There is no question that Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Digger is one of 2026’s best films. I know, the critics. I know the box office. I know these metrics tell us it shouldn’t get in, but I’m here to tell you it should. Very few films made today are as layered and deep as this one. It is not a film made for short takes. It’s not a film made for a hive mind of left-leaning critics, most of whom would never get this movie in a million years, especially when seeing it and reviewing it as a hive mind.

I think of the absurdity of the feathers fluttering in Oscar world when King of the Predictors, Matt Neglia, took Digger out of his predictions! And what a shock it was that the top pundits at Gold Derby took Tom Cruise out of their predictions too. What are you even doing here, people? WHAT ARE WE DOING? Either you honor the best, or you sit down and shut up.

The hive mind needs movies to be only about one thing: a magic mirror to tell them they are the fairest of them all. Or they need it to be a sign held up at a protest — NO KINGS! They need the message to justify their entire existence because if one thing is off, their whole world falls apart.

I was ruminating on this while watching the Carrie series on Amazon Prime. It isn’t bad, exactly. It’s not as catastrophic as Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story. But it sits on the same shelf as East of Eden as a female/feminist revenge story. Now there’s an attempt to go back in time and rewrite history as we once knew it- history mostly written by men- and redeem the women, or at least “understand” how they became what they turned out to be.

In other words, most films and television shows now give us what they think we need as a society, and thus what we want. We’re pre-programmed to walk in knowing exactly what message the filmmaker is giving us and what the world it depicts is like. 99% of the time, it reflects the Left’s worldview. It’s so baked in now that we are shocked when they deviate from it even a little bit.

That wasn’t the case back in 1976 with Carrie. Brian De Palma had no pressure to do anything but tell the truth about what life is like in high school in America. This film very specifically mirrored the high school I went to, no doubt about it. It was still the dynamic in 2003 when Carrie was remade, and also by 2004 with Mean Girls. People still had a common idea of what the “popular queen bees” were like. You didn’t have to explain it. It just was the reality of the time.

That gives you context to play off of. Once you’ve cast it right, the whole thing unfolds organically. You don’t have to infuse the story with morality lessons or excuse the villain to ensure all is right with the world. It was still okay to TELL THE TRUTH.

Watch this scene, for instance, and there is no question about who the popular girls are, who the pretty girls are, where the power lies. How thrilling to watch the coach confront the girls.

The pressure has to build for this scene to work. The conflict has to be powerful enough that we feel relief by the time Carrie uncorks. And this scene is pure cinema.

Every aspect of this scene celebrates cinema. The score shifts depending on whose point of view the camera shows, prepping us for what’s to come, even if we can’t imagine it yet. Watch how, when the bucket drops on her head and splashes her with pig’s blood, we hear nothing but the bucket. It bridges the ordinary and the extraordinary. We don’t see this kind of filmmaking very often. Except when we do.

By 2026, with this update of Carrie, the truth has been left behind, and in its place, a beige stage. They have solved all of society’s problems with bullies and unequal status of pretty girls – what are pretty girls in movies now? They barely exist at all.

You can track our culture’s evolution by watching all the Carrie remakes, and honestly, I might do just that and write about it. I’m bringing it up now because Digger confronts why Carrie, and so many films and shows like it, are so ineffectual, lifeless, and forgettable. Because they don’t, and can’t, tell the truth.

In Stephen King’s book On Writing, he tells the story of the real-life character who inspired Carrie. I never knew what it was like to be a popular kid in high school, but I certainly knew what it was like to be bullied, and I’ve never been as bullied as I have been by the likes of Film Twitter. And they think they’re the good guys. The genius of Stephen King’s story and his observations is that he could see both sides. He could see things through the bullies’ eyes (otherwise his story isn’t powerful) and through the victim’s. Telling the truth is hard in art. You risk offending your audience, especially if they see themselves in a bad light.

Here are the excerpts from On Writing about what partly inspired Carrie:

It’s true that Stephen King himself has become so obsessed with Trump and MAGA that he can’t really write this way anymore. Like Hollywood, he can only write for one kind of mind, one kind of ideology, and what a shame.

So how do you tell a story that reveals people’s ugly nature? Look at Twitter to see how ugly they are. Look at FILM TWITTER. These are people who see themselves as “good,” and yet they are ugly bullies who swarm and attack and dehumanize their enemies for not being like them. That is the essential truth of the source material, but it’s nowhere to be found in the new series, even if it isn’t all-out terrible.

Right now, they are going knives out on Glen Powell for daring to opt out of cult-like political activism that has swallowed up culture.

This is, I think, why Digger had a rough start with critics, especially. They expected a movie that flattered their worldview and told them what they wanted to hear, but instead got something much more complicated; it holds up a mirror, all right, but it’s probably not what they expected going in. We have never lived through a time in cinema history where a hive mind of hundreds of critics decided a movie’s fate.

Similarly, the Right was primed and ready to hate the movie and cheer on its downfall because Tom Cruise is supposedly mocking Republicans. I’ve watched both sides on social media stop, ruminate, and rethink their initial reaction to Digger. I’m one of those people. Now, after seeing how it’s landed, I think it’s easily one of the best films of the year, and Oscar voters should name it one of the ten best.

Several prominent people, like Jane Fonda, have also come out in praise of Digger, and that’s all you really need, folks. You need people to show up and push the movie to the top of the pile.

The trades are steadfastly against the film, unlike with One Battle After Another, which swept award season. That alone tells you all you need to know.

Digger and Fjord are two films that dare to tell the story of what the New Left has really done to our culture. Digger isn’t as pointed as Fjord, since it mostly depicts humanity in all its grotesque, hypocritical glory. And though I came out of the movie thinking it was almost great, I’m starting to see it now as something much more, maybe one of the most memorable films of this year.

