Ava DuVernay has come “under fire” (aka, some people bitched about it online) for the use of AI in her documentary 14th. Alex Gibney used AI to bring Elon Musk to life because he refused to participate in his obsessive, agonizing four-hour documentary, Musk. Only DuVernay is getting hit with complaints.

Matt Neglia wrote about it — we should note here that “democracy” just means “When Democrats don’t win.” But we’ll put that aside for now. I’m sure they’ll be loving “democracy” when they sweep the midterms. Oh it’s back?

I would go into a lengthy lecture here about how politics has swallowed up not just the Oscars but Oscar coverage — and that helps explain why it’s dying on the vine – but we’ll stick to the subject at hand. I don’t think Matt threw a fit over AI use in Musk, though he does respond to someone else’s tweet about it.

I find the use of AI to re-create Elon Musk far more offensive than how Ava DuVernay uses it. But the Film Twitter hive mind is not going to attack Alex Gibney because he’s fighting their war for them and they approve. Anything that attacks Musk is fine by them. So why are they so upset over DuVernay’s use of it?

Here is what she said about why she used it, Decider reports:

“One of the things I was really interested in was this thing that I had discovered when we were researching—some photos we have to watch through stereoscopic photography. You could only look at it through a certain viewfinder, two photos side by side,” DuVernay explained. “When you put them in this machine—that used around the time of the Civil War, very popular—they create an effect where it was like 3D. If you move, they move. It was like, ‘My god. People should see this.’”

DuVernay continued, “When I went to the artists who were doing our photoscoping, and our parallax, and our animation process—there’s some of that technology that is in their tools. It creates a similar effect to the stereoscope. That was the goal for that, and that’s why we used it.”

We all know what it’s like to be on YouTube and see people frozen in photos come to life with AI. I’ve done it for Lizzie Borden, for instance, for soldiers of the Civil War, for Henry VIII’s wives. I found some depicting African Americans brought to life, and I’m guessing this is more or less what she was going for: humanizing what we’ve all become too familiar with, photos flattened into one dimension.

There is an abundance of AI-recreated narratives like this:

And this:

Not only don’t they criticize Alex Gibney for using AI to bring Elon to life, they actually praise him for it. Like how amazing! He stole his likeness because Elon refused to participate. I cringe, people. I cringe. Pick a lane!

Both Alex Gibney and his baby mama Ashley St. Clair were carping about AI in Venice, warning of the dangers WHILE USING AI in the movie. You couldn’t make it up if you tried. And of course, I know that St. Clair is mostly talking about how AI has been used to turn her likeness into graphic porn and that’s part of the reason why she’s along for the ride but in watching her being featured everywhere from the New York Times to Hasan Piker’s podcast, there is more going on here than just activism.

It appears as though St. Clair just want fame and figured out that what good is having the richest man in the world’s baby if you can’t be known for it? Alex Gibney is happy to help her reputation as long as she tells him what he wants to hear and she does.

Gibney, of course, is in pursuit not of any kind of truth — though I haven’t seen the documentary, I’d be shocked if he’d be trotting around St. Clair if he looked at her motives with anything but the most fawning of perspectives — he’s out for blood. And the hive mind plays along because GET HIM!

I’m not exactly fond of DuVernay’s use of documentary to produce propaganda for the Democrats either but if you’re gonna bitch about one, bitch about the other. Why does Gibney get a pass?

The last thing I personally care about is the use of AI in these documentaries. They are not “real” anyway. They are points of view, like a lot of the docs this year. They do not seek to tell THE truth, but rather, a TRUTH. So why not use AI? My complaints would be more around the lament that documentaries used to have value beyond preaching to the choir or telling people what to think. I miss those days.

The question is, how will voters react? Will they recoil in horror at the use of AI? I think so, at least in the short run. There is a phobia about it, just as there is a phobia about Netflix. A phobia isn’t something that can be rationalized or explained.

AI is a significant leap forward for technology and anyone pretending otherwise is putting their head in the sand. It has its limits, at least for me. The “AI Face” is still a problem. The voice-overs still sound like AI. But all in all, it is an irresistible tool that almost no one will be able to resist once they start using it.

Will it put people out of work? Yes. But does it also mean anyone can cook? Yes, it does. You can use AI to do whatever you’ve always wanted to do but have no skills to do it. Take it from me. I spent years on this website trying to learn and write code. Now, with Claude AI, I can build any kind of system I want or need. Why wouldn’t I use it? I don’t use it for writing, despite how people have lazily accused me of that. No, I prefer my own voice, mistakes and all.