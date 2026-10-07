Welcome to the wild and turbulent ’60s! I think, as a decade, not necessarily in film, but in history, it’s one I think about a lot. To me, it feels like the decade that most resembles what we have lived through for the last several years. Political unrest, wars, assassinations, and all the craziness in between. For my generation, maybe the 2020s are our 1960s….but with worse movies.

It sort of makes sense that it is the decade of musicals and the beginning of raw and gritty counterculture movies. I love this decade, maybe more so than the ’70s, if I am being honest. I think I find myself, and even my children, repeatedly watching several movies from this decade. How do you all feel about the films of the 1960s?

As our inaugural decade assignment, let’s rank the Oscar winners for Picture, Director, Acting, and Screenplay!

Jerm’s 1960s Oscar Winners Ranked

Best Picture:

My Fair Lady West Side Story The Sound of Music The Apartment In the Heat of the Night Lawrence of Arabia Tom Jones Oliver! Midnight Cowboy A Man for All Seasons

Best Director:

George Cukor, My Fair Lady Robert Wise & Jerome Robbins, West Side Story David Lean, Lawrence of Arabia Billy Wilder, The Apartment Robert Wise, The Sound of Music Mike Nichols, The Graduate John Schlesinger, Midnight Cowboy Carol Reed, Oliver! Tony Richardson, Tom Jones Fred Zinnemann, A Man for All Seasons

Best Actor:

Sidney Poitier, Lilies of the Field Gregory Peck, To Kill a Mockingbird Maximilian Schell, Judgment at Nuremberg Burt Lancaster, Elmer Gantry Rex Harrison, My Fair Lady Rod Steiger, In the Heat of the Night Paul Scofield, A Man for All Seasons Cliff Robertson, Charly John Wayne, True Grit Lee Marvin, Cat Ballou

Best Actress:

Julie Andrews, Mary Poppins Maggie Smith, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie Anne Bancroft, The Miracle Worker Barbra Streisand, Funny Girl Sophia Loren, Two Women Elizabeth Taylor, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Katharine Hepburn, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner Julie Christie, Darling Elizabeth Taylor, BUtterfield 8 Katharine Hepburn, The Lion in Winter Patricia Neal, Hud

Best Supporting Actor:

George Kennedy, Cool Hand Luke Walter Matthau, The Fortune Cookie George Chakiris, West Side Story Jack Albertson, The Subject Was Roses Melvyn Douglas, Hud Ed Begley, Sweet Bird of Youth Peter Ustinov, Topkapi Martin Balsam, A Thousand Clowns Gig Young, They Shoot Horses, Don’t They? Peter Ustinov, Spartacus

Best Supporting Actress:

Patty Duke, The Miracle Worker Ruth Gordon, Rosemary’s Baby Rita Moreno, West Side Story Estelle Parsons, Bonnie and Clyde Goldie Hawn, Cactus Flower Shirley Jones, Elmer Gantry Sandy Dennis, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Lila Kedrova, Zorba the Greek Shelley Winters, A Patch of Blue Margaret Rutherford, The V.I.P.s

Best Original Screenplay:

The Apartment Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid The Producers Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner Darling

(I haven’t seen Splendor in the Grass, Divorce Italian Style, How the West Was Won, Father Goose, or A Man and a Woman.)

Best Adapted Screenplay:

To Kill a Mockingbird Judgment at Nuremberg Elmer Gantry In the Heat of the Night Doctor Zhivago Midnight Cowboy The Lion in Winter Becket Tom Jones A Man for All Seasons

I know some of my rankings might be a bit controversial, especially to those who love Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? or Lawrence of Arabia. They are films I think I should rewatch soon, but I walked away from both of them with so much irritation.

Despite the great directing and breathtaking cinematography, Lawrence of Arabia is BORING. And despite the raved-about performances of Burton, Taylor, Dennis, and Segal in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, they are all so annoying that the screeching begins to feel like nails on a chalkboard. I know that all may be offensive, but truly, I can’t stand those films. But maybe, MAYBE, I would be willing to give them a rewatch and circle back. We will see!

Now, my friends, it is your turn. The ball is in your court to share with us your rankings of the films of the 1960s!

As always, be kind, be respectful, and of course….Let’s Talk Cinema!