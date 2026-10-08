Sasha Stone, Scott Kernen, and Jeremy Jentzen discuss the current Oscar race as shaped by the pundits and bloggers (there is no THERE there yet). I think Tom Cruise is still in play, but Scott and Jeremy disagree. We talk about The Social Reckoning, Artificial, and what the Best Picture race looks like. Lots of spicy gossip too.
Oscar Podcast: Can Tom Cruise Win an Oscar After All?
Sasha Stone, Scott Kernen, and Jeremy Jentzen discuss the current Oscar race as shaped by the pundits and bloggers (there...