Another week has gone by, and more premieres have been unveiled (specifically that of Tony Gilroy’s Behemoth! with Luca Guadagnino’s Artificial still left to screen today; reactions will follow suit), with not much really changing in the Awards Race. It’s a fascinating situation to experience, aided by years of following several Oscar years. Some things just start to “click” and make sense; like trends in an election season, there are trends that are constant in the Awards race, as pretentious as that might sound.

As stated in an earlier post, two components that really good into predicting (and how to know if a film can go the distance) is longevity and watchability. If a contender or movie makes its play early and is unavoidable, or widely seen, especially with how compacted the awards race is (we really argue over 15 to 20 films vying for 10 slots now), that’s a good enough bet to make it into the lineup. Films like Olivia Wilde’s The Invite or Jesse Eisenberg’s The Debut (I group them together because the two projects share symmetry in several ways) are in contention for a BP nom because people are actively seeing them at festivals, and the industry is aware of their presence. It’s why some of us haven’t abandoned Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s Project Hail Mary or Curry Barker’s Obsession despite concerns over “peaking too early” (another term I don’t like to use or really believe in). If a film makes its claim with solid reviews, has broad appeal, and is “known,” as I would say, it’s in.

That’s part of why the Best Picture race currently (and many this decade) has become a two-hander between two films that have both components locked in. Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is a Goliath unlike many others. It’s a film that has defined 2026, and nothing is going to change that fact. Its impact on its subject matter’s appeal, its box office, reverence, and “success” both in terms of its finances and cultural zeitgeist, makes it a winner even if it doesn’t go the complete distance.

Then there is Los Javis’ La Bola Negra. After an astonishing 20-minute standing ovation at Cannes, and winning the TIFF audience award, it’s a film that is just too hard to ignore. Its message and emotional resonance, bombastic nature, and filmmaking merit (that really shoots for the fences) are what is pushing the film forward. The raw emotion that people have for the film, and the way it has become the talk at so many festivals it screens in, is what generates the everlasting presence of what the duo has ultimately crafted. We live in the era of films making an impact and going the distance, and like Nolan’s film, this makes an impact, and even if it doesn’t win Best Picture, is still one that is a “winner” to several people.

That’s why so many Best Picture races (and Oscars in general) are figured out or narrowed down so early. Longevity, combined with watchability, leads to a Best Picture contender, and one that is more likely than not, going to land in the top ten.

Best Director Correlates to Best Picture

Some have made the argument that a Picture/Director split on paper makes sense because The Odyssey is a director’s medium, while La Bola Negra is a film with an important “statement” or message that often drives the split (just look at the instances in the expanded era with Picture winners losing Director yet still winning the former), but I stand by precedent, and part of why I am sticking with Nolan’s film is that very reason. It’s a singular achievement, and one that might just be too difficult to defeat, but if it did lose, Los Javis’ would take both Picture and Director, as it is a film where the vision is the driving force ultimately behind it.

I’m not ready to coin the term, but we very well might be looking at an unstoppable force v immovable object race, but that is not certain as of yet and remains to be seen.

Oscar Predictions for Week of 5 October 2026

A few changes have been made, especially with the releases of Iñárritu’s Digger and the premiere of Gilroy’s Behemoth! (which I will catch in Montclair in a couple weeks).

I have moved Pedro Pascal out of Best Actor for Behemoth! and am putting in Robert Pattinson for Primetime. I have been a doubter on his chances, but with the film being a word-of-mouth contender, and having Dune: Part Three and The Odyssey, it’s undoubtedly his year.

I have put Digger back into Production Design over Werwulf because it is one of the few aspects every agrees on is immaculate. I hope to catch the film sometime this week (I attended two NYFF screenings in the meantime, Chris Rock’s Misty Green and Lee Chang-Dong’s Possible Love, you can find my thoughts on them on my Letterboxd account and Substack page)

Alas, here they are

Best Picture

The Odyssey La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Wild Horse Nine Project Hail Mary Dune: Part Three The Debut Obsession The Invite I Play Rocky Fjord

(alts: Digger, Club Kid, Elsinore, The Social Reckoning, All of a Sudden, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Disclosure Day, Werwulf, Behemoth!)

