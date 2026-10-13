Those who can’t do, screech loudly on the internet. Ben Shapiro and the Daily Wire have been slowly building a counterculture outside of the iron grip the Democrats have on Hollywood. They have an army of social media scolds. They have a hive mind of critics to go to war for them and do their bidding, and they have a ruling elite that allows them status and financial rewards for going along to get along.

In ten years, they have never once atoned for what they’ve become. They dare to condemn someone like Elia Kazan for “naming names,” and yet, that’s all they’ve been doing to all of us for ten years. Blacklists exist. I am on one. Yes, I’m blacklisted not because I shout the popular slogan “Free Palestine” but because I dared to contradict and dissent from the status quo on the Left. I never thought I would see anything like it in my lifetime.

Well, thankfully, Ben Shapiro is smart enough to recognize the repeating patterns that play out through the generations. Stalin’s Soviet Union (beautifully depicted in George Orwell’s 1984) punished dissidents for the very same crimes as Hollywood does now. Those who weren’t murdered outright for breaking the rules were sent to gulags to rot. That’s the subject of Confession, a new Daily Wire film dropping November 11.

It stars Rob Lowe and Nick Nolte and was written by Shapiro, directed by Václav Marhoul, who also directed The Painted Bird. Other stars include Jennifer Jason Leigh, Brad Dourif, Emile Hirsch, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and the canceled James Franco. Let’s see how the Left’s army uses its dwindling power to cancel this movie and all involved.

I, for one, will never forget what we just lived through. I will continue to tell my story so it is never forgotten. And trust me, I know they all want to pretend it never happened.

This is a welcomed surprise and I can’t wait to see it.