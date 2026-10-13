The Critics’ Choice has dropped its 11th Annual Documentary Awards. They have a decent enough crossover with the Oscars, at least for nominees, but are notorious for awarding a film that doesn’t get an Oscar nomination at all. The reason is that the CCA is more populist than the select committee that decides the Documentary nominees at the Oscars.

The biggest change over time, aside from the influx of international voters, is how overtly political, bordering on pure propaganda, documentaries are now, especially those that get nominated or win. This isn’t always the case, of course. Movies like Free Solo manage to emerge politics-free. What’s super funny is that the CCA has Doc Feature and Political Documentary, as though there is a difference.

The most overtly political would be Ava DuVernay’s 14th, which seems designed to rally the vote ahead of the November midterms, and Naza, an anti-Israel propaganda film that speaks for many activists in Hollywood. And of course, Musk is a screed against their favorite villain except, you know, when driving a Tesla or using Starlink or tweeting on X. Alex Gibney, like Ava DuVernay and others, sees their films not as telling the truth so much but as pointed commentary or influencers — even if it is preaching to the choir.

These voters are not as separate as they used to be because the Left has become one big hive mind where being a non-conformist is actually dangerous – not just cancellations but assassinations will follow. That part of the story will never be told. They want to be seen as good people doing good things, and nothing will give them a better chance to wave their fist at the podium than winning this prize.

I expect You Can See Everything will win the CCA while Naza or 14th will win the Oscar.

Comparison chart with Oscar to follow.

Here are the nominees:

Nominees for the 11th Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

14th (Netflix)

Everest: The Other Side (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Everybody to Kenmure Street (Icarus Films)

The History of Concrete (Magnolia Pictures)

Musk (Bleecker Street)

NAZA (The Guardian / mk2 films)

Once Upon a Time in Harlem (Neon)

Rehearsals for a Revolution (Sony Pictures Classics)

Remake (Music Box Films)

You Can See Everything (A24)

BEST DIRECTOR

Yuval Abraham & Rachel Szor – NAZA (The Guardian / mk2 films)

Felipe Bustos Sierra – Everybody to Kenmure Street (Icarus Films)

Ava DuVernay – 14th (Netflix)

Nathan Fielder & Lance Oppenheim – You Can See Everything (A24)

Ross McElwee – Remake (Music Box Films)

Orlando von Einsiedel – The Cycle of Love (Variance Films)

BEST FIRST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

David Greaves – Once Upon a Time in Harlem (Neon)

Baz Luhrmann – EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert (Neon)

Gabriela Osio Vanden & Jack Weisman – Nuisance Bear (Mubi)

Xander Robin – The Python Hunt (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

Poh Si Teng – American Doctor (Watermelon Pictures)

John Wilson – The History of Concrete (Magnolia Pictures)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

David Bolen – You Can See Everything (A24)

David Bolen & Matt Clegg – The Python Hunt (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

Sophie Darlington – Lion (National Geographic)

Franklin Dow – The Cycle of Love (Variance Films)

Gabriela Osio Vanden & Jack Weisman – Nuisance Bear (Mubi)

Clair Popkin, Jimmy Chin, Christopher Murphy – Everest: The Other Side (National Geographic Documentary Films)

BEST EDITING

Spencer Averick – 14th (Netflix)

Anne de Mare & Lynn True – Once Upon a Time in Harlem (Neon)

Adam Locke-Norton – You Can See Everything (A24)

Colin Monie – Everybody to Kenmure Street (Icarus Films)

Jonathan Redmond – EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert (Neon)

Cori Wapnowska – The History of Concrete (Magnolia Pictures)

BEST NARRATION

The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist (Focus Features)

Written by Daniel Roher & Caroline Lindy

Performed by Daniel Roher & Caroline Lindy

The History of Concrete (Magnolia Pictures)

Written by John Wilson

Performed by John Wilson

Lorne (Focus Features)

Written by Morgan Neville, Alan Lowe, Jake Hostetter

Performed by Chris Parnell

Nuisance Bear (Mubi)

Written by Mike Tunalaaq Gibbons

Performed by Mike Tunalaaq Gibbons

Rehearsals for a Revolution (Sony Pictures Classics)

Written by Pegah Ahangarani

Performed by Pegah Ahangarani

Remake (Music Box Films)

Written by Ross McElwee

Performed by Ross McElwee

BEST MUSIC SCORE

Ari Balouzian – You Can See Everything (A24)

Dan Deacon – Time and Water (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Caroline Ho – Everest: The Other Side (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Jason Moran – 14th (Netflix)

Cristóbal Tapia de Veer – Nuisance Bear (Mubi)

