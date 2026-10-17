The critics and bloggers have gone nuts for Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s You Can See Everything. Many of them have floated the idea of a documentary making history by landing in the Best Picture race. Ordinarily, that would be a hard no from me, just as it is every time they float an animated feature getting in. International features are different now, obviously, since the Academy has such a large portion of international voters. Those films are still the kinds the Academy loves: driven by actors, writers and directors.
This year, however, at least so far, turns out to be a very weak year, one of the weakest in all of the years I’ve been doing this. Why is it a weak year? Because publicists and bloggers make the race now and very little of it has to do with the business of film. If it did, it would matter how movies opened to audiences and, for the most part, that doesn’t matter now. We’ll see whether it matters with Digger.
What you want to secure a nomination is that you either come in with around 900 number-one votes or you come in with around 300-500 number-one votes, then pick up the top #2 and #3 spots. That means you need passion and popularity to get in for a nomination.
Films with acting frontrunners usually have a leg up because the acting branch is still so big compared to the others. But it isn’t the only driver, though it helps. Here is a chart since 2009 with Best Picture and the acting categories. As you can see, actors mostly dominate. That doesn’t mean You Can See Everything can’t get in. Of course it can. It can be one of the films the tech branches get in if it remains popular with the industry, as it is right now with the critics. That doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility this year.
Thanks to Claude AI, we have the percentages. For whatever reason, the era with a variable number (2011-2020) had more acting nominations represented. When there are an even ten, it’s less. In general, the number is 76% of Best Picture nominees have acting nominations in them.
The reason the number is declining post-2020 is the new membership, which draws from international voters and less so from the American film industry. But it’s not that big of a difference. Actors still rule.
So, let’s look at our contenders right now and suss out which films would have 900 number one votes heading in.
- The Odyssey – with acting nominations
- The Invite – with acting nominations
- La Bola Negra – with acting nominations
I think those are the top three, relying on the support for actors. Next, we look at films that might have acting nominations but probably land with 900+ number one votes.
4. Wild Horse Nine – with acting nominations
5. The Debut – with acting nominations
6. Elsinore – with acting nominations
7. Digger – with acting nominations
8. I Play Rocky – with acting nominations
9. Fjord – with acting nominations
10. Obsession with acting nominations
11. Being Heumann with acting nominations
That’s obviously 12, but you can see how many acting-driven contenders there already are. That means voters will have to swap out a film with acting contenders, unless you believe Amanda Seyfried has a shot, with one that doesn’t — additionally, films like All of a Sudden and Artificial pushing through, too. No one has yet seen The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, nor have they seen Werwolf.
So without acting, what else could drag You Can See Everything over the line? Well, editing. It could actually win editing walking through the door and if it gets editing, there is a small chance it also gets director and cinematography. These are the best shots it has as a nominee and it would look like:
You can See Everything
Picture
Director
Editing
Cinematography
Documentary Feature
Off chance — supporting actress.
It could also get just Doc Feature with Editing.
A key thing to note is Nathan Fielder himself. He’s an actor, for the most part, and knows a lot of actors. That makes him more accessible of a nominee than, say, some doc nerd no one has ever heard of. Obviously, if it makes money, that only sweetens the pot. For now, though, I’d say it’s confined to the critics.
It is also a “stick it to the Right” movie wherein actress Amanda Seyfried calls Charlie Kirk a pussy and is celebrated for it throughout the land. These voters love nothing more than using films as weapons so it has that going for it too.
Final verdict: a strong maybe.
Assholes on X accused me of homophobia (because of course they did) for daring to suggest that La Bola Negra wasn’t beating The Odyssey. Even though I feel there’s a chance The Odyssey is weak, I don’t think they’d give their top prize to an international feature instead. Maybe in a year without a clear frontrunner but that’s not this year.
Here are my predictions for now:
Best Picture
The Odyssey
La Bola Negra
Wild Horse Nine
The Invite
Project Hail Mary
Fjord
I Play Rocky
Elsinore
Obsession
The Debut
Alt. Digger, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, Dune III, Club Kid, Digger, Ink, Primetime, Artificial, you Can See Everything
Director
Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey
Los Javis, La Bola Negra
Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine
Olivia Wilde, The Invite
Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Digger
Alt. David Fincher, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, Christian Mungiu, Fjord, Curry Barker, Obsession, Denis Villeneuve, Dune III, Danny Boyle, Ink
Actor
Andrew Scott, Elsinore
Tom Cruise, Digger
John Malkovich, Wild Horse Nine
Matt Damon, The Odyssey
Anthony Ippolito, I Play Rocky
Alt. Seth Rogen, The Invite, Ryan Gosling, Project Hail Mary, Brad Pitt, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, Guy Pearce, Ink
Actress
Julianne Moore, The Debut
Ruth Madeley, Being Heumann
Inde Navarette, Obsession
Olivia Wilde, The Invite
Sandra Hüller, Rose
Alt.Rosalind Eleazar, Misty Green, Renate Reinsve, Fjord
Supporting Actor
Paul Giamatti, The Debut
Guitarricadelafuente, La Bola Negra
Sam Rockwell, Wild Horse Nine
Riz Ahmed, Digger
Edward Norton, The Invite
Supporting Actress
Anne Hathaway, The Odyssey
Penelope Cruz, La Bola Negra
Carla Gugino, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth
Sandra Hüller, Digger
Penelope Cruz, The Invite
Original Screenplay
Wild Horse Nine
The Debut
Digger
I Play Rocky
Fjord
Adapted Screenplay
La Bola Negra
The Invite
Project Hail Mary
The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth
The Odyssey
Editing
You Can See Everything
The Odyssey
La Bola Negra
The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth
The Odyssey
Casting
The Odyssey
Digger
Club Kid
The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth
La Bola Negra
Visual Effects
Dune: Part Three
The Odyssey
Project Hail Mary
Werwulf
Disclosure Day
Cinematography
La Bola Negra
Dune: Part Three
The Odyssey
Digger
Werwulf
Costumes
The Odyssey
Werwulf
Dune: Part Three
Ink
Digger
Makeup and Hair
Digger
The Odyssey
Dune: Part Three
La Bola Negra
The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth
Production Design
The Odyssey
Dune: Part Three
Digger
Werwulf
The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth