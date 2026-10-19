Film Critic Ann Hornaday Passes On

I first met Ann Hornaday in Cannes many years ago. I had no idea what I was doing. I wandered around, pretending to be a reporter. I remember Jeff Wells told me I had to cover Cannes, so I went. She was rooming with Jeff that year, as she did for many years after, so that’s how I met her. What surprised me was how warm and friendly she was. Film critics, even bloggers, tend to be territorial. They always look out for their own status, and few will offer help or guidance, but Ann did.

Ann was unpretentious, funny, and humble. Despite her status as a well-known film critic at a reputable paper, she didn’t act like it. I remember thinking how unusual it was to meet someone that down-to-earth. The next time I spoke to her was in 2012, when she called me to discuss Kathryn Bigelow being snubbed for Zero Dark Thirty. That was Ann. She would find a way to get one of my quotes into her stories, which always helped my site and my credibility.

Here she was in 2011 interviewing me with a cringe quote I can’t believe I said. Back then, the critics DIDN’T matter and now, of course, the Oscars are only what the critics think.

She didn’t have to interview me but did so because she was a nice person and she also appreciated that I was a female in a mostly male industry.

When Ann was attacked unfairly by Judd Apatow and Seth Rogan, I took her to defense because trust me, you’d never meet a nicer person writing about film and these two clowns made me want to smash plates when they went after her. Covered in The Huffington Post:

My entire Twitter has been purged, so I can’t find those old tweets. I did find the Hornaday piece on the Wayback machine. That link is here.

Whether I agree with her or not on this — I agree with her overall point but I would not have called out these specific movies — she did not deserve to be called opportunistic and idiotic by someone as powerful as Judd Apatow. Perhaps he hasn’t been looking at how women are treated online by the misogynists who follow sites that celebrate Apatow films. That whole culture is tangled up in their mob mentality against women. The only prominent male blogger I’ve ever seen go after this dynamic is Badass Digest‘s Devin Faraci, who continually calls out misogynists he sees in this corner of the internet. I see it more and more in movie coverage and it’s a big drag. Apatow making those accusations at Hornaday has unleashed the rage once again. She is being accused of all sorts of terrible things when all she was doing was taking a closer look at one twig on one branch of one tree. I keep getting tweets like “shouldn’t she be called out for blaming Apatow and Rogen for mass murder?” Call her out, defend yourself but to reduce her to being “idiotic” seems to me to back up the overall point she makes in her piece about what men think about women. We know Judd Apatow doesn’t think this way — he reacted, angrily. I only bring it up to say why that’s different from merely “calling her out.” More here

There are many wonderful obits about Ann out there to read. Mine probably seems like it’s more about me than about her but I just want people to know that her life had an impact on mine and here’s how. That matters. She will be missed.

Ann died of brain cancer, her husband said.

From the Washington Post:

Ann Mills Hornaday was born March 9, 1960, in Iowa City. She was adopted at birth by William R. Hornaday Jr., a urologist, and his wife, the former Mary Mills, who was active in civic and charitable work.

Ms. Hornaday grew up in Des Moines and graduated in 1982 from Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, where she majored in government. She spent two years at Ms. Magazine in New York as the personal assistant to the magazine’s co-founder and feminist activist, Gloria Steinem, who died in September.