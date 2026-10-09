I think I was the only person who wrote about how the petty Emmy voters didn’t recognize Landman, the highest-rated show on television, or Billy Bob Thornton’s great performance. They also shut out Michelle Pfeiffer in The Madison.

Welcome to my nightmare, Mr. King. Now, I am not the only one calling them out. Stephen King has also noticed. Finally, one person inside the Left’s utopian bubble noticed that the Emmys have abandoned their entire mission to award shows that are popular and acclaimed. But they didn’t do that because they wanted to punish Paramount. That is how badly they’ve flown off the rails.

I did what I could.