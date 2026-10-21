Information about David Fincher’s upcoming Netflix film, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, has been coming out here and there. There will be an interview in Empire Mag dropping soon and now, Netflix’s Tudum site has dropped photos from the shoot, taking us back to 1977.

Copy as follows:

It’s 1977, eight years since Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) encountered the Manson family in Quentin Tarantino’s parallel history of 1969, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood. In THE FURTHER MIS-ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH, directed by David Fincher from a new script by Tarantino, the fairy tale is over. Los Angeles no longer needs a hippie-slaying stuntman the way it did. But Hollywood will always have problems, problems that can only be solved by someone with Cliff’s unique (occasionally extralegal) abilities. When he’s not earning his keep bartending or as a projectionist, Cliff Booth is a fixer — solving situations for Hollywood’s great and, sometimes, not so good.

Cliff is curious when he gets a call from talent agent Karen Crosby (Elizabeth Debicki) on behalf of her client, TV megastar Charlie Peters (Scott Caan) — a man known for doing his own stunts. And Cliff is further entertained and intrigued when he meets other characters in Charlie’s world, from his knowing wife, Toni (Carla Gugino), to pro football champion turned screen star Roderick “Hot Rod” Harrison (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Then there are the Verdusco brothers, Eddie (Matt Groove) and Fernando (JB Tadena), mysterious gangsters causing mayhem across the city. How these typically ruthless Tarantino creations clash with the capable Cliff is something the screenwriter was thrilled to see — especially under the direction of Fincher.

“Brad got in touch with me and said, ‘Hey, what about David Fincher directing the Cliff Booth movie?’” recalls Tarantino. “I was like, ‘That’s a fantastic idea.’ It was such a great idea that I couldn’t imagine it happening. It was just too cool.” Pitt, however, knew how much Fincher liked Cliff Booth as a character — something Tarantino would discover when Fincher said he saw this script as a chance to do an LA crime story with one of his favorite LA characters. “Part of the attraction was we wanted to push on with our understanding of this character,” says Fincher. “See where he goes — eight years later.”

It was during production that the director realized another part of the picture’s appeal. “I remember saying to Quentin about a month and a half into shooting, ‘I keep going back to Shampoo,’” says Fincher, referring to the 1975 classic co-written by Chinatown screenwriter Robert Towne. “It’s a time and a place in Los Angeles, and these are the weird people you meet in Los Angeles: agents who don’t want to be agents, stuntmen who have aged out, small-screen actors who have massive egos and create problems by refusing to read the writing on the wall.”

That this clutch of characters collides is due to the unique nature of the City of Angels. “That’s not to say this isn’t dyed-in-the-wool Tarantino. I was just looking for my way in,” says Fincher. “It’s not really a stunt story, it’s not really a movie story, it’s not really even a Hollywood story anymore. It’s an LA story.”

Discover whether the further adventures — or mis-adventures — of Cliff Booth end happily ever after on Nov. 25 in IMAX, and on Dec. 23 on Netflix.

And the trailer with 22 million views:

Lots of news swirling around the internet about Netflix of late – the changing of the guard, the worries over Narnia, the potential for Pam Abdi and Michael De Luca to step in and help, the layoffs, the fears that the streamer is taking a fall, and, of course, Fincher becoming a free agent. The Netflix story has been evolving for a long time but all I know is that a new Fincher film is coming and I can’t fucking wait.