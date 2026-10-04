After the reviews for Digger hit, and the catastrophic box office prospects that go along with a C+ Cinemascore, many of the pundits – myself included – doubted Tom Cruise’s chances to get a nomination or to win. But as I think about Digger more, I think that kind of punditry is cowardly and wrong. Of course he deserves to be a frontrunner to win, no matter what. It’s a brilliant, once in a generation, performance. Full stop.

Look, no one wanted to hate this movie more than I did. I wanted to deliver to my friends on the Right confirmation that Hollywood is too Woke to function. While Digger is Peak Woke, it is the best offering in the genre and, I think, marks a turning point. The film is one you end up thinking about a lot, and no, not because “we ignore climate change at our own peril,” but because of how it exposes the elite class and their obsession with blaming Trump for all of their problems. I was just too dumb to get it at first.

I wanted to hate it, laugh at it, celebrate its failure, but now I find, as it settles in, that I was wrong. I’m not saying it’s a great movie (it’s almost great), but it’s one of the best films I’ve seen this year. It’s in my top five so far: Project Hail Mary, The Invite, Obsession, Digger. I appreciate and admire The Odyssey, but it didn’t stick in my mind the same way Digger has. I know, it’s bizarre. I can’t explain myself except to quote Whitman: Do I contradict myself? Very well, then. I contradict myself.

In thinking about Digger, I realized that just that small bit of truth-telling, that Truman-show-like moment at the end, was soul-quenching for me. I think it could have gone much farther, but it almost got there. So when people say it’s like Eddington, that’s what they mean. It dares, even a little, to turn the camera around. It took me sleeping on it to realize that. The more I thought about the ending, the deeper it went for me, though I can’t really explain what I mean without major spoilers.

At any rate, regardless of anything else, Tom Cruise knocks it out of the park, and if the actors don’t realize that and nominate him, they might as well pack it in — it’s over. I want the awards race to be bigger than the tiny hive mind of 30-ish millennials whose taste now shapes it. I want it to be bigger and to say more. I want it to have some foot in the real world and not stuck in the insulated, isolated utopia the awards have become.

I was watching one of my regular YouTube vanlifers and she just so happened to be going to Telluride. Looking at it through her eyes, seeing what a beautiful place it is, and knowing what I know about the people there – it is jarring to realize that Hollywood has never confronted the reality of what they’ve become, how defined by hate they have become, and how they believe themselves to be better than half the country (which is why Trump is the president, btw).

Right about minute 15:

I still feel shell-shocked by what has happened to Hollywood and the Left. This is why so much of America is rooting for Hollywood’s failure. They want to see them punished and destroyed, and I get it; I really do. What I’ve been waiting for is the artists finally being able to start poking the bear, and with Digger, we get just that. It is a mirror back to the people who point their fingers, judge, and mock those on the other side.

I thought about that when this came up on my YouTube. It’s like really? What else you got, SNL?

So when or if the Democrats take back power, will it still be this one-sided? We’re bored, Hollywood, and we’re tuning out. Art should never have become a one-sided weapon. It is about as unfunny as what Digger becomes after a while. Iñárritu gives us a brilliant glimpse of that distorted eye, even if he holds much of the same worldview. He sees what they all have become, and that is revelatory. Just that little bit of scratching at the surface gives me hope.

Digger is Peak Woke the same way Eddington is: slightly confrontational commentary that doesn’t stray too far from the Left’s worldview. Needless to say, that doesn’t play so well with the fanatics and the scolds.

We do not live in a time of truth. We live in a time of lies, and Digger points this out if you are really listening to what the film is saying.

There is no question that the box office is catastrophic for a film that cost $180 million. As with One Battle After Another, it could have been made on the cheap. Even if it’s all on screen, there’s no audience for this movie. On the other hand, this is the one time when I have to say that it took that kind of money to make something this big. I also have to reassess how I first thought about it – will it be seen better in retrospect as Hollywood comes out of its mass delusion? I think so. But we’ll have to see. When a movie bombs like this, that becomes the story and the ONLY story (unless it genuflects to the activists, like OBAA and Digger doesn’t so much).

Anne Thompson has taken Tom Cruise out of her predictions and currently has an activist pick of John Turturro at the end.

Joyce Eng follows suit:

But Mark Johnson has Tom Cruise, as do a few more.

His five look realistic to me, at least right now. I’d only swap the order and put Tom Cruise solidly at number 2 behind Andrew Scott. Why? Actors. The catastrophe that was Don’t Look Up got in for Best Picture at the Oscars, even if no acting nominations made it through. It also got SAG ensemble, Critics Choice ensemble. Can Digger overcome the box office albatross to land an ensemble nomination? It’s exactly the kind of movie that would ordinarily get one.

Don’t Look Up was one of the worst films ever made. The play within the movie in Digger is essentially Don’t Look Up and therein lies the genius of Digger. Since Don’t Look Up was Netflix, no box office news was required but it probably cost a lot of money and probably would have bombed like Digger did.

If they don’t nominate Tom Cruise for Best Actor, that’s the kind of thing people will notice over the years. You can’t just overlook a big reach like that. I say this as someone who wanted to hate this movie. But I have to be honest with you all, come what may.

My predictions look like this:

Andrew Scott, Elsinore

Tom Cruise, Digger

John Malkovich, Wild Horse Nine

Matt Damon, The Odyssey

Anthony Ippolito, I Play Rocky

Alts:

Robert Pattinson, Primetime

Ryan Gosling, Project Hail Mary

Seth Rogen, The Invite

Brad Pitt, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Jaafar Jackson, Michael