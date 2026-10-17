The critics and bloggers have gone nuts for Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s You Can See Everything. Many of them have floated the idea of a documentary making history by landing in the Best Picture race. Ordinarily, that would be a hard no from me, just as it is every time they float an animated feature getting in. International features are different now, obviously, since the Academy has such a large portion of international voters. Those films are still the kinds the Academy loves: driven by actors, writers and directors.

This year, however, at least so far, turns out to be a very weak year, one of the weakest in all of the years I’ve been doing this. Why is it a weak year? Because publicists and bloggers make the race now and very little of it has to do with the business of film. If it did, it would matter how movies opened to audiences and, for the most part, that doesn’t matter now. We’ll see whether it matters with Digger.

What you want to secure a nomination is that you either come in with around 900 number-one votes or you come in with around 300-500 number-one votes, then pick up the top #2 and #3 spots. That means you need passion and popularity to get in for a nomination.

Films with acting frontrunners usually have a leg up because the acting branch is still so big compared to the others. But it isn’t the only driver, though it helps. Here is a chart since 2009 with Best Picture and the acting categories. As you can see, actors mostly dominate. That doesn’t mean You Can See Everything can’t get in. Of course it can. It can be one of the films the tech branches get in if it remains popular with the industry, as it is right now with the critics. That doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility this year.

Thanks to Claude AI, we have the percentages. For whatever reason, the era with a variable number (2011-2020) had more acting nominations represented. When there are an even ten, it’s less. In general, the number is 76% of Best Picture nominees have acting nominations in them.

The reason the number is declining post-2020 is the new membership, which draws from international voters and less so from the American film industry. But it’s not that big of a difference. Actors still rule.

So, let’s look at our contenders right now and suss out which films would have 900 number one votes heading in.

The Odyssey – with acting nominations The Invite – with acting nominations La Bola Negra – with acting nominations

I think those are the top three, relying on the support for actors. Next, we look at films that might have acting nominations but probably land with 900+ number one votes.

4. Wild Horse Nine – with acting nominations

5. The Debut – with acting nominations

6. Elsinore – with acting nominations

7. Digger – with acting nominations

8. I Play Rocky – with acting nominations

9. Fjord – with acting nominations

10. Obsession with acting nominations

11. Being Heumann with acting nominations

That’s obviously 12, but you can see how many acting-driven contenders there already are. That means voters will have to swap out a film with acting contenders, unless you believe Amanda Seyfried has a shot, with one that doesn’t — additionally, films like All of a Sudden and Artificial pushing through, too. No one has yet seen The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, nor have they seen Werwolf.

So without acting, what else could drag You Can See Everything over the line? Well, editing. It could actually win editing walking through the door and if it gets editing, there is a small chance it also gets director and cinematography. These are the best shots it has as a nominee and it would look like:

You can See Everything

Picture

Director

Editing

Cinematography

Documentary Feature

Off chance — supporting actress.

It could also get just Doc Feature with Editing.

A key thing to note is Nathan Fielder himself. He’s an actor, for the most part, and knows a lot of actors. That makes him more accessible of a nominee than, say, some doc nerd no one has ever heard of. Obviously, if it makes money, that only sweetens the pot. For now, though, I’d say it’s confined to the critics.

It is also a “stick it to the Right” movie wherein actress Amanda Seyfried calls Charlie Kirk a pussy and is celebrated for it throughout the land. These voters love nothing more than using films as weapons so it has that going for it too.

Final verdict: a strong maybe.

Assholes on X accused me of homophobia (because of course they did) for daring to suggest that La Bola Negra wasn’t beating The Odyssey. Even though I feel there’s a chance The Odyssey is weak, I don’t think they’d give their top prize to an international feature instead. Maybe in a year without a clear frontrunner but that’s not this year.

Here are my predictions for now:

Best Picture

The Odyssey

La Bola Negra

Wild Horse Nine

The Invite

Project Hail Mary

Fjord

I Play Rocky

Elsinore

Obsession

The Debut

Alt. Digger, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, Dune III, Club Kid, Digger, Ink, Primetime, Artificial, you Can See Everything

Director

Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey

Los Javis, La Bola Negra

Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine

Olivia Wilde, The Invite

Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Digger

Alt. David Fincher, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, Christian Mungiu, Fjord, Curry Barker, Obsession, Denis Villeneuve, Dune III, Danny Boyle, Ink

Actor

Andrew Scott, Elsinore

Tom Cruise, Digger

John Malkovich, Wild Horse Nine

Matt Damon, The Odyssey

Anthony Ippolito, I Play Rocky

Alt. Seth Rogen, The Invite, Ryan Gosling, Project Hail Mary, Brad Pitt, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, Guy Pearce, Ink

Actress

Julianne Moore, The Debut

Ruth Madeley, Being Heumann

Inde Navarette, Obsession

Olivia Wilde, The Invite

Sandra Hüller, Rose

Alt.Rosalind Eleazar, Misty Green, Renate Reinsve, Fjord

Supporting Actor

Paul Giamatti, The Debut

Guitarricadelafuente, La Bola Negra

Sam Rockwell, Wild Horse Nine

Riz Ahmed, Digger

Edward Norton, The Invite

Supporting Actress

Anne Hathaway, The Odyssey

Penelope Cruz, La Bola Negra

Carla Gugino, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Sandra Hüller, Digger

Penelope Cruz, The Invite

Original Screenplay

Wild Horse Nine

The Debut

Digger

I Play Rocky

Fjord

Adapted Screenplay

La Bola Negra

The Invite

Project Hail Mary

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

The Odyssey

Editing

You Can See Everything

The Odyssey

La Bola Negra

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

The Odyssey

Casting

The Odyssey

Digger

Club Kid

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

La Bola Negra

Visual Effects

Dune: Part Three

The Odyssey

Project Hail Mary

Werwulf

Disclosure Day

Cinematography

La Bola Negra

Dune: Part Three

The Odyssey

Digger

Werwulf

Costumes

The Odyssey

Werwulf

Dune: Part Three

Ink

Digger

Makeup and Hair

Digger

The Odyssey

Dune: Part Three

La Bola Negra

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Production Design

The Odyssey

Dune: Part Three

Digger

Werwulf

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth