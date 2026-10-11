THE PITT, ALL HER FAULT, HORSEGIRLS AMONG WINNERS AT INAUGURAL EASTERSEALS DISABILITY ARTS & CULTURE AWARDS (THE DARCYS)

Marlee Matlin, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Lisa Whelchel, John Ortiz and More Among Those Celebrating Historic First Competitive Year of Reimagined Awards; Geri Jewell and Vincent Rutley Recognized

LOS ANGELES — Oct. 10, 2026 — The inaugural Easterseals Disability Arts & Culture Awards (The DARCYS) celebrated its first-ever competitive class of winners Saturday, marking a historic new chapter for an awards program formerly known as the Media Access Awards, which was established in 1979. Co-produced by Easterseals Southern California and Film Independent, the inaugural DARCYS recognized outstanding achievement in authentic disability representation across film, television and media, honoring the filmmakers, performers, creators and storytellers helping to reshape narratives and advance disability inclusion across entertainment and pop culture.

The Pitt, Horsegirls and All Her Fault were among the winners recognized at the ceremony, with The Pitt receiving Best Scripted Series and Best Achievement in Casting Ensemble, Horsegirls receiving Best Feature, and Daniel Monks receiving Best Performance in a Scripted Series for All Her Fault.

“As we celebrate the inaugural year of The DARCYS, we are so proud to carry forward a legacy that began in 1979,” said Nancy Weintraub, Chief Advancement Officer, Easterseals Southern California. “The DARCYS recognize the authentic voices and talented storytellers who are changing how disability is seen and represented across entertainment and media. Congratulations to this year’s nominees and winners for helping move the industry forward towards greater inclusion, both on screen and behind the scenes.”

Hosted by comedian and disability advocate Tina Friml, the ceremony also celebrated Geri Jewell, recipient of the inaugural DARCYS Legacy Award, and Vincent Rutley, recipient of the Christopher Reeve Emerging Talent Award. Award-winning artist and disability culture leader Lachi performed during the ceremony, which took place at The Historic Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

The ceremony was co-produced by Film Independent Spirit Awards’ Executive Producers Shawn Davis and Andrew Schaff, in collaboration with Live Digital Entertainment Executive Producer Eddie Delbridge.

“The DARCYS mark an exciting new chapter in a legacy of recognizing artists advancing disability representation. We’re proud to partner with Easterseals Southern California to celebrate this year’s winners and nominees, as well as the stories helping broaden perspectives across film, television, and social media.” said Shawn Davis, Co-Executive Producer of The DARCYS and the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Among those in attendance were Marlee Matlin, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Lisa Whelchel, John Ortiz, Taylor Dearden, Marissa Bode, Cesily Collette Taylor, Tal Anderson, Scoot McNairy, Abby Elliott, Karen Pittman, Jamie Brewer, Victoria Mack, Christopher Thornton, Daniel Monks, Jessy Yates, Matthew Reeve, Juan Devis (President, Film Independent), Lynell Davis (Easterseals Board of Directors & Vice President of the General Counsel at The California Endowment) and more.

This year’s winners were selected through an industry awards process committed to meaningful representation, with nominees and winners determined by committees composed of filmmakers, critics, past Media Access Awards honorees, and representatives from industry guilds and nonprofit organizations. A majority of committee members are individuals with disabilities.

The Inaugural Winners Are:

Best Feature

Horsegirls

Director/Writer: Lauren Meyering

Writer/Producer: Mackenzie Breeden

Producers: Alix Madigan-Yorkin, Michael Sherman

Featured Talent: Lillian Carrier, Matthew Schwab

Best Performance in a Feature

Anna Sargent

Take Me Home

Best Documentary

The Haunting of Pennhurst

Directors/Producers: Mike Attie, Katarina Poljak, Nathan R. Stenberg

Producer: Daniel J. Chalfen

Best Scripted Series

The Pitt

Creator/Executive Producer: R. Scott Gemmill

Executive Producers: Simran Baidwan, Michael Hissrich, Erin Jontow, Joe Sachs, John Wells, Noah Wyle

Featured Talent: Tal Anderson, Jessica “Limer” Flores, Victoria Mack, Christopher Thornton

Best Performance in a Scripted Series

Daniel Monks

All Her Fault

Best Unscripted Series

Renegades

Creator: Day Al-Mohamed

Series Producer: Amanda Upson

Executive Producers: Michael Kantor, Carrie Lozano, Charlotte Mangin

Best Achievement in Casting Ensemble

The Pitt

Creator/Executive Producer: R. Scott Gemmill

Casting Directors: Erica Berger, Cathy Sandrich Gelfond

Featured Ensemble Cast: Tal Anderson, Jessica “Limer” Flores, Diana Elizabeth Jordan, Victoria Mack, Christopher Thornton

Christopher Reeve Emerging Talent Award

Vincent Rutley

Actor, Disability Influencer, Author

Best Social Creator

Cassidy Huff

@CassHuff

TUNE-IN:

The Easterseals Disability Arts & Culture Awards will premiere on PBS SoCal Plus Tuesday, November 17 at 7:30pm, and will repeat on PBS SoCal Friday, November 20 at 8pm. The program will also be available to watch on the free PBS app, and will be distributed to public television stations across the country starting December 1 (check local listings).

SPONSORS AND PARTNERS

The DARCYS Awards gratefully acknowledge the sponsors and partners whose support helps advance disability representation, accessibility and inclusion across the entertainment industry. This year’s sponsors and partners include Tarpon Health, Capital Group, IZ Silverts, Casting Society of America, Vision Media, Amazon, Inc., T-Mobile, Waymo and The Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.

ABOUT EASTERSEALS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Easterseals Southern California transforms lives every day. For over a century, Easterseals Southern California has championed inclusion and independence—delivering essential services like early childhood programs, autism services, employment and independent living support to more than 30,000 people each year. Through advocacy and education, we break barriers and create opportunities for the one-in-four Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: https://socal.easterseals.com and follow us on social:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EastersealsSoCal

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eastersealssocal/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@eastersealssocal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/easterseals-southern-california

BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/eastersealssocal.bsky.social

ABOUT FILM INDEPENDENT

For over 40 years, Film Independent has helped filmmakers get their projects made and seen. The nonprofit organization’s core mission is to champion creative independence in visual storytelling in all its forms and foster a culture of inclusion, in support of a global community of artists and audiences who embody diversity, innovation, curiosity and uniqueness of vision.

In addition to producing the Film Independent Spirit Awards, the organization supports creative professionals with Artist Development programs, grants and labs. Signature mentorship program Project Involve fosters the careers of talented filmmakers from underrepresented communities. Weekly Education events and workshops equip filmmakers of all ages and experience levels with tools and resources. International programs provide cultural exchanges and career-building opportunities for film professionals around the world. And year-round screening series Film Independent Presents offers a robust program of unique cinematic experiences, including screenings, conversations, Live Reads and Bring the Noise musical events. For more information or to become a member, visit filmindependent.org.