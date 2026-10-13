The trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Chronicles of Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew just dropped, and it is as one would expect. Trippy, Gerwig-ish. It looks big canvas for a Netflix movie and boasts, “only in theaters.”

Right off the bat, we hear Stairway to Heaven, a track that had to cost them about $1 million. This is a “spared no expense” production that will be seen on IMAX February 12.

Since Stairway to Heaven is one of my all-time favorite songs, I can’t complain. I like how she uses it here. It’s pretty great. Beyond that, I don’t know much about the Narnia books. I’m sure the film will do very well, even with the woke casting of Meryl Streep as Aslan. The character is most definitely a HE and is a Jesus Christ-like figure. So this alone will cause some controversy, but hey, Hollywood loves nothing more than sticking it to the Right.

Here are some screenshots.