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three Cristian Mungiu, Fjord

(alts: Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Digger Paweł Pawlikowski, Fatherland, Christopher Miller and Phil Lord for Project Hail Mary, Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three Steven Spielberg, Disclosure Day)

Best Actor

Matt Damon, The Odyssey Andrew Scott, Elsinore John Malkovich, Wild Horse Nine Ryan Gosling, Project Hail Mary Robert Pattinson, Primetime

(alts: Pedro Pascal, Behemoth! Tom Cruise, Digger Sebastian Stan, Fjord Brad Pitt, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Pedro Pascal, Behemoth!, John Turturro The Only Living Pickpocket in New York, Jaafar Jackson, Michael)

Best Actress

Julianne Moore, The Debut Inde Navarrette, Obsession Sandra Hüller, Rose Ruth Madeley, Being Heumann Olivia Wilde, The Invite

(alts: Juliette Binoche, Queen At Sea Renate Reinsve, Fjord Mikey Madison, The Social Reckoning, Sandra Hüller, Fatherland, Emily Blunt, Disclosure Day )

Best Supporting Actor

Guitarricadelafuente, La Bola Negra Paul Giamatti, The Debut Sam Rockwell, Wild Horse Nine John Leguizamo, The Odyssey Steve Buscemi, Wild Horse Nine

(alts: Riz Ahmed, Digger, Willem Dafoe, Werwulf)

Best Supporting Actress

Anne Hathaway, The Odyssey Penélope Cruz, La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Olivia Colman, Elsinore Samantha Morton, The Odyssey Penélope Cruz, The Invite

(Alts: Mariana Di Girolamo, Wild Horse Nine Sandra Hüller, Digger Tao Okamoto, All of a Sudden or Sandra Hüller, Project Hail Mary, Samantha Morton, The Odyssey )

Best Original Screenplay

Wild Horse Nine Obsession Fjord The Debut I Play Rocky

(alts: Elsinore, and Club Kid)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Project Hail Mary The Odyssey La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) The Invite All of a Sudden

(alts: Ink, The Social Reckoning, Being Heumann, Dune: Part Three)

Best Casting

The Odyssey Wild Horse Nine La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Obsession The Debut

(alts: I Play Rocky, Being Heumann, The Social Reckoning and Digger)

Best International Feature

La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Fjord All of a Sudden Rose Minotaur

(Alternate: Possible Love and Fatherland)

Best Animated Feature

Wildwood Hoppers Toy Story 5 Ray Gunn Forgotten Island

Best Documentary Feature

Naza Once Upon a Time in Harlem You Can See Everything American Doctor One in a Million

Best Cinematography

The Odyssey Dune: Part Three Fatherland La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Werwulf

Best Editing

The Odyssey Wild Horse Nine La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Project Hail Mary I Play Rocky

Best Production Design

The Odyssey Project Hail Mary Dune: Part Three La Bola Negra Digger

Best Costume Design

The Odyssey Werwulf Sense and Sensibility La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Dune: Part Three

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Werwulf Digger The Odyssey Clayface Dune: Part Three

Best Visual Effects

Dune: Part Three Project Hail Mary The Odyssey Godzilla Minus Zero Whalefall

Best Sound

The Odyssey Dune: Part Three Project Hail Mary La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) The Mosquito Bowl

Best Score

The Odyssey La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Wild Horse Nine Disclosure Day Project Hail Mary

Best Song

La Nieve from La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) How to Write a Song (Without You) from Power Ballad This City May have Chewed Me Up (But It Hasn’t Spit Me Out) from The Debut By Any Means from By Any Means I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5

As always,

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