Another week has passed, and more information about the Oscar race, in some specific ways, has been alluded to in what has been screened (both for audiences, press, and even industry voters), so it’s safe to say that Oscar season is very much in full swing. It’s still very much a wait-and-see mode regarding how certain films will ultimately play for people, but as it stands, it’s in full swing.

For this piece, I would like to divide it into two sections: first on Supporting Actor and Actress, and then on Montclair screenings, plus a bonus on a little documentary some people are clearly gushing about (it’s warranted, of course, and nearing the status of being undeniable), that it really does deserve its own discussion.

Best Supporting Actor

This is probably the most wide-open acting race, with no clear frontrunner, or at least no agreed-upon one after seeing each film. This early out, the consensus would argue there are only two real “locks,” though even this might be debated by some. Those would be

Guitarricadelafuente, La Bola Negra

Paul Giamatti, The Debut

The last three slots are really dependent on which films are strong and, in the conversation, and which ones ultimately are forgotten, underseen, or don’t really fit the moment. This list would include

Sam Rockwell, Wild Horse Nine

John Leguizamo, The Odyssey

Andrew Garfield, Artificial

Steve Buscemi, Wild Horse Nine

Edward Norton, The Invite

This is probably the top five most people are arguing over regarding who will ultimately round out the category. A personal prediction, or prospect, I have been keeping an eye on (which is consistent with my Makeup and Hairstyling win prediction) would be either Aaron Taylor-Johnson or Willem Dafoe for Eggers’ Werwulf, which is slated to open in December and will be a major hit. It remains to be seen whether this ultimately pays off.

This is what the Award Expert community thinks of regarding this category:

Best Supporting Actress

Compared to the previously discussed race, this one is a bit more straightforward. There seems to be at least a consensus on two actresses who are getting nominated, though in the case of one of the actresses discussed, it’s a matter of which role, or whether getting the first-ever double nomination in the same category will end up occurring.

Anne Hathaway, The Odyssey

Penélope Cruz, The Invite or La Bola Negra

The fact of the matter is that Cruz is more likely than not to get in for both her work in Wilde’s film and in Los Javis’ epic film. Both performances show strong range and her versatility as an actress. The rest of the category is wide open, with one very specific “redacted” that people keep mentioning as a possible option, though that won’t be filled in for the sake of avoiding spoilers. These include

Samantha Morton, The Odyssey

Olivia Colman, Elsinore

Mariana di Girolamo, Wild Horse Nine

Tao Okamoto, All of a Sudden

Sandra Hüller, Project Hail Mary

It’s a competitive category with a number of other people in the running, but this is arguably where is stands currently.

For the sake of the argument, here is where Award Expert stands on the lineup

Some Montclair tidbits

The four films I have seen so far at the 15th annual Montclair Film Festival are those of Siân Heder’s Being Heumann, Brad Bird’s Ray Gunn, Peter Farrelly’s I Play Rocky, and James Gray’s Paper Tiger, all films that are successful to a certain degree. Being Heumann and I Play Rocky are crowd-pleasers in their own way that can really appeal to the generic Academy voter, while Ray Gunn represents an attempt to bring back the glory days of ambitious animation (say, like the early 2000s) that doesn’t fully work, and Gray’s film is another sign of promise for the director, whose personal works all say something about him and his strengths in the medium. The obvious player from this lineup would be that of I Play Rocky, a true winner and a love letter to Hollywood. Do not underestimate this film.

You Can See Everything’s True Potential

Nathan Fielder and Oppenheim’s masterwork documentary has proven to be an undeniable sensation at this moment. Financially, critically, and artistically, this really is just too big to ignore. With the right critics’ support, industry support, and passionate push, this can transcend the documentary category and enter the Best Picture race.

Logistically, I would wait a few weeks before slotting it in, but with the fundamentals currently, it seems just too big to ultimately ignore at the moment. Picture, Director, Editing, even acting noms (redacted ofc) are on the table, and into the top two categories it goes, unfortunately, at the expense of Mungiu’s Fjord, which might seem as provocative and artistically endearing as this film, but it just might not be as impactful. See both films when you can.

Oscar Predictions Week of October 19, 2026

Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s You Can See Everything has been inserted into Best Picture and Best Director over Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord

Andrew Garfield for Artificial has been inserted into Supporting Actor over Steve Buscemi for Wild Horse Nine

Being Heumann has been inserted into Best Casting over I Play Rocky

Alas, here they are

Best Picture

The Odyssey La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Wild Horse Nine Project Hail Mary The Invite Dune: Part Three The Debut Obsession I Play Rocky You Can See Everything

(alts: Fjord, Digger, Club Kid, Elsinore, All of a Sudden, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Werwulf)

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine Olivia Wilde, The Invite Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, You Can See Everything

(alts: Cristian Mungiu, Fjord Christopher Miller and Phil Lord for Project Hail Mary, Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three, Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, All of a Sudden)

Best Actor

Matt Damon, The Odyssey Andrew Scott, Elsinore John Malkovich, Wild Horse Nine Ryan Gosling, Project Hail Mary Tom Cruise, Digger

(alts: Robert Pattinson, Primetime Pedro Pascal, Behemoth! Sebastian Stan, Fjord Brad Pitt, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Pedro Pascal, Behemoth!, John Turturro The Only Living Pickpocket in New York, Jaafar Jackson, Michael)

Best Actress

Julianne Moore, The Debut Inde Navarrette, Obsession Sandra Hüller, Rose Ruth Madeley, Being Heumann Olivia Wilde, The Invite

(alts: Juliette Binoche, Queen At Sea Renate Reinsve, Fjord, Sandra Hüller, Fatherland, Emily Blunt, Disclosure Day )

Best Supporting Actor

Guitarricadelafuente, La Bola Negra Paul Giamatti, The Debut Sam Rockwell, Wild Horse Nine John Leguizamo, The Odyssey Andrew Garfield, Artificial

(alts: Steve Buscemi, Wild Horse Nine Willem Dafoe, Werwulf)

Best Supporting Actress

Anne Hathaway, The Odyssey Penélope Cruz, La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Olivia Colman, Elsinore Samantha Morton, The Odyssey Penélope Cruz, The Invite

(Alts: Mariana Di Girolamo, Wild Horse Nine Sandra Hüller, Digger Tao Okamoto, All of a Sudden or Sandra Hüller, Project Hail Mary, Samantha Morton, The Odyssey )

Best Original Screenplay

Wild Horse Nine The Debut Fjord Obsession I Play Rocky

(alts: Elsinore, and Club Kid)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Project Hail Mary The Odyssey La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) The Invite All of a Sudden

(alts: Ink, Being Heumann, Dune: Part Three)

Best Casting

The Odyssey Wild Horse Nine La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Obsession Being Heumann

(alts: I Play Rocky, The Debut, The Social Reckoning and Digger)

Best International Feature

La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Fjord All of a Sudden Rose Minotaur

(Alternate: Possible Love and Fatherland)

Best Animated Feature

Wildwood Hoppers Toy Story 5 Forgotten Island Ray Gunn

Best Documentary Feature

You Can See Everything Naza Once Upon a Time in Harlem American Doctor One in a Million

Best Cinematography

The Odyssey Dune: Part Three Fatherland La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Werwulf

Best Editing

The Odyssey Wild Horse Nine La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Project Hail Mary I Play Rocky

Best Production Design

The Odyssey Project Hail Mary Dune: Part Three La Bola Negra Digger

Best Costume Design

The Odyssey Werwulf Sense and Sensibility La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Dune: Part Three

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Werwulf Digger The Odyssey Clayface Dune: Part Three

Best Visual Effects

Dune: Part Three Project Hail Mary The Odyssey Godzilla Minus Zero Whalefall

Best Sound

The Odyssey Dune: Part Three Project Hail Mary La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) The Mosquito Bowl

Best Score

The Odyssey La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Wild Horse Nine Disclosure Day Project Hail Mary

Best Song

La Nieve from La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) By Any Means from By Any Means I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5 How to Write a Song (Without You) from Power Ballad This City May Have Chewed Me Up (But It Hasn’t Spit Me Out) from The Debut

As always,

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