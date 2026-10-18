Over the weekend, Taylor Swift performed for the Academy members at the Academy Museum’s gala event and fundraiser. Conan O’Brien introduced Swift, who is not only hosting the Oscars but is also part of the “Toy Story 5” family. All of Hollywood royalty turned out for the event, but Swift was the real get. She looked lovely in an old Hollywood glamour look.

The Academy Museum Gala (Taylor’s Version). https://t.co/eeVRb1rvpf — The Academy (@TheAcademy) October 18, 2026

Conan O’Brien introducing Taylor Swift for her Academy Museum Gala performance tonight: “It’s an insane, unprecedented honor to introduce a cherished member of our little Toy Story 5 family. She’s John, Paul, George and Ringo all in one. Taylor Swift.” https://t.co/TI2xJxHt59 — Taylor Swift Updates+ (@chartstswifty) October 18, 2026

Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, the Middleburg Film Festival brought out the Oscar bloggers and the big stars who court them and push them into the Oscar race. Middleburg is among the festivals where publicists pair bloggers with stars for a boost, and no one does it better or more aggressively than Netflix. They had La Bola Negra there, and many bloggers reported being serenaded with the song that will offer up Taylor Swift’s main competition.

Going to think about this Guitarricadelafuente performance for a long time. https://t.co/CXY6m92NAo — Mark Johnson ™️ @ Middleburg film festival (@MarkLikesMovies) October 17, 2026

So it’s the power of Taylor Swift, the Academy, and Conan O’Brien vs. Netflix and the Oscar bloggers pushing Guitarricadelafuente.

Netflix has reported box office numbers for the first time for La Bola Negra.

There is no doubt that La Bola Negra has passionate support among fans in Oscar and Film Twitter. It also has a new international bloc of members at the Academy that might go for it, too. Netflix has a winning strategy: make its films look like contenders so they “win something.” Aim high, hope for the trickle-down. So if Guitarricadelafuente doesn’t win Best Song, might he win Supporting Actor?

Right now, we only know the bloggers are hyped about the movie, which is what the Oscar game has become. There is no Disney Mafia anyone in the Academy, and in fact, the major animation studios don’t have the kind of status they used to have back in the day. But still, Taylor Swift is a force of nature and she is coming for that Oscar.

Here she was at the premiere:

Here is the song by Guitarricadelafuente:

There are other contenders in the Best Song category but at the moment it feels like these two will go head to head for the win,