedy because it doesn’t fit the description of drama. If it were a drama, it would not be a good movie. It’s a good movie because it’s funny. Get Out falls into the same category for the same reason.

In the end, I continue to worry for the young coming of age in such a contradictory, polarized culture that is sending them mixed messages about who they should be, who they are and how to protect themselves.