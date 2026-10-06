Since I have not yet seen Artificial or The Social Reckoning and I didn’t want to wade through the reviews, I hopped on a ride to our unstoppable future, actual artificial intelligence, to get a read on how these two films performed. I chat with AI almost every day because it is far preferable to wading through websites. I ask any question that comes to mind about history or climate change to fact-check. I even used AI to refinance a car loan and find my biological grandfather. To me, AI is a miracle.

But that is not the story inside the Doomsday Cult Hollywood has become, and we all know it. Both of these films, to me, represent the Left’s existential angst about a country they could not control for very long and lost a crucial election in 2016, which sent them cascading into mass hysteria and eventually toward radicalization. Mainstream Hollywood will never tell this story. Aaron Sorkin loves to talk about January 6th, as will Sean Penn, to point the finger “out there” at all of those bad people lured in by Donald Trump.

They like looking less at what has happened to them, with assassinations, assassination attempts, violent and destructive protests that show a citizen army at war with the Federal government. It just never gets told. Instead, movies themselves become inspiration and ammunition for the ongoing virtual Civil War we’re fighting.

At any rate, I’m not all that interested in reading what people on the Left and inside the bubble think of these movies so I let AI do the work for me. At some point, everyone in America—and all over the world—will know what I know about AI. It feels like jumping from ships to airplanes, or from horse and buggy to cars. It’s a great leap forward, and we’re just not ready for it.

Recently, Trump assembled the smartest minds to help confront this moment of existential panic over AI and data centers, even if he’ll never get credit for it. You can listen to the All In guys discuss what happened at that meeting. Anyone buying into the AI panic should at least watch this.

I’m not saying there isn’t a reason to panic but I am saying it’s a little too soon to call it a doomsday device.

At any rate, the AIs I use have different personalities and different ways of communicating so I often choose the right one for the task at hand. I used Claude for very complex problems, projects and things like helping me use DNA percentages to find my grandfather. I use Google AI for everyday questions like “how to get rid of ants.” And Grok is the “just the facts, ma’am” AI, with no personal interface to confuse you about whether you are communicating with a person.

So I asked Grok first. And here is how it went down on the reception for Artificial and The Social Reckoning. Grok:

Both films screened in New York this week and are being read as tech-industry reckonings. Early reactions favor Artificial more strongly; The Social Reckoning is landing as solid but clearly lesser than The Social Network.

Artificial (Luca Guadagnino; world premiere at the New York Film Festival, Oct. 5; Neon, Dec. 25) is an OpenAI origin story with Andrew Garfield as Sam Altman and Yura Borisov as Ilya Sutskever. Critic reviews so far are mostly positive, with a more mixed word-of-mouth.

Variety’s Owen Gleiberman called it the “real sequel” to The Social Network: a “sprawling, enthralling, brain-spinning” docudrama, “brilliant but playful” and “meticulously true to history.”

The Hollywood Reporter called it a “sneaky gut punch” and one of Guadagnino’s best, balancing Garfield’s chilling Altman with Borisov’s more human Sutskever.

IndieWire framed it as a pitch-perfect dark comedy about responsibility in the face of apocalyptic risk (roughly a B−). Next Best Picture gave it an 8/10.

Screen Daily was the clear outlier, praising Garfield but calling the film “surprisingly toothless,” with flamboyant characters that lack depth.

The shared take is that it starts as dark comedy and turns into something closer to horror or a modern Frankenstein story—entertaining, often funny, then frightening. Garfield’s performance is the near-unanimous high point. Some audience texts after the premiere were harsher (odd tone, flat stretches), and early Letterboxd chatter suggested a divisive film, so the critic curve is stronger than the room’s. Amazon MGM dropped it; Neon picked it up.

The Social Reckoning (Aaron Sorkin; New York press/premiere screenings around Oct. 4–5; opens Oct. 9) is a companion piece about Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen (Mikey Madison) and Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White), with Jeremy Strong as Mark Zuckerberg. Reactions are mixed-to-respectful.

Common line: a solid sequel and a harsh, scathing take on Zuckerberg, but “good, just not great,” living in the shadow of the 2010 film.

Strong, Madison, and White get the most praise; Bill Burr and Betty Gilpin are often cited as well matched to Sorkin’s dialogue. Strong’s Zuckerberg is described as a full villain, far colder than Jesse Eisenberg’s version.

Criticisms cluster around flat direction, listless pacing, and material that feels late or less revelatory than the original. One early score was 3/5: a sharp op-ed that wins the argument in the room but doesn’t linger the way Fincher’s film did.

A minority called it a return to form and essential viewing as an investigative journalism drama.

In short: Artificial is the more exciting and better-reviewed of the two right now, especially on performances and topical charge, with some dissent on depth. The Social Reckoning is a competent, angry Sorkin journalism drama that people mostly like without ranking it near The Social Network.

Then I asked about Oscar prospects:

Artificial is already being treated as an awards contender. The Social Reckoning has some earlier Oscar chatter, mostly around Jeremy Strong, but the new New York reactions are not framing it as a major player.

Artificial. Neon has set a full Oscar campaign. Variety reported it the day of the New York Film Festival premiere: Yura Borisov (Ilya Sutskever) in lead actor, Andrew Garfield (Sam Altman) and Mark Rylance (Geoffrey Hinton) in supporting actor, Monica Barbaro (Mira Murati) in supporting actress, plus pushes in best picture, director, Simon Rich’s original screenplay, and the crafts. Vanity Fair noted the same category split and called it a shrewd Neon move, since Borisov is the true lead.

Hollywood Reporter’s Steven Zeitchik called the film an “Oscar mainstay and cultural lodestone this Hollywood season.” Variety’s Clayton Davis, who had already floated it in July as a possible The Apprentice-style controversial contender after Amazon dropped it, called it Guadagnino’s best in a decade after the premiere. The acting praise (especially Garfield and Borisov) is the part most often tied to awards, not a locked best-picture narrative.

