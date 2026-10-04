A piece of interesting trivia just sent to me by reader Alexander Rodman that I thought you might be interested in:

2026, a piece of Oscar history. No other year in cinema history has brought together more directors of Best Picture winners behind new films than 2026. Nine directors have already released or are releasing new movies this year that have directed movies in the past that have won the Academy award for best picture.

The 2026 list of directors is Ben Affleck, Ron Howard, Alejando Gonzalez Iñárritu, Ridley Scott, Sian Heder, Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan, Peter Farrelly, and Danny Boyle.

Ben Affleck directed Animals; his Best Picture winner is Argo, which won Best Picture in 2013. Ron Howard directed Avedon; his Best Picture winner is A Beautiful Mind, which won Best Picture in 2002.

Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu directed The Revenant; his Best Picture winner is Birdman, which won Best Picture in 2015. Ridley Scott directed The Dog Stars; his Best Picture winner is Gladiator, which won Best Picture in 2001. Sian Heder directed Being Heumann; her Best Picture winner is CODA, which won Best Picture in 2022. Steven Spielberg directed Disclosure Day; his Best Picture winner is Schindlers list, which won Best Picture in 1994. Christopher Nolan directed The Odyssey; his Best Picture winner is Oppenheimer, which won Best Picture in 2024.

Peter Farrelly directed I, Play Rocky; his Best Picture winner is Green Book, which won Best Picture in 2019. Danny Boyle directed Ink; his Best Picture winner is Slumdog Millionaire, which won Best Picture in 2009.

Before 2026, the most directors to have directed a Best Picture winner and released a new movie in the same calendar year was five, in 2008. Unless another year produces an even larger group, 2026 will stand as the year that has brought together more directors of Best Picture winners behind new films in cinema history.