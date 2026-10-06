The beautiful and talented Eva Marie Saint died at 102, the New York Times reports.

Her best roles were in On the Waterfront, and of course, North by Northwest. Here she was winning her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Here is a rundown from TCM from two years ago:

From the Times:

Eva Marie Saint, who won an Academy Award in 1955 for her gripping movie debut as the shy love interest of Marlon Brando’s longshoreman in “On the Waterfront,” and who proved equally convincing as a stylish siren opposite Cary Grant in the romantic Hitchcock thriller “North by Northwest,” died on Tuesday at her home in Los Angeles. She was 102.

A family representative, Jeff Sanderson, confirmed the death.

Blonde and delicately beautiful — as a child, she played an angel in school pageants — Ms. Saint had been a working actress for eight years by the time she made her first movie. She learned her craft on live television dramas — which, with their three cameras and constant tumult, forced her to learn to concentrate, she said.

Her supporting performance in “On the Waterfront,” which boasted one of the most impressive casts and crews ever assembled, would alone have assured her a place in movie history; the movie remains near the top of the American Film Institute’s list of the country’s greatest films. It won the Oscar for best picture and director (for Elia Kazan), and Mr. Brando took home the award for best actor, for his tormented performance as a former prizefighter who moonlights as muscle for a corrupt union.

A wonderful actress who will never be forgotten.