The Social Reckoning. The heat is thinner and mostly pre-screening. British GQ, after a CinemaCon preview in April, argued Strong’s Zuckerberg “might actually” be the performance that gets him an Oscar, citing the familiar-figure, impersonation, and political-moment profile. That was speculative. Post-New York reactions praise Strong, Madison, and White, but the “good, not great” / lives-in-the-shadow-of-the-original consensus has not produced comparable campaign or nomination talk.

I then asked about whether the politics around AI was driving the preference for it:

Partly, but that isn’t the whole explanation.

Both films are polemics. The Social Reckoning is explicitly a burn on Zuckerberg and Facebook: Haugen’s testimony, executives watching January 6 footage, legal advisers accusing the company of “commoditizing gullibility.” Reviewers who saw it in New York called it a harsh assessment and said it made them angry. The complaint is not that it refuses to attack. It’s that the attack doesn’t land as hard as it wants. Several people said it should have made them furious, that the material feels about five years late, and that Sorkin’s direction is flatter than the argument. It wins the case in the room and then doesn’t follow you out.

Artificial is getting the stronger response for a related but narrower reason: the subject still feels open and unresolved. Critics keep using words like urgent, chilling, of the moment, and “should make you very afraid.” Gleiberman’s line that it is the real sequel to The Social Network is partly a judgment about craft, and partly a claim that AI is the live version of the tech story Facebook already finished telling. Amazon dropping the film after an OpenAI deal only sharpened that reading.

That still doesn’t reduce the praise to politics. The reviews that like it single out Garfield’s Altman, Borisov’s Sutskever, and the shift from dark comedy into horror. Screen Daily liked Garfield and still called the film toothless, which cuts against the idea that an anti-AI stance is enough. Early audience texts were also harsher than the critic curve.

So the gap is less “weapon versus not a weapon” than “effective, timely weapon versus a familiar argument delivered late.” Social Reckoning is swinging. A lot of the New York reactions just don’t think it connects.

I then asked Claude the same question:

Partly, yes. But I don’t think it explains everything, and the comparison with The Social Reckoning is what makes me hesitate.

The case that the moment is doing a lot of the work is strong. Read the language in the early raves: “be afraid, be very afraid,” “the most important movie you will see this year,” “a sledgehammer,” “essential.” Much of that is praise for the film’s stakes, not its craft. Pete Hammond’s Deadline review even frames its opening around current AI-doom headlines before getting to the movie. When critics already believe a subject is urgent, a film that confirms their fear can feel like a revelation, and “important” tends to stand in for “good.” The Amazon saga adds a second layer. A film that a studio dropped after a $50 billion OpenAI deal now reads as the movie they didn’t want you to see. Critics love rallying behind a suppressed film, and premiering at NYFF made it feel like an event before anyone had seen a frame.

Here’s why I don’t think it’s only that. The Social Reckoning is just as topical. It’s an angry indictment of a tech giant, building to January 6, at a time when people are anxious about what platforms are doing to them. If zeitgeist alone drove the response, Sorkin would be getting the same lift, and he isn’t. The complaints about Reckoning are almost entirely about filmmaking: flat direction, argument over character, no Fincher. The praise for Artificial keeps coming back to performances, tone, and Guadagnino’s control. Gleiberman specifically praises how Garfield’s performance grows more duplicitous almost subliminally. That’s a craft observation, not a panic response. Also, Social Network itself benefited from timing, since Facebook’s rise was the story of 2010, and it held up anyway.

So my read is that AI anxiety is the amplifier, not the engine. It raises the temperature and gives critics a reason to call the film urgent, but they still seem to be responding to a film that works. The real test comes later. Watch how the reviews read once the festival crowd gives way to critics who see it cold in December. Watch whether anyone argues it’s preaching to the choir. And watch whether audiences who aren’t already marinating in AI discourse feel the same dread.

One disclosure, since it’s relevant: I’m an AI made by Anthropic, a direct OpenAI competitor, discussing a film that apparently skewers Sam Altman. I don’t think that colors my read of the reviews, but you should know where I’m sitting.

I do appreciate Claude’s disclaimer here at the end. Some of the AIs are now trying to remind users that they are, in fact, robots and to treat them that way.

At the same time, despite their objectivity here, as someone who covers the race, I know that AI anxiety and anti-Trump sentiment could push both of these films into the Oscar race, but probably Artificial is the more pointed in its attack on the modern age, which seems to be what these Oscar voters at this moment in time are feeling. AI could give me a rough assessment of the general reception, especially vis-à-vis the major trades and influencers.

Right now, a few influencers on Gold Derby have pushed Artificial into their Best Picture predictions. For now, most aren’t predicting Best Actor or Director, but some have Andrew Garfield in for Supporting Actor. The only reason I think it might get in is that Neon has a strong Oscar game. They aren’t overloaded with competing contenders and can push what they do have harder. That will make the difference in a year like this, where those who really want to get placed do better than those who don’t.

Sight unseen (and I’ll get back to you when I see the movies), both of these films feel like they represent the time before. Artificial feeds into a current mania, but Social Reckoning does not. Neither feels like it addresses what is happening in America in 2026 because it tells the story from only one side. The real story here is what’s happened to the Left, which is why there is a Trump movement at all. But so far, they can’t tell that story.

But these movies are absolutely time capsules that show what a certain group of people was thinking at a specific moment in history. Time will prove them either relevant or laughable.

Looming large over both films is David Fincher’s masterpiece, The Social Network, a movie about a time in history and a character without being a cautionary tale, which is why it stands the test of time: it tells the truth.