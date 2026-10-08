Julianne Moore keeps earning spontaneous standing ovations mid-screening for her performance in The Debut. By all accounts, she’s the frontrunner. There doesn’t seem to be any major competition for the win, and Moore would be going in for her second.

When she won for Still Alice, it felt more like a career win than a win for the performance. She was great in it, but she’d given much better performances throughout her career and was ignored again and again. But it felt like time. If she wins this time around, it will be because she deserves it. They don’t owe her a second Oscar.

Who would be her competition? The only name that comes close on the Award Expert app would be Inde Navarrette for Obsession. Olivia Wilde for The Invite and Ruth Madeley for Being Heumann. These seem to be the strongest for a win.

The Oscar pundits are working overtime to push All of a Sudden and Virginia Efira into the race. At Gold Derby, they have her winning in the Drama category. Their top five in that category right now looks like this:

Virginie Efira, All of a Sudden

Renate Reinsve, Fjord

Ruth Madeley, Being Heumann

Sandra Hüller, Rose

Emily Blunt, Disclosure Day

The new Golden Globes aren’t like the old Golden Globes, but we can presume a different level of corruption under the Globes’ new ownership and the trades. It would be in Penske Eldridge’s interest to bring in those nominations for their highest-paying clients, but that’s just my speculation. I would never accuse them of that! But you do have to wonder sometimes, given the talk about expensive member meet-and-greets during screenings.

At any rate, we can’t assume they will vote the way they used to in the old days, when they wanted stars at their show. These new voters are more international and less Hollywood-centric. How does that translate? I do not know yet. The Globe winner for Best Actress in either category doesn’t always go on to win Best Actress.

It also isn’t true that the SAG winner always goes on to win Best Actress. But if someone sweeps the season, as Jessie Buckley did last year, it’s all but certain, and I suspect that might happen with Julianne Moore, especially since she plays an actress in The Debut and Hollywood loves films about itself.

On the other hand, Ruth Madelay could make history and win in the Drama category at the Globes. If she does, we will see a person in a wheelchair accept an acting award for the first time. That will be quite something to see. The stage setup for these awards hasn’t been designed to accommodate someone winning an award and getting up on stage, but I imagine both the Globes and the Oscars will have to find a way to do that if she does win.

I could be wrong, but I imagine such a moment would bring the house down and make for great television, not to be too cynical. I’m just saying. We watch awards to see extraordinary moments like that one, and I imagine it would be powerful enough to give Julianne Moore some competition if it goes that way.

Otherwise, the race seems like an open-and-shut Best Picture race.

Julianne Moore has already won the Golden Icon Award at the Zurich Film Festival:

Julianne Moore is, by all accounts, an incredibly well-liked person who leaves a great impression on everyone she’s ever worked with, and she probably knows every actor in Hollywood. So why wouldn’t she win? She has the benefit of being directed by an actor, Jesse Eisenberg, which gives her breathing room and a chance to show what she can really do as an actress.

As to whether it gets in for Best Picture, it might. Even the negative reviews celebrated Moore’s performance, but it would need a large contingent of voters to put it at number one to get in. And if Paul Giamatti is also the frontrunner for Best Supporting Actor, that makes it even more likely. Then again, as we saw with Annette Bening and Jodie Foster in Nyad, Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant in Can You Ever Forgive Me, etc. Actors like the performances, but there aren’t enough number-one votes to push it to the top of the pile.

One thing is for sure. Times have changed since Julianne Moore won for Still Alice when women did not drive the Best Picture race in any way. Now, women have an abundance of roles, and it’s not unusual for a Best Actress to win alongside Best Picture. For all of the ways the Great Awokening has weakened Hollywood’s ability to tell stories, this is one positive change, there’s no doubt about it.