What makes the original Carrie so good is that it follows the essential rule that the harder you are on your protagonist, the more profound the catharsis. Brian De Palma is so hard on the protagonist that the movie is hard to watch. It’s true that there have been discussions ever since Carrie that the movie glorifies violence. But if it does, so be it. It’s a great story. And it’s a powerful catharsis to watch a society that turned on one helpless person get punished.

My entire career went up in flames because of a joke on X. To this day, many of them think I deserved what I got and that I did something wrong. It was a joke, satire, and then people took it literally. Then they expected me to apologize for their collective hysteria. I didn’t. The rest is history. A culture that can’t handle a joke on social media can’t produce a great movie like Carrie.

But by some miracle, it is a culture that could produce a movie like Digger, but only just barely. They’re trying to kill it in the crib, but word of mouth is spreading. Digger is rising. The near-universal effort to make Digger look like a catastrophic failure is another bizarre sign of the times, especially for me, since that is what I expected last year with One Battle After Another. That film, however, was too useful for the Left, as are most movies that “disappoint” at the box office.

A few movies, I think, help explain what is happening in our culture 26 years after the turn of the millennium, and Digger sits at the top of the list, along with Eddington, The Menu, and Nathan Fielder’s brilliant series, The Curse. The Oscars and Emmys ignored them because they just aren’t ready for the truth, or able to handle it.

Digger is, strangely enough, building momentum. To get in for Best Picture, a film needs a lot of number one votes. It doesn’t have to be widely liked, but it does require passion. Given the slate I’ve seen so far this year, and what is on offer, I think Digger will get a lot of number one votes.

still can’t stop thinking about the amount of choreography that went into this whole scene https://t.co/HTkyon0Rdh — mia︎ ⋆˚࿔ (@cinevoidz) October 9, 2026

Scene of the Decade https://t.co/ceBiqQqtIQ — Sethy (Digger Pilled) (@Brizksie) October 9, 2026

Unfortunately, the Oscar game has become agonizingly predictable. I am always sad about what I helped build. When Digger was prematurely put on lists and positioned as an Oscar contender, it had nowhere to go but down. I doubted it. I laughed about it. I thought it would be terrible. But you know what? It isn’t terrible. It’s a big, bold swing, and yes, the studio will take a substantial financial loss, but this isn’t an industry that cares about box office, and it hasn’t for a long while.

Even though I do not think Digger is a left-affirming film, plenty of Academy voters will see it that way and they will want their “climate message” to be represented. That can only help the movie find its way onto the list. I also think Tom Cruise IS IN and that might drag the movie in.

I’ll give you one last point: the Three Amigos are holding the line, and each of them takes a whole tribe with them heading into the vote. Alfonso Cuarón and Guillermo Del Toro are passionately defending the film. Then, you add those who know and love Tom Cruise, and you start to see how this film could land at the Oscars in a big way, maybe even at the Golden Globes.

No one is sitting around waiting to see if it will make its money. They know it won’t. So I don’t know. It’s a mystery.

Here are my predictions, folding in Digger.

Best Picture

The Odyssey

La Bola Negra

Wild Horse Nine

The Invite

Project Hail Mary

Fjord

I Play Rocky

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Obsession

Digger

Alt. Dune III, Elsinore, Club Kid, Digger, Ink, Primetime, Artificial, The Debut

Director

Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey

Los Javis, La Bola Negra

Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine

Olivia Wilde, The Invite

Alejandro G. Inarittu, Digger

Alt. David Fincher, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, Christian Mungiu, Fjord, Curry Barker, Obsession, Denis Villeneuve, Dune III, Danny Boyle, Ink

Actor

Andrew Scott, Elsinore

Tom Cruise, Digger

John Malkovich, Wild Horse Nine

Matt Damon, The Odyssey

Anthony Ippolito, I Play Rocky

Alt. Seth Rogen, The Invite, Ryan Gosling, Project Hail Mary, Brad Pitt, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, Guy Pearce, Ink

Actress

Julianne Moore, The Debut

Ruth Madeley, Being Heumann

Inde Navarette, Obsession

Olivia Wilde, The Invite

Sandra Hüller, Rose

Alt.Rosalind Eleazar, Misty Green, Renate Reinsve, Fjord

Supporting Actor

Paul Giamatti, The Debut

Guitarricadelafuente, La Bola Negra

Sam Rockwell, Wild Horse Nine

Riz Ahmed, Digger

Edward Norton, The Invite

Supporting Actress

Anne Hathaway, The Odyssey

Penelope Cruz, La Bola Negra

Carla Gugino, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Sandra Hüller, Digger

Penelope Cruz, The Invite

Original Screenplay

Wild Horse Nine

The Debut

Digger

I Play Rocky

Fjord

Adapted Screenplay

La Bola Negra

The Invite

Project Hail Mary

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

The Odyssey

Editing

The Odyssey

La Bola Negra

Wild Horse Nine

The Odyssey

Digger

Casting

The Odyssey

Digger

Club Kid

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

La Bola Negra

Visual Effects

Dune: Part Three

The Odyssey

Project Hail Mary

Werwulf

Disclosure Day

Cinematography

La Bola Negra

Dune: Part Three

The Odyssey

Digger

Werwulf

Costumes

The Odyssey

Werwulf

Dune: Part Three

Ink

Digger

Makeup and Hair

Digger

The Odyssey

Dune: Part Three

La Bola Negra

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Production Design

The Odyssey

Dune: Part Three

Digger

Werwulf

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth