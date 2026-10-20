As the Oscars head toward their century mark, there is definitely a shift happening. Some of it seems promising about the future as YouTube becomes fertile ground for growing talented, daring filmmakers who are more in tune with what audiences want than Hollywood. Some of it, however, seems like a desperate leap toward preserving something everyone feels slipping away.

Imagine a Best Picture race with both You Can See Everything and Obsession. What would that tell you about 2026? It would tell you that things had dramatically changed but it would also tell you that something was alive in the film industry that no one could have predicted. Both You Can See Everything and Obsession are successful because they keep you guessing from frame to frame what will happen next. It isn’t that we haven’t seen films like that in the past. Of course we have. But one is a documentary and the other is a low-budget horror film that became a cultural phenomenon.

I think if you folded in Digger and The Odyssey you might be able to make the case that 2026 is the best Oscar year since 2019, and that one was hard to top. Parasite won, but Hollywood was pumping out great movies like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, 1917, Joker and the Irishman.

The trick now will be to see how many of the international voters can get as excited about these titles as those of us in this country who have been a bit parched for daring, unpredictable movies like Obsession and You Can See Everything. That the Oscars themselves will be moving to YouTube, and both Nathan Fielder and Curry Barker are, more or less, born from the YouTube era, it signals, at least to me, that the streaming revolution is taking a slightly different path forward.

What makes YouTube different from, say, Netflix or Apple, is that anyone can find fame and an audience, which has led to more organic rise of storytelling across the board. Both Fielder and Barker have found versions of the same kind of genre – a mockumentary of sorts but also exploring human nature in funny and strange ways. This has laid the groundwork for their jump to features – they’re not utilizing traditional storytelling methods, in other words, but decontructing the whole idea of what it means to speak to modern audiences.

Lance Oppenheim is kind of the unsung hero in all of this and not praised as much where Fielder gets most of the credit, but he also directed Primetime, which might get a boost just because You Can See Everything is such a buzzy title at the moment (though we must wait for the international voters to react to it).

What isn’t selling right now is overt political films like Musk or The Social Reckoning. The problem is that with political movies, and “woke” movies, everyone already knows what those are going to be about. So why go see it? Why not wait for streaming? Both Obsession and You Can See Everything, along with The Odyssey – and I would hope Digger, although it isn’t working out that way, offer audiences a chance to be part of a cultural moment or phenom where everyone has to see it so everyone can offer up a “take” on it. That’s not as common as you’d think with movies now.

A24 has announced they will push You Can See Everything as a major Oscar contender and again, it should be a movie that does well with international voters as well as American voters to get into the race. The precursors also will decide – the guild voters. How do the Golden Globes honor these films? Obsession, for instance, will go in the Comedy category but there is no doc category at the Globes for You Can See Everything.

It should do well — probably better than anywhere else — at the Critics Choice Awards. Next would be SAG – can Amanda Seyfried get in there? And Producers Guild, which has its own Documentary category, as does the DGA. Does this film jump categories or does it stay confined to its own category? Also, does the notoriously snooty doc branch snub the film entirely? Hard to say. But the film is expanding to over 2,000 theaters so more people will be able to see it and it will make money.

Unlike Obsession, which is very much an actor/writer/director-driven film – albeit horror – You Can See Everything isn’t any of these so much, but it is story-driven, even if not scripted and it’s very good storytelling at that.

This is a moment for creative breakthroughs and an exciting time to watch as Hollywood starts opening its doors to alternative story tellers. A counter culture is indeed upon us.

We’ll be talking more about this on our podcast, recording in one hour.