Hans Zimmer, Niccolò Pacella, George Hutson Warren – Lion (National Geographic)

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World) (HBO Max)

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert (Neon)

Man on the Run (Amazon MGM Studios)

Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Peter Asher: Everywhere Man (Greenwich Entertainment)

Sara Bareilles: Good Grief (Group Effort Films / Naked Edge Films)

BEST POLITICAL DOCUMENTARY

14th (Netflix)

American Doctor (Watermelon Pictures)

Ask E. Jean (Abramorama)

Everybody to Kenmure Street (Icarus Films)

Musk (Bleecker Street)

NAZA (The Guardian / mk2 films)

Union Town (Cabin Creek Films)

BEST HISTORICAL DOCUMENTARY

14th (Netflix)

Once Upon a Time in Harlem (Neon)

Rehearsals for a Revolution (Sony Pictures Classics)

SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of (Netflix)

Soul Patrol (Kino Lorber)

Turning Point: Generation 9/11 (Netflix)

BEST BIOGRAPHICAL DOCUMENTARY

Avedon (Netflix)

Jean-Michel Basquiat (Netflix)

Lorne (Focus Features)

Marty, Life Is Short (Netflix)

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! (HBO Max)

Musk (Bleecker Street)

BEST ARCHIVAL DOCUMENTARY

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert (Neon)

Making Marie Antoinette (Mubi)

Man on the Run (Amazon MGM Studios)

Once Upon a Time in Harlem (Neon)

Rehearsals for a Revolution (Sony Pictures Classics)

Remake (Music Box Films)

BEST SCIENCE/NATURE DOCUMENTARY

The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist (Focus Features)

Ghost Elephants (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Lion (National Geographic)

Nuisance Bear (Mubi)

Secrets of the Bees (National Geographic)

Time and Water (National Geographic Documentary Films)

BEST SPORTS DOCUMENTARY

The Dynasty: UConn Huskies (Apple TV)

Everest: The Other Side (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Give Me the Ball! (ESPN)

Rafa (Netflix)

Standout: The Ben Kjar Story (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Tyson (Netflix)

BEST TRUE CRIME DOCUMENTARY

Baby Doe (Narrative Distribution)

Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story (Dark Star Pictures)

The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare (Netflix)

A Killer Story (HBO Max)

Lost Women of Alaska (Investigation Discovery)

Murder in Glitterball City (HBO Max)

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY

The Baddest Speechwriter of All (Netflix)

A Derailment (POV)

Escalation (Bonfire Films)

Miller Night Football (HBO Max)

Oh Whale (The New Yorker / Switchboard Magazine)

The Second Life of Freddie Nole (Sweet World Films)

A Short Documentary About a Giant Pencil (archilux)

They’re Here (Praxis Films)

BEST LIMITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES

9/11: Reunited (National Geographic)

The Dark Wizard (HBO Max)

The Dynasty: UConn Huskies (Apple TV)

High Horse: The Black Cowboy (Peacock)

Lion (National Geographic)

The Man Will Burn (HBO Max)

Rafa (Netflix)

BEST ONGOING DOCUMENTARY SERIES

30 for 30 (ESPN)

American Masters (PBS)

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Netflix)

The Food That Built America (History)

Hazardous History with Henry Winkler (History)

Independent Lens (PBS)

Untold (Netflix)

Here is Oscar voting works, courtesy of Grok:

Current process (based on recent Academy rules)

Eligibility and submissions

Films must meet specific criteria (e.g., a qualifying theatrical run in designated U.S. cities or a win at an Academy-approved festival). Hundreds typically qualify each year (recently around 200 eligible features). Preliminary voting → Shortlist of 15 Only active and life members of the Documentary Branch vote.

vote. They are invited to view eligible films and must watch a minimum number (recently around 20).

They submit a preferential/ranked ballot for up to 15 films.

The 15 films with the most support advance.

Branch size has grown to roughly 700–750 members in recent years, with a notably high international share (around 30%+ in some reports, higher than the overall Academy).⁠Indiewire Nominations voting → Final five Again, only the Documentary Branch votes.

Members must view all 15 shortlisted films for their ballot to count.

for their ballot to count. They rank up to 5 films preferentially.

The top 5 become the nominees. Final voting → Winner Open to all active and life Academy members who have viewed all five nominated films.

who have viewed all five nominated films. Viewing can be confirmed via the Academy Screening Room or a “seen elsewhere” attestation.

Preferential ballot determines the winner.

Recent rule changes have strengthened the requirement that voters see all nominated films across categories before final voting.⁠EW

And here are the charts.